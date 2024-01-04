"He Had Sent Me A Picture Of His Adult Son" – 11 Absurdly Dreadful First Dates

5. "In my early 20s, I was casually seeing this guy. His buddy had a vacation condo near a popular snowboarding mountain in our state, so he invited my friend and I to come. Which we both said yes. And so they pick us and up and then he says we have to pick up someone else."

"Well it’s this other girl. Apparently, he decided to invite both the girls he was casually seeing, assuming one of us wouldn’t be able to go since it was a last-minute trip, but we both said yes.

So instead of cancelling with one of us, he brought both of us along. Probably hoping for a threesome. Well that didn’t happen and she and I ended up becoming really good friends. And are still friends to this day.

Neither of us were particularly upset about him inviting and bringing both of us, since it was a casual, FWB-type thing. It was more just amusing, especially as she and I bonded. He seemed super uncomfortable, but neither of us told him off or anything. We would have just preferred he gave us a heads up about the fact that we were both coming along."

—thaashhole1988