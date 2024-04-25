BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
39 Cool-Looking Products You May Never Use Because You'll Be Too Busy Admiring Them

Your eyes will give these things an A+++++.

Rebecca O'Connell
by Rebecca O'Connell

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A disco ball diffuser so your next dance party can smell like, really good. 

disco ball diffuser
Amazon

Promising review: "This dopamine decor really hits the spot. Ordered one and noticed I wasn’t receiving a strong mist after a few uses. I contacted the company through Instagram and within minutes, I got a response and confirmation a new one was going to be sent. We are still going strong with this new one and I use it EVERY DAY." —Addie Miller

Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

2. A waffle sponge and matching maple syrup body wash so you can live out everyone's dream of combining showers and breakfast.

Allkinds

The sponge also comes in ice pop and microphone shapes. Allkids is an Australian-based business that sells fun vegan bath and body products.

Get the waffle sponge for $6.99 and the shower gel for $12.99 from Allkinds. 

3. Cloud bath bombs almost too cute to use, but the silver lining is that it's filled with RAINBOWS!

amazon.com

Promising review: "These bath bombs are so cute. There are four individually wrapped clouds inside a beautiful box. The packaging is very, very pretty, I could imagine these being really fun for kids to get them excited about a bath, or as a great gift for someone who loves unicorns and rainbows! They make a nice stream of rainbow bubbles as soon as placed in the water and fizz for about five minutes or so. All four clouds smells wonderful and the bath made my skin feel very soft from the shea butter." —Rahil Memon

Get four from Amazon for $19.99.

4. A traffic cone toilet brush for people looking to have a little fun with their bathroom but are not interested in weird signs about sprinkling where you tinkle. 

traffic cone with brush coming from top
Urban Outfitters

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29 (originally $39).

5. A cute miniature wastebasket happy to hang out on your counter or desk so you always have a place for little pieces of trash that would otherwise clutter up your space.

The pink and white wastebasket attached to the side of a desk and cabinet
Amazon

The pink-and-white wastebasket can sit on top of your desk or be attached to the side with an included adhesive strip.

Promising review: "Put it on the side of my table to slide threads and scrap fabric into it while sewing, and it works great! Can close and open the lid quickly as needed. The sticker is VERY serious which is good for durability, but I wouldn’t stick it to something unless you’re absolutely sure it’s the perfect spot or you don’t care if whatever you stick it onto gets destroyed." —L

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors). 

6. A spiral notebook with a surprise inside — highly pigmented eyeshadow! Everyone *take note* of this amazing beauty find.

amazon.com, amazon.com

This is one of Oprah's favorite things! The Crayon Case is a Black woman-owned business that sells beauty products that look like stationery.

Promising review: "Very nice! I used it for the color under my eyes in the pic. Very potent and colorful. I got the red collection. Great buy compared to a $32 eyeshadow palette by Huda in Ruby Obsession. You get the same colors for a fraction of the cost." —Kindall D

Get it from Amazon for $15.

7. A set of card-shaped sponges for anyone who's not playing when it comes to clean dishes. 

sponges with paying card designs
Amazon

Promising review: "I thought this product was so cute and unique, I had to purchase it for my mom. I don't think they are really made for serious cleaning — just occasional cup or spoon cleaning — but they are SO adorable and fun." —AllieClaire

Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.50.

8. A pack of lenticular playing cards you might spend more time staring at than playing with.

Amazon, Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

I have these and they're really fun to pull out at parties!

Get them from Amazon for $10.

9. A paw-shaped chair cushion, because who doesn't want to be lovingly cradled in a kitten's paw?

paw shaped pillows
Amazon

Promising review: "I freaking LOVE this paw cushion! This paw cushion absolutely saves my butt. It's not super thick or as filled as you might hope. But I read reviews and was prepared for that. A little extra padding would be great but even without it this cushion is soft and comfy! It's still worth every dime. It's perfect if you have one of those hanging indoor/outdoor rope chairs, too! This cushion is soft and cute and comfortable. Buy yourself this thing. You deserve it." —mandarabbit

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes and five colors).

10. A rainbow doormat from the Novogratz collection that'll look great-ient outside your door.

rainbow doormat
amazon.com

Promising review: "The cutest way to brighten up a drab apartment walkway. Colors are vivid, mat is sturdy and has held up well." —Sav

Get it from Amazon for $22.13.

11. Decorative mirrors to add some extra charm to your gallery wall when you have enough rectangles and need some more unusual shapes up there. Bonus: Mirrors, no matter how small, make the room look bigger! Maybe!

mirror laying on table
Amazon

Promising review: "Royalty, that's what I am. I feel like a duke, a prince, a future king." —Cristian Ballack

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).

12. An adjustable ring cute enough to eat! The fork and spoon motif is sure to be a hit with any foodie.

ring that looks like fork and spoon wrapped around a finger
En Route

This 18k gold plated brass ring is an En Route and Kaiti Yoo collab.

Get it from En Route for $24 (also available in silver).

13. A retro-style beach or lawn chair that comes in a variety of nostalgic color schemes. You'll be the coolest parent at your kid's soccer game — that's for sure.

Schoolhouse

If you're into the '90s look but not the color schemes, check these out ($59.99).

Get it from Schoolhouse for $79.20 (available in three colorways and two styles).

14. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to bathe your home in a kaleidoscope of colors.

a bulb with swoopy colors inside of a lampshade
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $17.98.

15. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?

amazon.com, amazon.com

It can last up to 10 hours and has seven LED colors.

Promising review: "I can honestly say I was shocked to find this little gem, especially for the price. I have used it daily since it arrived at my doorstep. I’ve been taking it back and forth from home to work, but I will Instead buy a second one, and most likely a couple more as gifts." —Helen Quigley

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).

16. A sleek-as-heck USB alarm clock — seemingly every nightstand has been sporting it lately. And with good reason! It has two USB ports for easy charging.

A reviewer&#x27;s alarm clock with two devices plugged in
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle; it will definitely wake you up, however it will not scare the bejesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in six colors).

17. A colorful keyboard in case you've seen all those TikTok desk setups and started to feel a bit jealous.

pink and green raised keyboard below pink laptop on colorful desk
amazon.com

This keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) for easy connecting. 

Promising review: "I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple of weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 10 colors).

18. Rainbow Jenga, a great purchase for design lovers and game masters alike.

colorful jenga
Amazon

Promising review: "I brought these because I didn’t want the basic Jenga pieces and I had seen these at a axe-throwing place — I just had to get them. They're so cute and people love them when they come over." —Faith

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

19. A mystical wireless phone charger for anyone who prefers fantasy over the sci-fi reality we live in.

Amazon

Magic = unexplained science! This spell circle works with iPhones 11 and up, and Samsung Galaxys S8 and up.

Promising review "Product works great, looks cool, gives my nightstand a bit of magical flair without being so ostentatious that it keeps me up at night unlike some other magic circle chargers. AFAIK the runes mean nothing, the only word I can make out along the outer circle is futharc, which is the name of the Norse rune alphabet and is comprised of the first six letters of said alphabet. Most likely the rest of the letters are merely the rest of the alphabet in sequence, the literal rune equivalent of 'ABCDEFG' and so on. Overall, a good find. I am satisfied." —Kevin

Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in four colors).

20. A pack of vibrant tarot cards proving that the future's looking bright.

colorful tarot cards
Amazon

Mystic Mondays Tarot was created by artist Grace Duong.

Promising review: "They’re thick and they’re sturdy, but boy do these do the trick!! Love these SO MUCH. The designs are beautifully eccentric; the illustrations tie into their meanings. The guidebook could be a little less scripted, but experienced and novice readers will have no problem." —Anna

Get it from Amazon for $19.96.

21. A six-pack of lip balms with lil' flowers inside that you'll never use, lest they risk disrupting the flower.

clear lipstick with flower and gold flecks in it
Amazon

Promising review: "These lipsticks are so cute and so magical. The color that mine settles on my lips is subtle and not very dramatic. It almost gives me the feeling of wearing lip balm, which is my go-to for all things lips, so this was perfect!" —Daisy L. Alvarez

Get them from Amazon for $9.99.

22. A miniature wacky waving inflatable tube man that'll really come in handy when you go to open your own used Hot Wheels car lot.

Inflatable tube man decoration indoors next to a window and various items on the floor
amazon.com

Promising review: "Pretty cute, fun little something to have on the corner of your desk. I do find myself having to help it out a lot but all in all it does spark joy." —Bex

Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

23. A set of gorgeously lush velvet pillow covers to add a much needed pop of color to your couch or chairs.

A variety of the velvet pillow covers on a sofa.
Amazon

Promising review: "This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." —Melanie Mastin

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 11 sizes and in 38 colors).

24. A set of room-darkening velvet curtains ready to glam up your space.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about 8 degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with the curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname

Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five sizes and 24 colors).

25. An eye-catching tabletop lighter shaped like a jelly mold that even comes with a little hidden tray underneath.

Person holding a whimsical gelatin dessert styled with decorative toppings on a platter, against a draped background
Edie Parker

Get it from Edie Parker for $275 (available in four colors).

26. A tabletop fireplace you can set anywhere you need extra cozy vibes in the house. Love a fire that travels!

1Man1Garage / Etsy

Fuel isn't included, but you can buy some on Amazon.

1Man1Garage is a Tennessee-based small business owned by artisan Marcus Williams. He sells a wide variety of handcrafted wooden items.

Get it from 1Man1Garage on Etsy for $20+ (available with or without rocks/sand — the sand is needed to disperse the heat of the flame away from the wood, but you can easily find some on your own if you'd rather not buy it here, and the lava rocks are completely optional/for decoration).

27. A softly glowing cat that'll make it feel like a cute lil' spirit is coming to snuggle with you.

glowing cat light
Apollo Box

Get it from Apollo Box for $45.

28. A rainbow animal puzzle sure to dazzle you even before you put it all together.

puzzle with design of animals in rainbow gradient
Amazon

Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with this puzzle. 😍 Was it as easy as it looks? Hell no! But it was so much fun and so gorgeous! There was absolutely no puzzle dust, the pieces were thick and wonderful, and the fit was fabulous! You knew a piece didn’t fit right off the bat. There was no guessing or wondering if the piece worked or not! My best friend and I finished it in 24 hours. We were only forced to stop because it was my son's birthday and I had to parent. 😂 " —Marwa A Jad

Get it from Amazon for $25.

29. A mosaic phone case you can customize with a handle, initials, zodiac sign, and more. It's on the pricier end, but I mean, LOOK at these.

Memor

The designs remind me of the patterns I like to make by pressing seashells into the sand at the beach. So dreamy! Memor is a woman-owned business that also sells vases and knee chairs.

Get it from Memor for $95+ (available in six colors).

30. four-slice retro toaster in a lovely mint color to complete your vintage kitchen look. The extra-wide slots ensure even your extra-thick bagels can fit. 

A reviewer's photo of the four-slice toaster in cozy greenish
A top view look at the toaster
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Is it possible...a toaster can be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in my farmhouse-style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. Pros: four slots, and they are the wide-and-long type, meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice. It has a bagel setting, as well as a nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to retoast it. It is fairly easy to clean, just dump the tray, so no worries about crumbs or bits of bread burning in the bottom and ruining the perfect taste of your slice. The knobs have a neat texture and are adjustable so you can time it just right for Pop Tarts, toast, or toasted sandwich bread. Cons: My husband is a little jealous of how much I love this toaster, and has been asking me if it is better than him. What could I say? I mean it makes TOAST, all he makes is methane gas so... Maybe consider ordering a couples therapy workbook to go with this toaster when purchasing." —Alice R.

Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in three colors).

31. A giant pack of stackable resin rings so you always have at least five different rings for every outfit.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I got these for a gift for someone, and they are just adorable! The colors are bright, and the quality is good. They came packaged in a pretty pink box too. I would recommend, and would buy again for a gift." —Sarahf

Get a pack of 25 from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four different sets).

32. A thermal bottle shaped like a giant Burt's Bees lip balm. Hydration is so important.

bottle that looks like burt&#x27;s bees yellow lip balm tube
Burt's Bees

Promising review: "This is the perfect size water bottle for me! Easy to take to and from my office, and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. Everyone finds it hilarious, and with it being my absolute favorite color, its a straight win across the board for me!" —Anonymous

Get it from Burt's Bees for $30

33. A pair of gold-colored cable organizers to bring order to your charger cords *and* add a touch of glam to your desk. 

A set of two gold finished round cable organizers installed on a desk with a charger wire running through them
Brighttia/Etsy

Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.

Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis

Get two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in 12 colors and 12 pack sizes).