    Calling All Film Fans – Here Are 28 Foreign Movies That We Wholeheartedly Recommend, Thank Us Later

    "Beautiful and crushingly tragic."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Perhaps when we were younger, we avoided subtitled films because, you know, all the reading. But there are endless wonderful films from around the world that may be exactly what you're looking for.

    So, we asked the BuzzFeed community to recommend their favourite foreign films, and they didn't disappoint. Here are 28 of our fave films from around the world:

    1. Amélie

    Woman with a bob haircut on a phone in a booth, looking pensive
    UGC Fox Distribution

    "It's truly a film that puts me in a good mood, and the aesthetic is beautiful. I'll watch it whenever I'm in need of a bit of joy."

    casualgem30

    2. Train to Busan

    A man in a suit looks concerned on a train
    Next Entertainment World

    "It had me on the edge of my seat and deeply invested in the characters. Also, as a person who has seen a lot of zombie movies and TV shows, the film still kept me engaged and showed me things I hadn’t seen before in other zombie flicks."

    wolfietabs

    3. Shall We Dance?

    Two characters from the film &quot;Twins&quot; standing in a restroom, one behind the other as if mirroring each other
    Toho

    "The original movie is Japanese and made eight years before the godawful American remake with Gere/Lopez. This version reflects the Japanese conformist culture where ballroom dancing is considered suspicious and participants were ridiculed when exposed. The American version is just some bored lawyer going through a mid-life crisis."

    crafty_gm

    4. Hero

    Person in traditional armor stands before rows of armored soldiers with red plumes
    Beijing New Picture Film

    "It's cinematography is simply breath taking. The colours, the fact it can go from simply details to huge grand scale scenes. It's just a fantastically shot film."

    lifetheuniverseandeverything

    5. Pan's Labyrinth

    Character Faun from Pan&#x27;s Labyrinth holding a small hourglass, with intricate horned headpiece and intense gaze
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It's a fantastic film. It introduced me to Guillermo del Toro. The way he seamlessly blend reality and fantasy is incredible – it truly is a fairytale for grownups. I have watched this film multiple times."

    mjjk31314

    6. The Handmaiden

    Two characters from a film, one resting her head on the other&#x27;s shoulder, with a somber expression
    CJ Entertainment

    "So many plot twist and turns, and ultimately women outwitting men who've oppressed them. What's not to love?"

    jazsesy

    7. As it is in Heaven

    Man in wet clothes standing in a river with arms raised and a look of desperation
    Sonet Film

    "It's a beautiful Swedish movie, filmed in rural area and the music is amazing. It has a really touching and strong song, sung by the character, Gabriella. Watch it and you'll get why I cried a lot. A must see!"

    mirandak41f60ff18

    8. Internal Affairs

    Man in black jacket sitting on rooftop with satellite dish and cityscape behind
    Media Asia Distribution

    "It was remade as The Departed, but this is superior – much more tense and gripping."

    kronus47

    9. I'm Your Man (Ich bin dein Mensch)

    Two actors portraying characters in an intimate dance scene, with extras in the background
    Majestic Film

    "The best quote from a review: 'should you be in the mood for a German-language, perfect-robot-partner comedy-drama, then I’m Your Man is your film."

    nathaliewarren

    10. La Reine Margot

    Two women in historical dresses, one with a tiara, in a crowd from the film &#x27;Ever After&#x27;
    AMLF

    "I saw it when I came and was barely 13, my parents took me to the cinema for some 'French history'. Sure, there are lots of inaccuracies, but after that I fell down the extreme French cinema rabbit hole and never looked back."

    anna81shinjuku

    11. Like Water for Chocolate

    Two characters from a period film, a man and a woman, stand close together outdoors
    Miramax

    "It's a romance, a fairy tale and a cooking show all in one."

    ladicair

    12. Lady Vengeance

    A woman comforts a child while holding a gun, expressing distress and protection
    CJ Entertainment

    "So visually stunning and such a great storyline. Everyone talks about Oldboy (the last of the three films), but Lady Vengeance is the often overlooked predecessor that deserves to be recognised and celebrated."

    sailorahoy

    13. Kedi

    Orange and white cat walking on a sidewalk with people and buildings in the background
    Oscilloscope Laboratories

    "It’s a cute documentary film about the relationship between the people of Istanbul and the stray cats that live there."

    goosethekitty

    14. Ma vie en rose

    Two children having a conversation in a hallway, one with a red jacket, the other in a grey shirt
    Blue Light Distribution

    "It came out in '97 and I think it’s French but it’s a young boy who wants to be a girl and seeing this as a child opened my eyes. It’s a great story and before we even became more accepting of letting people choose who they want to be."

    desireedallas

    15. Let the Right One In

    Two people lying on their backs, side by side, holding hands
    Sandrew Metronome

    "It's the best vampire film, in my opinion. The American remake (Let Me In) is not good and doesn't make sense. The book that it's based on is well written."

    c448255a22

    16. The Intouchables

    Two characters from the film &#x27;The Intouchables&#x27; sitting at a dining table, one assisting the other with eating
    Gaumont

    "I can't not think of this movie when I hear the song 'September' by EW&F."

    ladedah

    17. The Way He Looks

    Two boys walking side by side, smiling, one with an arm over the other&#x27;s shoulder
    Vitrine Films

    "It's a sweet Brazilian movie, which addresses the discoveries of adolescence. It also talks about important topics, such as disabilities, in a simple and drama-free way."

    adrianalserra

    18. Y tu mamá también

    Three people in a vintage car; two men in the front; a woman in the backseat. The vibe is casual
    20th Century Fox

    "It encompasses such a range of tones and emotions. Beautiful and crushingly tragic. It's one of those movies where afterwards you feel ever so slightly changed."

    yuandre

    19. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    Two characters from the movie &#x27;Dune&#x27; sit on a sandy landscape, dressed in textured, dark garments
    Pyramide Films

    "It was amazing. The sapphic representation combined with such intense emotion kept me hooked the whole way through."

    creative-shark-17

    20. La Haine

    A person giving a thumbs up to the mirror reflection, shirtless, with a buzz cut
    MKL Distribution

    "It is so good and important!"

    kristendurso

    21. Anatomy of a Fall

    Woman in a courtroom setting, appearing stern, dressed in a professional suit
    Le Pacte

    "It was several languages and absolutely amazing. French and English, with a native German speaking lead actress – incredible!"

    julesf

    22. Spirited Away

    Chihiro with a backpack stands next to a small pig with a city background
    Toho

    "Chihiro is such a brave, resilient kid and she moved me to tears."

    silencesilence

    23. City of God

    Man playing baseball with onlookers behind, scene from a film
    Lumière

    "I spent some time in Brazil in the '80s and unless you had money (and we didn't) sometimes the experiences were similar."

    alexjessica83

    24. Life Is Beautiful

    Scene from a film with a man in striped prison uniform and a boy in a cap sitting, conversing
    Cecchi Gori Group

    "It's one of my favourite movies. It’s funny, heartwarming, and sad all at once. My mom and I still say, 'Good morning, principessa!' to each other."

    gaelicmaiden

    25. Pain and Glory

    Antonio Banderas in a red patterned shirt, looking thoughtful, holding a phone to his ear
    Sony Pictures Releasing International

    "Antonio Banderas is transcendent, and it’s Almodovar’s most personal and touching work."

    garebehr

    26. Tsotsi

    Three individuals in casual attire standing together; the middle person stares intently forward
    Momentum Pictures

    "It's a South African film about a guy who steals a car that has a baby in the back seat. He loves the baby but obviously can't keep it."

    dunnareem

    27. Cinema Paradiso

    Close-up of a character from a film featuring a young man with a retro hairstyle and a striped sweater
    Titanus

    "It's a fantastic Italian film."

    putthephoneaway

    28. Rashomon

    Two men in a tense confrontation, one on the ground, the other standing over him, in a black-and-white film scene
    Daiei Film

    "I mean the story was so innovative that it has been copied and parodied by just about every TV series at some point. The name of the film is synonymous with the idea of telling a story from various perspectives."

    lifetheuniverseandeverything


    What's your favourite foreign film? Let us know in the comments below!