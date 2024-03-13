Skip To Content
We Want To Know The Best Non-English Speaking Film You've Seen

City of God gave me goosebumps.

by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

When we're young, it's common to avoid films in other languages, I mean, there's so much extra reading! But this discounts a monumental amount of wonderful films, many of which are must-sees.

UGC Fox Distribution

So, we want to know your absolute favourite foreign-language film, and why you love it so much!

Perhaps City of God got your heart racing, and you couldn't keep you eyes off it.

Young man in a striped shirt looks back while walking on a city street
Lumière

Or maybe The Intouchables warmed your heart and made you laugh out loud.

Two men, one seated in a wheelchair, the other standing behind, both laughing joyfully
Gaumont

Do you consider Train to Busan one of the best horrors you've seen?

Man in bloodied shirt looks anxious on train, child behind him, tense atmosphere
Next Entertainment World

Or maybe you truly loved Roma, and were transfixed by the way it was shot.

Woman smiling at the camera, indoors, with a lamp to the left and artwork above
Netflix

Whatever it is, we want to know your favourite foreign-language films, and what you loved about them. Let us know in the comments below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article.