    "It Was The Worst Movie Ever" – 21 Sequels That Should Never Have Seen The Light Of Day

    "They got greedy and started bleeding the franchise dry with increasingly asinine sequels."

    Making sequels, prequels, reboots and the like seems to be all the rage, and a lot of the time they just seem unnecessary.

    Netflix

    So, here are 21 sequels that people think should never have existed:

    1. Magic Mike XXL

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "The first one was actually an interesting commentary on drugs, addiction and ageing out of a party lifestyle. The second was about dancing while ripped and was basically what most people assumed the first was."

    lulupanda57

    2. Green Street Hooligans 2 & 3

    Lionsgate Home Entertainment

    "It had parts two and three. They were totally unnecessary, and part three is not even connected to the original or even part two whatsoever."

    cantbestopped788

    3. Iron Man 2

    Paramount Pictures

    "I really liked the first movie, I have it on DVD and have rewatched it a couple of dozen times. I tried to watch Iron Man 2 and it was so bad compared to the original that I skipped the rest of the series."

    sidneykaler

    4. Die Hard 2, 4, and 5

    20th Century Studios

    "I may even give up three if it meant the others weren’t made!"

    katie83

    5. Saw

    Lions Gate Films

    "The first was and is brilliant but then they got greedy and started bleeding the franchise dry with increasingly asinine sequels."

    ravenbard

    6. Dumb & Dumber To

    Universal Pictures

    "The whole movie was complete crap."

    deftonesforlife

    7. T2 Trainspotting

    Sony Pictures Releasing International

    "Look, it's not terrible, but the first one was so beautifully done, it did not need a sequel."

    deftonesforlife

    8. Snow White & The Huntsman: Winter's War

    Universal Pictures

    "It was completely unnecessary and undermined the first film. The whole point was that the Huntsman got over his wife's death and fell in love with Snow White, whose goodness and innocence made him change for the better and his kiss woke her from the spell.

    But no, the second movie decided to throw all of that growth away, revert the Huntsman back to his original state, and then bring back his wife and the evil Queen all for the sake of raking in some more money. Honestly, I prefer to pretend the sequel doesn't exist."

    zoecatherinegrant

    9. The Mummy Returns

    Universal Pictures

    "The first one was a delight. The second was a soulless cash grab re-written off the script of the first one. The third one does not exist."

    matdyjames

    10. Pitch Perfect 3

    Universal Pictures

    "It just went stupid."

    jaclynjoanb

    11. Jurassic World 2 & 3

    Universal Pictures

    "I think they should have stopped after Jurassic World. Don’t get me wrong, I was happy to see Alan and Ellie get together. But that was the only good part of the film in my opinion. After Jurassic World, they just weren’t good."

    harrietsrhapsody

    12. Zoolander 2

    Paramount Pictures

    "It was just so bad!"

    heisar

    13. Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

    20th Century Fox

    "It was such a no thank you"

    jeanettec439d752da

    14. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It basically pooped on the first two movies by saying that fate happens regardless of what you do."

    donnellaw2

    15. Mean Girls 2

    ABC Family

    "The Mean Girls sequel does not exist. To me, at least."

    kelseym9

    16. Home Alone 3

    20th Century Fox

    "Every single movie after Home Alone 2 was complete trash."

    doofenshmirtzevilinc

    17. Hocus pocus 2

    Disney+

    "It was completely unnecessary. The first is nostalgic perfection."

    debbiejellinski

    18. Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It was a major thumbs down from me." 

    jeanettec439d752da

    19. The Descent 2

    Warner Bros. Entertainment UK

    "A dreadful film that should not exist and that there was no need for as the original was perfect."

    bnlcl

    20. Sex and the City 2

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It was the worst movie ever!" 

    emmerzz0011

    21. Mortal Kombat Annihilation

    New Line Cinema

    "It was just so so awful."

    emmerzz0011

