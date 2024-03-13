We Want To Know The Best Non-English Speaking Film You've Seen

Community·Posted on 13 Mar 2024We Want To Know The Best Non-English Speaking Film You've SeenCity of God gave me goosebumps.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail When we're young, it's common to avoid films in other languages, I mean, there's so much extra reading! But this discounts a monumental amount of wonderful films, many of which are must-sees. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF UGC Fox Distribution So, we want to know your absolute favourite foreign-language film, and why you love it so much! Perhaps City of God got your heart racing, and you couldn't keep you eyes off it. Lumière Or maybe The Intouchables warmed your heart and made you laugh out loud. Gaumont Do you consider Train to Busan one of the best horrors you've seen? Next Entertainment World Or maybe you truly loved Roma, and were transfixed by the way it was shot. Netflix Whatever it is, we want to know your favourite foreign-language films, and what you loved about them. Let us know in the comments below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.