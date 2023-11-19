Skip To Content
    From Slow Walkers To Throwing Litter Out Of A Car Window – 24 Trivial Things That Makes People Seriously Rage

    "People listening to their phones in public places without headphones."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/ViciousSemicircle asked R/AskReddit: "What’s a seemingly small, trivial thing that makes you instantly burn with the rage of a white-hot sun?" So we thought we'd share some of the best responses.

    Here are 24 everyday things that make people see red:

    1. "When someone is standing too close to me in line so I inch away and they fucking follow me."

    u/Not_a_werecat

    "I usually do an over-exaggerated hair flip so it hits them in the face or 'rearrange' my purse/bags so it hits them and say 'oh sorry, I didn't realise you were so close'."

    u/BritFin 


    2. "A big group of people walking really slowly in the middle of the sidewalk that look confused when you go into the road to walk around them."

    u/peculiar-pirate 

    NBC

    3. "Stopping at end of an escalator! Dangerous."

    u/TGIIR

    4. "When my clothes get stuck on a handle/protruding object as I'm walking and I get yanked backwards without warning. Perhaps the most provoking thing I've ever experienced."

    u/Wollers-eye

    5. "When your headphones lead gets caught and your headphones come out. Instant rage."

    u/Leipopo_Stonnett

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    6. "When opening anything always requires scissors or a knife. Those innocent 'peel here' tabs on food bags never f*cking work and always require a pair of scissors to get them open. Ditto for packs of batteries and other items which are encased in NASA-grade plastic. But how are eggs, which actually are fragile, packaged? Thin, thin cardboard."

    u/Linux4ever_Leo

    7. "Blindingly bright headlights at night."

    u/SexyAndLiterateO

    8. "Someone asking/ordering me to do something while I'm either in the process of doing it or about to do it. I'm not someone who gets annoyed/angry easily but for some reason that has always gotten under my skin."

    u/Agreeable_Pizza93

    NBC

    9. "Let's have a meeting to talk about the project, eating into the only hour of the day I have devoted to work on the project, is a related pet peeve."

    "So where are we on this? Well, I have an hour today that I'm not in meetings to work on it and you booked a meeting during that hour so it isn't going to be done today."

    u/wvtarheel 

    10. "Me: bends down to pick up the dog’s poop. Random dude in a car driving by: 'PICK UP AFTER YOUR DOG!' — like WTF did you think I was doing?! This was years ago and I’m still angry about it."

    u/Hopeless_Ramentic

    11. "People who cut you off then drive slower than you. Or people that just hang out in the left lane with a line of cars behind them that want to pass but can't."

    "It's the principle of it. The lack of concern for other people. The obliviousness and selfishness it must take."

    u/DennisPikePhoto

    PBS

    12. "People listening to their phones in public places without headphones."

    u/sheglows76

    13. "People coughing or sneezing without covering their mouth. Disgusting."

    u/vivrelavie

    14. "People not using their turn signals."

    u/herbertcluas

    NBC

    15. "Having to click accept/deny for cookies every time I visit a website. Can't you just store a cookie that remembers my preference? That' what they were made for. Not for the ad tracking."

    u/nslenders

    16. "When people throw litter out their car window."

    u/bigkat5000

    17. "Standing in line at a gas station behind someone who's buying lottery tickets."

    u/BabylonSuperiority

    RKO Pictures

    18. "Empty toilet paper roll left on the floor of the toilet."

    u/Antique-Wind-5229

    19. "Clicking on a recipe and having to scroll through someone’s life story or explanation of why they made this dish... I don’t give a flying fuck, just give me the recipe please."

    u/bammers03

    Columbia Pictures

    20. "When individuals stand up on a plane the second the plane lands."

    u/Tobin678

    21. "Trying to pick something up that I dropped, and then dropping it a few more times as I attempt to not explode into a boiling rage."

    u/yoyosdedadventures

    22. "People being rude to retail staff/waiters."

    u/Cedar_Willow16

    Netflix

    23. "When you're reading a book at home and everyone thinks that means you aren't doing anything and constantly interrupt you to chat."

    u/Qooirkles

    24. "Dirty dishes anywhere but the kitchen."

    u/RoseWould

    H/T to u/ViciousSemicircle and R/AskReddit for having this discussion.

    What everyday thing gets you raging? Let us know in the comments below!

