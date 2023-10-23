Every Item In This List Is Simple, Easy, And Effective

1. A conditioning balm that offers a beautiful refresh to both wood AND leather items. Your accessories and furniture are gonna sparkle. ⋆｡°✩
Humble Suds is a small biz based in Denver, Colorado that sells plant-based cleaning products.
Promising review: "I was ready to buy a new leather living room set since my current one was weathered and scratched by the cat. Decided to try this product after seeing it on Google and it revived my furniture like I never would've imagined!! Love that it is natural and safe for a curious cat!! Five stars!!" —Shannon M. Campbell
Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $19.55.
2. A magnetic meal planning pad with a detachable shopping list so you don't have to hem and haw about what to make for dinner.
Promising review: "So cute, and helpful to keep on track with meal planning. I liked the first one I ordered so much that I just ordered a second one. I love that it has magnets on the back so that I can put it on my fridge and the whole family can see what's for dinner each night. Perforated for easy list removal that doesn't affect the menu side." —Elizabeth Jeter
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A pack of eco-friendly sponge cloths that are highly absorbent and dishwasher-safe, so you can cut down on your — quite frankly — ridiculous paper towel waste. Use them for cleaning dishes, counters, walls, furniture, and more.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but these deserve a shoutout. SO much more substantial than Handi Wipes and you can really, really scrub with them but they never feel yucky like a sponge does. I have soaked them in bleach, thrown them in the washer, and they come out great every time. I've used the same two for a month now and they still look great! When they go downhill, I can compost them. I only wish they had a few other colors, maybe a royal blue or sage green?" —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19 (available in eight colors).
4. A paper trimmer, but for food! Now you can guillotine anything from cucumbers to huge hunks of cheese with a satisfying "thwack!" Way better than using a normal kitchen knife.
Promising review: "This thing is a champ. It's completely revolutionized my cheese and sausage game. The adjustable stop block is terrific; you can really speed through a block of cheese or a long summer sausage with clean and consistent cuts. I've only used it a handful of times so I can't vouch for its long-term durability, but at just over $20 you really just can't go wrong." —LeffelMania
Get it from Amazon for $29.94.
5. The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste that you can use to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past. And the future? Sparkly clean items as far as the eye can see.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and properly labelled. GOODBYE, frantically searching for a matching pillowcase before your guests arrive in 30 minutes.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).
7. Slow cooker liners so you don't have to yank the heavy pot out of the cooker to clean it. Bags! Gotta love 'em.
Bonus! These are also great for cooking cheesecakes. Just wrap the pan in one before dipping it in the water bath to keep it nice and dry.
Promising review: "This is a great deal on the multi-pack!!! Since trying these, I always use them when cooking in my Crockpot!! Cleanup is so, so easy. No mess, guaranteed!!!" —Sue
Get six liners from Amazon for $3.48.
8. A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.
Promising review: "These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).
9. A tube of Grip Clean, a Shark Tank-famous product that'll cut through grease, oil, ink, odors, and more — without relying on harsh artificial ingredients. It's made natural ingredients like coconut and olive oils, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly suffering from dry, cracked, or irritated hands.
Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $11.50.
10. A jewelry cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems, no costly trip to the jeweler required. As someone who refuses to take off rings before washing dishes, showering, etc., I need this!
11. A mounted shelf with a magnetic keychain holder and room for up to 10 pairs of glasses. 😎
Hand and Homes is a small business based in Colorado. Be warned: They don't have a return policy.
Get it from HandAndHomes on Etsy for $49+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
12. A tea bag organizer so you can finally get rid of those bulky boxes.
13. A satin-lined Hairbrella to keep your hair protected from rain, humidity, and anything else that's out to ruin your perfect hairdo.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors) or Hairbrella for $29.99+ (available in seven colors).
14. Mosquito Dunks to kill mosquitos before they're even big enough to bite you.
You can throw these in your watering can or any standing water in your backyard. They contain BTI, which is bacteria toxic to mosquito larvae. It lasts up to a month and treats 100 square feet of surface water.
Promising review: "So far this is the best method I have found to rid your houseplants of pesky flies, gnats, and other unwelcome guests. I keep half a dunk in my watering can at all times. When it dissolves (usually after a couple months), I replace it with another. Works great on the houseplants. I tried a lot of other stuff first and nothing compared." —Joshua J. Homemaker
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.93.
15. A bottle of blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderful clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot
Get it from Amazon for $19.50.