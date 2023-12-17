Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

Calling Pub Quiz Fans, It's Time To Put Your General Knowledge To The Test

A score of 10+ and I want you on my quiz team.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Can you beat your friends at this quiz? Challenge them to a trivia party!

Check it out!

Thumbnail credits: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage via Getty Images, Paramount Pictures

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community