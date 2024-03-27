37 Products That Should Be In The Beauty Hall Of Fame

1. An air-dry leave-in cream because you deserve to have those effortless curls or waves you've been dreaming of since 2012. No hot tools required — just this beauty essential that'll help your hair feel more bouncy and moisturized.
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
2. A viral color-correcting treatment that has SPF and so much more. Not only does it neutralize your redness, it also evens out your skin and with this bb you don't even need foundation.
Promising review: "I’ve been looking for a concealer to enable me to go mostly makeup free. My main issue is redness and irritation. I have a very fair complexion and sensitive skin. This product exceeded my expectations in neutralizing redness on my nose and cheeks. I’m so pleased and can already tell this is going to be my new favorite skincare product. I put it on after moisturizer and under primer, then just follow up with the tiniest amount of under-eye concealer and I’m good to go." —badleybratt
Get it from Sephora for $25+ (available in two sizes).
3. A famous Laneige lip sleeping mask that'll leave your lips looking uber luscious. This can help bring your lips back to life, and trust me, it works.
Personally, I am a stan. I've been using this lip product for over a year and it's made such a difference in my lips. I use it every single night and I love it. I bought a holiday set and used every single flavor until it was gone, this product really is that good.
Promising review: "Honestly I saw this lip mask trending and decided to purchase it. At first I was hesitant on purchasing this lip mask because some people say it’s too small (they were wrong). It’s a good amount considering it’s only going on your lips and keeps them moisturized! I was using it every day when I first purchased it as it made my lips soft and moisturized compared to a ChapStick. It’s been a few months and I’m still not finished with this lip mask! I highly recommend it and forever a holy grail. 💕 Also love the scent! It’s not too harsh, just sweet like this purchase." —Stefani D.
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in five scents).
4. An illuminating moisturizer to make your skin look and feel fresh and glowy. If you're dreaming of a product that doesn't sap your skin of all its moisture, this product is about to become your new BFF.
I've been using this for years, and it's one of my favorite hacks for glowy skin. I love using this as a primer for my beauty routine during warmer months ( it looks kind of like the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter on your skin).
Promising review: "I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow without feeling heavy or looking cakey. Great for those with dry skin who can’t wear heavy foundation but want to smooth out their skin." —Jessica Giles
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four shades).
5. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment with ingredients like ceramide 3 and collagen that will help save your over-processed and damaged hair, leaving it looking like you just left the salon.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt
Get it from Amazon for $7.15.
6. A magical liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty that'll give you the most perfect flush of all time. There's a reason why this blush has gone viral several times and has over 9,000 5-star reviews. Beautifully pigmented and easy to blend out, this is the blush of our dreams.
I use this blush on a daily basis and it's everything to me. It's super pigmented and blends out like a dream. Silky, smooth, and lightweight, what more could you want? It also buildable for those who are blush lovers or blush newbies. BTW, it lasted on my cheeks for crazy NYC weather year-round.
Promising review: "This is such a gorgeous blush! It's really pigmented so a little goes a long way. It gives the most beautiful flush but it's buildable if you want a more intense pop of color." —minnimalist
Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in nine radiant finishes and four matte finish).
7. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara because it's seriously so iconic and costs under $5. Just a couple of swipes of this baby and people will be asking where you got falsies that look so real. Hate to break it to ya, but this is all natural.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touchup required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Dissatisfied !!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
8. A highly rated cream-to-powder eyeshadow that'll give you an entire look in one-step. It's also worth noting that this is waterproof and has vitamins C & E to help treat your skin. So you're getting double duty product and we love that for you.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow is awesome! It’s what I’ve been looking for since forever. It is SO easy to apply. There is no powder spilling all over my face, it’s super easy to get it just where I want it, and it stays put until I remove it. I highly recommend it." —Redheaded Reader
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in 53 colors).
9. A popular face serum to rehydrate your very dry skin. Not only does it hydrate your skin with hyaluronic acid, but it also has vitamin C, which will leave your skin nice and glowy.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical of this as I've tried so many products to help my skin and they never work. This was the last one before I would be forced to accept that I look 10 years older than I am. After about two weeks of using this regularly, as directed, my skin is so much smoother and less oily. The lines and dark bags under my eyes have significantly lessened. I've started receiving compliments on how I'm 'glowing' and how my skin tone is even. For the price, it’s definitely worth it, especially when combined with the other products in the line." —Sheryce
Get it from Amazon for $13.30+ (available in three sizes).
10. An exfoliating glove that'll make you feel so good but also grossed out. This glove helps remove dead skin, leaving your arms and legs as soft as a baby's bottom. Just be warned, it's both satisfying and gross once you see all that dead skin in the mitt.
Promising review: "I was skeptical. Then I took a shower and have never felt more clean. I had to call my mom after and rave to her about how amazing this product is and how I had to clean the tub after because of the dead skin that came off with this thing. Buy it! It’s amazing!" —Rose hocker
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
11. A clay mask to detoxify and exfoliate your skin. All you need to do is apply the mask, let it fizz, remove the bubble mask with water and clean your face. It's really that easy to refresh your skin. It's giving Frozen trolls in the best way.
Promising review: "I decided to try this mask based on the high customer rating and affordable price just to see if it would live up to the hype. I just finished washing it off my face and I have to say I do see a difference, albeit not a dramatic one. I have enlarged pores in my T-zone and issues with blackheads around my chin and after one use, my pores appear smaller and tighter and most of the smallest blackheads an