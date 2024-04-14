22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Popular products from this list
1. A pair of platform wedges to add some color to any look. Designed to be simple to slip on and off, these easy-to-walk-in shoes deserve a place in your collection.
2. A pair of clear chunky heels because you can easily dress 'em up or down. By the way, these are 4 inches tall, wide-foot friendly, and uber comfy — what's not to love?
3. A pair of Chelsea rain boots — let's face it, your rain boots could probably use an upgrade. Not only do these look super cool, but they also won't give you blisters and they'll even fit wider calves. I call that a win!
4. A pair of Slip-on sneakers for anyone who loves a casual look. One of the reasons why I love these is because they don't have any laces, so you can throw them on and just start your day. The elastic makes it perfect for people with wide feet!
5. A pair of Rubber slides so lightweight, you'll feel like you're walking on air. Plus, they're skid resistant, flexible, and waterproof, aka these check off all the boxes.
6. A pair of pointed-toe mules that're a must-have for wearing to work, happy hour, and even just hanging around the house they're that comfy. Plus, they look like loafers but are much easier to slip on and off.
7. A pair of elastic ballet flats complete with a rounded toebox, so your piggies aren't being constantly squeezed. I couldn't think of a more perfect shoe for spring — these would look so good with your favorite sundress!
8. A pair of adjustable ankle strap wedges perfect for any warmer weather outings you have coming up. Not only are these super cute, but you can also easily wear them to a wedding or just with your favorite pair of jeans; I stan a versatile shoe.
9. A pair of sandals that remind me of a certain viral type of shoe but for a quarter of the price. These have a flexible cork footbed and suede insole that'll easily adjust to your foot, keeping you super comfortable.
10. A pair of lace-up heels because your shoes deserve to be chic and fun. I can already picture how incredible these would be on your next night out!
11. A pair of strappy-heeled sandals with adjustable ankle straps to keep your feet secure all day long. Reviewers love how versatile, comfy, and stylish these are.
12. A pair of side-zip sneakers to add some inches if you're dreaming of being an inch or two taller but don't feel like wearing full-on heels. Bonus: they have a memory foam insole so you can wear them all day and all night long.
13. A pair of oxford-adjacent shoes that'll give you the look of oxfords but the comfort of your favorite pair of sneakers. It's also worth noting that these bbs are water-resistant.
14. A pair of platform sandals if you don't love heels but also don't love flats — may I introduce your perfect happy medium? Comfy and stylish, these are high on my wish list and will probably make yours too.
15. A pair of slip-resistant sandals — these are all elastic, so they'll adjust to your feet no matter what! On top of that, they're practically begging to be worn while exploring an ancient city or just simply dining al fresco.
16. A pair of braided rope sandals to give you a boho-inspired look this season. I can practically guarantee you'll get about a million compliments while rocking these. P.S. These are a fab way to show your fancy pedi!
17. A pair of chunky Skechers with memory foam that'll have you and your feet sighing with relief as you hit 20,000 steps on your hot girl walk.
18. A pair of slides that'll feel like you're walking on clouds whether you're just running outside to water the plants or are heading to the local park with your doggo.
19. A pair of low wedges with a crossover strap for a casual warm weather look. Pair these with your favorite cocktail, and you've got a great night ahead of you.
20. A pair of iconic faux-wood Dr. Scholl's slides because you've been waiting for them to make a comeback and now they have. These were designed to be lightweight (unlike their authentic wood counterparts) and they're so darn stylish!
21. A pair of Clark slide-on sandals with an Ortholite footbed because they are almost like cowboy boots but in sandal form, and I couldn't be more thrilled to wear them this festival season.
22. And a pair of cute colorful wedge sandals you'll want to wear every. single. day. Even though these look like like they'd be uncomfy, they actually have a cushioned and contoured sole, so you can be stylish and supported at the same time — what a concept!
