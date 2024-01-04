"He Had Sent Me A Picture Of His Adult Son" – 11 Absurdly Dreadful First Dates

First dates don't always go as planned. Sometimes, though, they go so so badly that they become truly unforgettable. We were recently sharing some awful first date stories, so why not share some more, eh?
1. "In college, my roommate's first language wasn't English. The dorm was having a 'Screw Your Roommate' dance, and I had to explain that it meant setting up your roommate with a blind date. She looked puzzled, then shrugged and said, 'OK'."
"The night of the dance, my date showed up with his white cane. It turned out she had also never heard the term 'Blind Date' and thought it was some sort of 'Be Kind to the Disabled' thing."
2. "I had a date when I was at uni, it went well to start with – we went to a bar, were chatting away like old friends (even though it was our first date), and then I walked her residence."
"Stopping at the front door, she leaned in for a kiss, so I replied. Just before our lips touched, she had a sudden vomit attack. All over my face. Worse still, she was so mortified that she ran inside, not offering me a towel or shower or anything. I had to take my shirt off and use that to clean my face, then walk back topless (in -5 winter temperatures)."
3. "Tinder date years ago. The guy forgot to make dinner reservations so we met at a Starbucks that was open late. He showed up in track pants with no shoes on."
"I was under the impression we’d be going to a decently nice restaurant so I was dressed up in heels. He wanted to go for a walk so we got our drinks, then walked down the street to the beach and back to the parking lot.
Before I left he said he really enjoyed his time with me, thought we had great chemistry and that he wanted to see me again the next day. I told him the feeling was not mutual and left immediately. Blocked his number."
4. "It was a Grindr date so I didn't have high expectations but we had agreed to a casual meet (coffee). I did not recognise him when he showed up and it turned out a) he was married, and b) he had sent me a picture of his adult SON. I fled the scene."
5. "In my early 20s, I was casually seeing this guy. His buddy had a vacation condo near a popular snowboarding mountain in our state, so he invited my friend and I to come. Which we both said yes. And so they pick us and up and then he says we have to pick up someone else."
"Well it’s this other girl. Apparently, he decided to invite both the girls he was casually seeing, assuming one of us wouldn’t be able to go since it was a last-minute trip, but we both said yes.
So instead of cancelling with one of us, he brought both of us along. Probably hoping for a threesome. Well that didn’t happen and she and I ended up becoming really good friends. And are still friends to this day.
Neither of us were particularly upset about him inviting and bringing both of us, since it was a casual, FWB-type thing. It was more just amusing, especially as she and I bonded. He seemed super uncomfortable, but neither of us told him off or anything. We would have just preferred he gave us a heads up about the fact that we were both coming along."
6. "Met at a party. He invited me to go to church and Sunday brunch with him the next day. Turned out to be a fundie church and it was awkward as hell. I'd already decided to just humour him, get through brunch and then walk away. He told me during brunch that church had been a 'test'. Bye-bye, jerk. I got up and left."
7. "I had a hilarious few / sad first dates after my divorce. One guy was on probation for robbing a restaurant at gunpoint. Had no clue after weeks of talking on Tinder until our first date. We went to a bar and he confessed his probationary officer was probably going to show up and then showed me his ankle bracelet."
8. "A guy showed up drunk to our mini golf date with a broken leg. At first told me he got into a bad car accident and made up a whole story about the other party. After a few more drinks confessed he fell off his streetbike doing wheelies drunk."
9. "A guy I met at the gym who took me out to eat at a BBQ place. Proceeded to use his white shirt as a napkin while eating ribs and chewing with his mouth open. Told me if he gave me a chance at a second date I had to promise to stop using my trainer at the gym and train with him because he could 'get me into shape'."
10. "She used pictures that were at least five years old, invited a bunch of her friends, and ran up a huge tab on my card. She also tried to pressure me into having sex after I flat out told her I wasn't interested, then blew up my phone for two days about when we could see each other again."
"Once I finally blocked her she gave my number out to her friends who then harassed me for days. I have like a dozen numbers on my blocked list from this one date."