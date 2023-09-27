    "His Character Arc Was Possibly The Best I've Ever Seen" – 17 Supporting Characters That Stole Both Our Hearts And The Show

    "Sydney is love, Sydney is life."

    While most shows and films will have a main character, they're not necessarily the *best* character. Sometimes, there's someone else who steals the show every time they're on the screen.

    Well, recently u/iamharoldshipman (not a username we control!) asked the folks over at r/popculturechat: "What side character is better than the main character?" We've picked out some of the best responses...

    1. "Terry Crews in White Chicks steals the show for me."

    u/MammothLarge5383

    Have a look:

    2. "The Genie in Aladdin – phenomenal cosmic power, itty bitty living space."

    u/crackerfactorywheel

    Watch some of his best bits:

    3. "Princess Carolyn (from Bojack Horseman) was the most get-shit-done character on the show, and always delivered the best tongue twister lines."

    u/wahkya_acting

    Have a look:

    4. "Eric Effiong in Sex Education, all the way."

    u/Magenta-Llama

    Have a look:

    5. "Douglas Reynholm in The IT Crowd. Matt Berry makes everything perfect."

    u/dictatorsbrassfaucet

    Have a look:

    6. "Definitely Sister Michael from Derry Girls. 'I think we should keep them separate... I think we should keep them in cages.'"

    u/marinewauquier

    Have a look:

    7. "I'd die for Sydney (from The Bear). The birthday party for her mom, and her quietly realising she's now older than her mom was... Such a heartbreakingly understated scene. Sydney is love, Sydney is life."

    u/comityoferrors

    Have a look:

    8. "Dylan O'Brien as Stiles made Teen Wolf for me. I get that he was supposed to represent the audience with his 'humanness', but his personality and mannerisms captivated me. I would have 100% watched a Stiles-centric spin-off."

    u/impeccabletim

    Have a look:

    9. "Zuko from Avatar the Last Airbender. His character arc was possibly the best I've ever seen."

    u/wahkya_acting

    Take a look:

    10. "Mona from Pretty Little Liars. So interesting to watch."

    u/Queen-Lexopedia

    "I'm sorry, but she was much smarter than the original four. She just wanted to be friends. She the real one."

    u/dangerislander

    Take a look here:

    11. "Darius is the best part of Atlanta. Earn’s too obsessed with seeming cool to maximize his advantages, and Al’s got self-esteem issues that eclipse his success."

    "Darius is a real one. I spent a lotta time with plenty of Dariuses in my life and they’re the ones worth hanging with."

    u/lenality

    Have a watch here:

    12. "Chris Elliott in Scary Movie 2. He gave the strong hand and the comedy like no other."

    u/raescabies

    Have a look:

    13. "Regular Sized Rudy in Bob's Burgers is always my favorite part of any episode he's in."

    u/designing-cats

    Have a look here:

    14. "Lincoln from Broad City was hands-down the best character on that show."

    u/sweet_pickles12

    Have a look:

    15. "Ken was perfection, but Alan was the true unsung hero of Barbie. There is only one Alan!"

    u/MonoDilemma

    Take a look here:

    16. "Billy is hands down the best Twilight character."

    u/ehavery

    Have a look here:

    17. "Samwise Gamgee (from The Lord of the Rings). No doubt about it. I could write a whole graduate thesis on how he is the perfect secondary character, BUT I WON'T."

    u/DocHerdyDurr

    Take a look:

