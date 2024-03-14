Calling All Film Fans – Here Are 28 Foreign Movies That We Wholeheartedly Recommend, Thank Us Later

Perhaps when we were younger, we avoided subtitled films because, you know, all the reading. But there are endless wonderful films from around the world that may be exactly what you're looking for.
So, we asked the BuzzFeed community to recommend their favourite foreign films, and they didn't disappoint. Here are 28 of our fave films from around the world:
9.
I'm Your Man (Ich bin dein Mensch)
11.
Like Water for Chocolate
19.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
What's your favourite foreign film? Let us know in the comments below!