37 Products That Should Be In The Beauty Hall Of Fame

Personally, I am a stan. I've been using this lip product for over a year and it's made such a difference in my lips. I use it every single night and I love it. I bought a holiday set and used every single flavor until it was gone, this product really is that good.

Promising review: "Honestly I saw this lip mask trending and decided to purchase it. At first I was hesitant on purchasing this lip mask because some people say it’s too small (they were wrong). It’s a good amount considering it’s only going on your lips and keeps them moisturized! I was using it every day when I first purchased it as it made my lips soft and moisturized compared to a ChapStick. It’s been a few months and I’m still not finished with this lip mask! I highly recommend it and forever a holy grail. 💕 Also love the scent! It’s not too harsh, just sweet like this purchase." —Stefani D.

Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in five scents).

