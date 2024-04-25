39 Cool-Looking Products You May Never Use Because You'll Be Too Busy Admiring Them

1. A disco ball diffuser so your next dance party can smell like, really good.
Promising review: "This dopamine decor really hits the spot. Ordered one and noticed I wasn’t receiving a strong mist after a few uses. I contacted the company through Instagram and within minutes, I got a response and confirmation a new one was going to be sent. We are still going strong with this new one and I use it EVERY DAY." —Addie Miller
2. A waffle sponge and matching maple syrup body wash so you can live out everyone's dream of combining showers and breakfast.
3. Cloud bath bombs almost too cute to use, but the silver lining is that it's filled with RAINBOWS!
4. A traffic cone toilet brush for people looking to have a little fun with their bathroom but are not interested in weird signs about sprinkling where you tinkle.
5. A cute miniature wastebasket happy to hang out on your counter or desk so you always have a place for little pieces of trash that would otherwise clutter up your space.
6. A spiral notebook with a surprise inside — highly pigmented eyeshadow! Everyone *take note* of this amazing beauty find.
7. A set of card-shaped sponges for anyone who's not playing when it comes to clean dishes.
Promising review: "I thought this product was so cute and unique, I had to purchase it for my mom. I don't think they are really made for serious cleaning — just occasional cup or spoon cleaning — but they are SO adorable and fun." —AllieClaire
11. Decorative mirrors to add some extra charm to your gallery wall when you have enough rectangles and need some more unusual shapes up there. Bonus: Mirrors, no matter how small, make the room look bigger! Maybe!
12. An adjustable ring cute enough to eat! The fork and spoon motif is sure to be a hit with any foodie.
13. A retro-style beach or lawn chair that comes in a variety of nostalgic color schemes. You'll be the coolest parent at your kid's soccer game — that's for sure.
15. A humidifier that looks like a little dog ready to blast off into space in their reindeer rocket ship. Why isn't this a movie yet?
16. A sleek-as-heck USB alarm clock — seemingly every nightstand has been sporting it lately. And with good reason! It has two USB ports for easy charging.
17. A colorful keyboard in case you've seen all those TikTok desk setups and started to feel a bit jealous.
19. A mystical wireless phone charger for anyone who prefers fantasy over the sci-fi reality we live in.
21. A six-pack of lip balms with lil' flowers inside that you'll never use, lest they risk disrupting the flower.
22. A miniature wacky waving inflatable tube man that'll really come in handy when you go to open your own used Hot Wheels car lot.
23. A set of gorgeously lush velvet pillow covers to add a much needed pop of color to your couch or chairs.
25. An eye-catching tabletop lighter shaped like a jelly mold that even comes with a little hidden tray underneath.
26. A tabletop fireplace you can set anywhere you need extra cozy vibes in the house. Love a fire that travels!
27. A softly glowing cat that'll make it feel like a cute lil' spirit is coming to snuggle with you.
29. A mosaic phone case you can customize with a handle, initials, zodiac sign, and more. It's on the pricier end, but I mean, LOOK at these.
30. A four-slice retro toaster in a lovely mint color to complete your vintage kitchen look. The extra-wide slots ensure even your extra-thick bagels can fit.
Promising review: "Is it possible...a toaster can be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in my farmhouse-style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. Pros: four slots, and they are the wide-and-long type, meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice. It has a bagel setting, as well as a nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to retoast it. It is fairly easy to clean, just dump the tray, so no worries about crumbs or bits of bread burning in the bottom and ruining the perfect taste of your slice. The knobs have a neat texture and are adjustable so you can time it just right for Pop Tarts, toast, or toasted sandwich bread. Cons: My husband is a little jealous of how much I love this toaster, and has been asking me if it is better than him. What could I say? I mean it makes TOAST, all he makes is methane gas so... Maybe consider ordering a couples therapy workbook to go with this toaster when purchasing." —Alice R.
31. A giant pack of stackable resin rings so you always have at least five different rings for every outfit.
33. A pair of gold-colored cable organizers to bring order to your charger cords *and* add a touch of glam to your desk.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
