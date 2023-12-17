Calling Pub Quiz Fans, It's Time To Put Your General Knowledge To The Test

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Can you beat your friends at this quiz? Challenge them to a trivia party!Check it out!
Thumbnail credits: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage via Getty Images, Paramount Pictures
A score of 10+ and I want you on my quiz team.
Can you beat your friends at this quiz? Challenge them to a trivia party!Check it out!
Thumbnail credits: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage via Getty Images, Paramount Pictures