    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

    To my fellow wide-footed besties, this is my love letter to us.

    by
    Becca Glasser-Baker
    by Becca Glasser-Baker

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of platform wedges to add some color to any look. Designed to be simple to slip on and off, these easy-to-walk-in shoes deserve a place in your collection.

    model wears sandals in blue
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a wide foot where you know how the littlest piggy doesn't want to fit? These keep my pinky toe in check. They are cute and comfortable. They're also true to size and easy to get on and off. They go with everything." —Lisa B

    Get them from Amazon for $25.90+ (available in sizes 5–10 and 20 colors).

    2. A pair of clear chunky heels because you can easily dress 'em up or down. By the way, these are 4 inches tall, wide-foot friendly, and uber comfy — what's not to love?

    A customer showing off the clear strappy sandal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have really wide feet so I don’t have a problem with my feet sliding through the shoe. They're actually very comfortable. I have had them on for about an hour with absolutely no discomfort. With other shoes, I know with the first few steps. I think that because the plastic strap stretches these are perfect for wide feet. If you have narrow feet I DO NOT suggest buying these." —Beautiful one

    Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in three styles). 

    3. A pair of Chelsea rain boots — let's face it, your rain boots could probably use an upgrade. Not only do these look super cool, but they also won't give you blisters and they'll even fit wider calves. I call that a win!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I have wide calves and wide feet, so boots are a big headache to find that fit and look good. I was hesitant to buy these because a lot of the pictures are from people with smaller figures. I ordered a 7.5 and it was perfect for my usual size 8 feet. I’m impressed. It stretches at the top and fits great! Looks expensive too. It doesn’t have the greatest traction, but there’s still some grip. I feel put together and would suggest for other girls who are my size to NOT hesitate! Good find!" —ipenggg

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 15 styles).

    4. A pair of Slip-on sneakers for anyone who loves a casual look. One of the reasons why I love these is because they don't have any laces, so you can throw them on and just start your day. The elastic makes it perfect for people with wide feet!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend ordering a half size down.

    Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable slip on tennis shoes that I have worn! I ordered my normal size (11) and they actually fit a tad bit big. I have fairly wide feet too. Afraid the next size down would have been too small, though! I have these black, the tan and the snake skin. They are all comfortable and similar in fit!! Would certainly recommend and will likely order more!!" —Courtney

    Get them from Amazon for $34.50+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 24 styles).

    5. A pair of Rubber slides so lightweight, you'll feel like you're walking on air. Plus, they're skid resistant, flexible, and waterproof, aka these check off all the boxes.

    Reviewer wearing the slide sandals in brown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE them, they're so COMFORTABLE! My feet are wide, but they still fit AMAZINGLY! They do have arch support and I don't find any flaws with these sandals. I have been wearing them for a month now and they're still as comfortable as the first time I put them on! They're so AMAZING! And did I mention that they're so lightweight, its like wearing nothing on your feet? A+!" —KimKee41

    Get them from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 13 colors).

    And if you're looking learn more about these unbelievably comfy Pali Hawaii unisex sandals, we've got you covered.

    6. A pair of pointed-toe mules that're a must-have for wearing to work, happy hour, and even just hanging around the house they're that comfy. Plus, they look like loafers but are much easier to slip on and off.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I usually have a hard time finding comfortable and cute shoes that fit my wide feet but these are perfect. They get comfier every time I wear them and I wear them three to four times a week for work. My feet don’t slide and they don’t make any weird noises." —Tiffany P

    Get them from Amazon for $36.71+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    7. A pair of elastic ballet flats complete with a rounded toebox, so your piggies aren't being constantly squeezed. I couldn't think of a more perfect shoe for spring — these would look so good with your favorite sundress!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic about the fit after reading reviews. My feet are EXTREMELY wide, as another reviewer said “think Flintstone feet. They fit perfectly. I am thinking about ordering another pair in a different color!" —Beyond thrilled

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 10 colors).

    Check out our glowing ballet flat review!

    8. A pair of adjustable ankle strap wedges perfect for any warmer weather outings you have coming up. Not only are these super cute, but you can also easily wear them to a wedding or just with your favorite pair of jeans; I stan a versatile shoe.

    Reviewer wearing white wedge sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I want one in each color! I struggle to find comfortable sandals because I have wide and flat feet with not the best circulation, but these make me feel like I'm barely in heels....comfort all the way!" —Ju Merrill

    Get them from Amazon for $28.85+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 21 colors).

    9. A pair of sandals that remind me of a certain viral type of shoe but for a quarter of the price. These have a flexible cork footbed and suede insole that'll easily adjust to your foot, keeping you super comfortable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have wide feet with high arches, so finding shoes can be a nightmare. These are great! Classic look with lots of comfort." —ActBusy

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–13, two widths, and 22 colors).

    10. A pair of lace-up heels because your shoes deserve to be chic and fun. I can already picture how incredible these would be on your next night out!

    Person wearing purple strap sandals with package materials around, indicating a recent unboxing or purchase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: These are honestly my favorite! For someone with wide feet, they fit like a glove! They are also very comfortable to wear all night. I'm definitely buying all the other colors!" —Melaniemayela

    Get them from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–10.5 and 15 colors).

    11. A pair of strappy-heeled sandals with adjustable ankle straps to keep your feet secure all day long. Reviewers love how versatile, comfy, and stylish these are.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are THE BEST!!! I bought them for work (office) but wear them everywhere. So comfy even hours later. I normally wear a size 6-6.5 and have a wide foot. Size 6 is perfect!." —Jace Qura

    Get them from Amazon for $32.94+ (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors).

    12. A pair of side-zip sneakers to add some inches if you're dreaming of being an inch or two taller but don't feel like wearing full-on heels. Bonus: they have a memory foam insole so you can wear them all day and all night long.

    reviewer wearing hidden wedge sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly! I have wide feet and they come in wide sizes. Perfect wiggle room in the toes and no areas that rub or poke. Both zippers work and the white part doesn’t have cheap stitching like other brands. They're comfortable and you can hardly tell there’s a hidden heel. I feel so tall!" —Jane

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and 12 colors).

    13. A pair of oxford-adjacent shoes that'll give you the look of oxfords but the comfort of your favorite pair of sneakers. It's also worth noting that these bbs are water-resistant.

    model wears platform shoes in red
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews for shoes, but these are one of the exceptions where I enjoy them so much that I have to leave the review. I have wide-width foot and it is very hard to find a pair of shoes that doesn’t require break-in period. This dress shoes not only cute, fashionable, but also surprisingly very comfortable. I took train to work so the trip requires me to walk and stand a lot. Right now it’s 4 p.m. and I still have the shoes on my feet. Good gracious lord. I might as well get another pair in red, because I love them too much!!" —Mama Panda

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors).

    14. A pair of platform sandals if you don't love heels but also don't love flats — may I introduce your perfect happy medium? Comfy and stylish, these are high on my wish list and will probably make yours too.

    reviewer wearing sandals in taupe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit my feet just like they should! I also have a pretty wide foot and there are no issues on the band being too tight. I think the quality it great for the price and I’m excited to wear them to all the weddings I have to attend this summer. If you’re debating purchasing, do it, you won’t be disappointed." —Aleyah Banuelos

    Get them from Amazon for $39+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and four styles).

    15. A pair of slip-resistant sandals — these are all elastic, so they'll adjust to your feet no matter what! On top of that, they're practically begging to be worn while exploring an ancient city or just simply dining al fresco.

    sandals in new navy blue
    Amazon

    Their elastic straps comfortably expand to fit wide feet!

    Promising review: "I really love these. They're very comfortable and look good with just about everything. I followed the advice in other reviews and got a size down as they do run big. I usually wear an 8.5 and got an 8. The 8 fit perfectly. As I have wide feet, I always have to worry about the front straps, but since in these it's elastic it was no problem. I really love them and would definitely buy again." —Jack

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 colors).

    16. A pair of braided rope sandals to give you a boho-inspired look this season. I can practically guarantee you'll get about a million compliments while rocking these. P.S. These are a fab way to show your fancy pedi!

    model wears sandals in sunset sangria
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I love these! I bought them in yellow/gold and black for my European vacation. I have wide feet and I have problems finding shoes that are comfortable. The style works for me because they wrap around the wide part and they are soooo comfortable." —Jennifer

    Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 25 colors).

    To learn more about these, check out our Plaka sandal deep dive.

    17. A pair of chunky Skechers with memory foam that'll have you and your feet sighing with relief as you hit 20,000 steps on your hot girl walk.

    a reviewer photo of the white sneaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shoe is a really good shoe if you have problems with your feet. I have problems finding shoes that are comfortable and look good too. These come in wide width and have good arch support. I can wear them all day with no pain right out of the box, no need for breaking them in. I will buy them again!" —S.D.

    Get them from Amazon for $41.97+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and two colors). 

    18. A pair of slides that'll feel like you're walking on clouds whether you're just running outside to water the plants or are heading to the local park with your doggo.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Takes a few days for the foot to adjust to this clog, but now, they're heavenly for my troublesome, wide feet. I can even wear them out of the house to go to the mailbox etc. Very comfortable, again stating your feet take a little time to get used to them. I love these shoes." —Joni

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 21 colors).

    19. A pair of low wedges with a crossover strap for a casual warm weather look. Pair these with your favorite cocktail, and you've got a great night ahead of you.

    A reviewer wearing tan sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are casual but elevate my outfits. I have a wide foot and the stretch makes them comfortable and supportive. I recommend!" —Alexandra Painter

    Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and three colors). 

    20. A pair of iconic faux-wood Dr. Scholl's slides because you've been waiting for them to make a comeback and now they have. These were designed to be lightweight (unlike their authentic wood counterparts) and they're so darn stylish!

    A reviewer in white shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and are large enough to fit wide feet without any problem. Good quality, great shoe." —AnneMarie

    Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and four colors). 

    21. A pair of Clark slide-on sandals with an Ortholite footbed because they are almost like cowboy boots but in sandal form, and I couldn't be more thrilled to wear them this festival season.

    A reviewer wearing white sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these sandals for my mother. She had a pair for years and finally had to say goodbye to them. She wears a double wide, but these fit just right. The adjustable straps allow for days when her feet swell, and the footbed is soft and comfortable without being slippery. She was so happy with them that I'm considering buying a pair for myself!" —J Stephens

    Get them from Amazon for $43.79+ (available in sizes 5–12, three widths, and eight colors). 

    22. And a pair of cute colorful wedge sandals you'll want to wear every. single. day. Even though these look like like they'd be uncomfy, they actually have a cushioned and contoured sole, so you can be stylish and supported at the same time — what a concept!

    A reviewer wearing a multi-colored shoe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals are perfect for me. Cushy insoles, wide shoe width, great heel height, enough height for long dress - honestly, the BEST sandals I’ve purchased in my adult life. What more can I say about the sandals!? They are perfection. For someone who has wide, puffy, “Flintstone” feet, I am so very pleased at how these fit me so well. I can’t wait to find another pair just like this. More colors and styles, please! So glad that I found these right before I went on vacation. What a perfect purchase!! Thank you!!" —saintrita

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, two widths, and five colors). 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.