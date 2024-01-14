Skip To Content
    30 Random Products Under $10 You'll Probably Want To Gift Yourself

    Little presents from you to you.

    by
    Rebecca O'Connell
    by Rebecca O'Connell

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Compressed cellulose sponges in cute smiley and flower shapes offering a gentle clean for your most delicate dishes. They're biodegradable so you can compost them when it's their time. 

    flat smiley face sponges
    reviewer uses one of the sponges (now thick with water) on a pan
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Whenever I washed my plastic salad bowl, I had a hard time cleaning grease. Stubborn salad dressing was so hard to clean perfectly. I thought I didn't use strong enough detergent or scrub, but my mom told me a real reason. Soft materials such as plastic, acrylic dishes, or bowls need soft scrubs!! What?? So I bought this one. It wipes literally every surface without much effort! Finally, I found out the reason why my plastic containers have lots of scratches! My bowls and containers are so nice and clean now. I am satisfied with my purchase! Love it!" —Jenny Cho

    Get it from Amazon for $1.83 each (or a six-pack for $10.99). 

    2. A Pet House room-freshening spray or candle for your beloved but oh-so stinky pets. Replace that smelly cat reek with something more appealing, like fresh citrus or sun-washed cotton.

    the spray
    BuzzFeed / AnaMaria Glavan

    Promising reviews: "I'm sincerely loving this Pet House spray to pieces. I have a 10-year-old doggo, and while I keep him bathed regularly, I still like to spritz his kingdom (read: my room) with something that smells super good. The Sunwashed Cotton scent specifically makes my nose happy. Another perk? My dog and I both have allergies (oh, the odds), and everything else I spray tends to send us both into sneezing fits. This spray doesn't tickle either of our noses, and it's kinda unbelievable. Good scent. No itchy noses. Plus, the spray instantly refreshes my room and sticks around a nice little while. Tens across the board with this baby. Next, I want to try the Fresh Citrus scent." —Marquaysa Battle, BuzzFeed Staff

    "If your dog is prone to stinky-ness like mine (he can't help his breed-specific flatulence issues!!!!!!!!!!!!!!), then these candles will actually save your nose." —AnaMaria Glavan, Former BuzzFeed Staff

    Get them from Amazon: the spray for $9.99 (available in six scents) and the candle for $21.84+ (available in 35 scents).

    3. A beechwood board to help you make fresh gnocchi right at home. The handy device adds ridges to your dough, optimizing the amount of sauce each piece holds.

    the gnocchi board
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The first time we tried making gnocchi was without a potato ricer or a gnocchi board. After discovering how easy and delicious homemade gnocchi is, I decided to purchase both. It is easy to hold and easy to clean (I was worried about that part). I used my kitchen brush and cleaned between the grooves. As for making gnocchi, I followed a simple ricotta gnocchi recipe. Once I mixed up the dough, cut it into pieces, and rolled it into ropes, I cut the pieces to about one inch. I placed one on the board, pushed down with my thumb, and rolled. I thought it would take a long time to roll all the gnocchi on the board, but it was simple and quick. From starting to sitting at the table, we had fresh gnocchi in less than an hour!" —Miss Carrie Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $6.69

    4. A Bestool detangler brush reviewers say is perfect for 3a to 4c hair. It's designed with eight flexible combs that turn detangling wet or dry hair into a pain-free process.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture with frizzy curls and then defined curls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail. I have 4c low-porosity hair that is easily tangled and matted at anytime. I’m also tender headed so I dread wash days. I used this to detangle wet hair before my wash and during my conditioning process. I’m amazed! This cut my detangling sessions down from an hour and a half to 20 minutes. I was also able to blow dry my hair to stretch it for styling because it was already so well detangled! Worth every penny." —Trina R.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).

    5. A mini cross-stitch kit for Nightmare Before Christmas fans looking to get crafty. It includes everything you need to start on one of four designs: three pieces of cotton cloth, an embroidery hoop, embroidery thread, and a tiny 32-page book with instructions.

    the cross stitch kit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "OMG I love this set. It’s so cute to give as a gift or to keep for yourself. Easy to read and follow directions." —Kelly McQueen

    Get it from Amazon for $6.72.

    6. Miracle-Gro leaf shine to bring some luster back to your dusty houseplants. Just spritz on your leaves, and let it work its magic.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm gifting a fiddle-leaf fig (which you plant people know was not cheap) and wanted it to look as nice as possible. This Miracle-Gro Leaf Shine really is a miracle. I only used about one-quarter of a bottle and 15 minutes to make my eight-foot tree come alive. It looks beautiful!" —Chris K.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    7. A four-sided brush cleaner for those finicky suede booties. This can address scuff marks and salt stains that you might have previously thought were unfixable. As someone with boots like this before picture, I'm realizing I need this!

    amazon.com

    This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half-circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede.

    Promising review: "This is an excellent, multi-purpose suede tool. It needs to be used carefully. I was able to clean and restore several pairs of very expensive shoes with it for resale with great results. NOTE: You should use this tool carefully. Test it out on small sections to see impact. The descriptions of each part of the tool's functions is spot on." —Lutetia

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    8. A set of colorful cable protectors to prevent your — TBQH, overpriced — cords from fraying. They also look way better than duct tape.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has this to say about it: "I (begrudgingly!!) got these recently for my Mac charger, because apparently, the journey from my bedroom to the living room was just too much for my fragile cord's heart to bear, and it was starting to get worn at the charger end. This spiraled on in less than 10 seconds and has been great in terms of making sure the charger is still flexible and has some give but isn't bending itself backward and daring me to let it break, either. Also loved how affordable it was compared to a $30 replacement charger."

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in six color packs).

    9. A silicone-free L’Oreal lamellar treatment ready to inject some serious shine into your hair. This banishes dullness in seconds, leaving you with a lustrous, bouncy 'do without weighing it down.

    brown bottle with the text
    to the left, an image of brown hair with the text
    https://www.instagram.com/p/B9aOV8ug5y5/ / Via @lorealparis, https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ZzOZVD61L/ / Via @lorealparis

    Apply this directly to wet hair avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse.

    Promising review: "This is an amazing product for my curly hair that gets frizzy in the Florida heat. I have used tons of conditioners and other products that usually left my fine hair weighted down but had little effect on the frizz. I saw an immediate difference with the first use and have already ordered my second bottle so I don’t run out. Since my hair is chin-length and thin, I use less than the recommended amount. I’ve left it on overnight for deep conditioning and love the feel and texture." —Gail Stadnick

    Get it from Amazon for $8.20.

    10. A bear-y nice under-eye stick that'll help soothe puffiness and dark circles. If a beauty item isn't shaped like an animal, is it even worth getting?

    polar bear balm
    reviewer shows before and after of under eye bags looking lighter and less swollen
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw this in a BuzzFeed article and was intrigued. The blurb was interesting and the reviews were correct: this helps my tired eyes with just a swipe under each eye. My puffy eyes aren't so puffy and my face feels less tense. I keep it in the refrigerator, too, which adds to the cooling effect. I also swipe it over my eyelids, which relaxed me before bed. Will definitely purchase again." —S. B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    11. A drain cover so you can fill your tub all the way to the tippy top. You need all the water you can get if you want a cartoonishly overflowing bathtub!

    plastic cover over drain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I would die without a good bath. It's an absolute must. We just moved into a new home and the bathtubs are *SO* shallow. My soul was slowly being ripped to pieces while soaking in a measly 7 inches of water. Devastating! It will be a while until we can afford to remodel the bathrooms, so I needed to find an alternative solution before I cracked. This product seriously improved the quality of my life. It's a softer, malleable plastic than I originally thought, but convenient for different shaped tubs since it will mold easier. All I have to do to turn my nightmare tub into a dream was to run the suction cups under the faucet and snap the suction cups into place over the bath drain. It was so easy! I got an instant 5 inches more of water!! For $8?! I think yes!!! Crowds applauded and cried, it was beautiful. In all seriousness, I'm pretty impressed and happy this worked out so well. I saw a few reviewers had issues with the suction cups not sticking, and I'm not sure why. I have a standard porcelain-enameled cast iron tub, and have no issues (it is so easy). One person wrote they had issues with mold in their drain cover, so that is why I remove and hang it up after each bath to dry it thoroughly. Good luck fellow Bathians! I hope this review helps!" —Rachael

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).

    12. A shampoo scalp brush ready to blast away dead skin, dirt, and build-up, all while giving you a nice, relaxing head massage. 

    BuzzFeed editor holding pink scalp massager with silicone bristles
    Editor showing other side where there's a gripper for fingers
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it:

    "I recently started using one of these, and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head, so sometimes it's a struggle to feel that I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."

    Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp, or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, and it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches, and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end, with barely a difference. I wish I'd discovered this product much sooner!" —AH

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    13. A REALLY cute hanging diffuser that'll make your car feel like a fancy spa. Or, if you get the Beach Day scent, a prime spot in the sand.

    hand holds small glass container with rope around the rear view mirror
    AmberandWoodCo

    Get it from AmberandWoodCo on Etsy for $9 (available in 20 scents).

    14. Leaf-shaped plant clips to help guide you and your vining friends around your home. 

    leaf-shaped clip on wall holding pothos stem
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We have a beautiful plant that is just growing so long and my husband was using thumb tacks, UGH. I came across this product and now it looks so much prettier." —Maria Salazar

    Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $9.99.

    15. A mini claw machine that won't eat all your quarters in one go. While this isn't a good fit for young children (choking hazard), some adults use it as an elaborate pill holder!

    mini claw toy with mini dinosaurs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Impulse buy after laughing hysterically at the video of this going around on TikTok. This thing is cute and fun and very entertaining! Be forewarned: The clear top dome part does not attach firmly." —Szibarita

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in twelve colors). 

    16. A Cat Dancer toy you can waggle in front of your feline whenever you wanna give them a proper workout.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    In fact, if you are looking for an immediate LOL, please head straight to the review images of this little gizmo — pages and pages of kitty cats losing their marbles. It is goodness and absurdity and light.

    Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    17. A Saucemoto dip clip so you can keep your favorite sauces close and ready for nugget dunking. 

    sauce dip clip
    reviewer dipping waffle fry in sauce being held by clip
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase, and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent, and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap, and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    18. A purrfectly adorable spoon to add some whimsy to your tea-drinking time.

    two of the spoons leaning on a plate
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love my new coffee stirring spoons. I didn't realize How TINY they are. They are smaller than my tea spoons. But they still are worth having and I love how it sits comfortably on my mug and I don't have to worry about the spoon falling it not my coffee to be fished out." —Gidget007

    Get it from Amazon for $3.59.

    19. A book tracker bookmark they can fill out every time they finish a new book. It's so encouraging to be able to actually see progress! 

    a person holding the bookmark
    British Book Art / Etsy

    British Book Art is based in the UK.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe

    Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.31.

    20. A cutie pie planner to help you be a busy bee, or more likely a take-it-slow sloth.

    the planner with sloths on it
    Amazon

    Peter Pauper Press is a family-owned small business founded in 1928.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.95.