27 Products For Anyone Who Wants To Pack Like A Pro For Vacation

1. A Trtl neck pillow so you can actually fall asleep on your next flight. Machine-washable and adjustable, this neck pillow will give you all the support you need to survive your next 20-hour flight. This is made from fleece and has plush cushioning, so you can easily drift off to sleep.
Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde said: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in five colors).
2. An RFID-blocking travel wallet that'll hold every single thing you could possibly need while traveling. It'll store your passport, your boarding pass, your credit cards, your ID, a cell phone, cash, keys, and more! BTW, it can also hold your vaccine card and it also comes in a few fun colors! So you can match it with your suitcase!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 30 colors).
3. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband for when you get motion and morning sickness after waiting forever in traffic to get to your destination. If you're going on a cruise for the first time in a long time, this might just help with your sea legs. It puts a little pressure on your P6 acupressure point, to help alleviate nauseousness and vomiting.
Reviewers swear by these non-medicated bands for nausea relief: they've used them while traveling on airplanes, boats, and cars and for morning sickness during pregnancies.
Promising reviews: "I bought these for an upcoming cruise, but thought I would try them out when flying (as I tend to get motion sickness even after taking Dramamine). I was very surprised that I had no motion sickness after wearing these on two different work trips. I also took these on a cruise and only had to use them once. Once I felt the motion sickness coming on, I put on the bands and the sickness was gone in about 15 minutes. They came in a nice plastic case and are reusable." —Jessica
"I have had major 'morning' sickness all day for the last two and and half weeks at the beginning of a pregnancy. I was hesitant to buy these bands, but willing to try anything. I have only been wearing them for a day (non-stop except for bed time/shower time) and I can DEFINITELY tell a difference. My nausea has gone from a 10 to a 2. I will warn—I have small wrists and these are snug. They maybe snug but so far, worth it. For the price, I highly recommend for at least the try!!" —KD
Get a pack from Amazon for $8.52+ (available in six styles).
4. A "Pack this!" checklist that'll help you organize and prepare for your upcoming trip. I love that it has items broken down in the smaller categories, so you can make sure nothing is forgotten, just remember to check off the boxes as you pack, so you don't lose track of everything.
Promising review: "I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind a trip, from a simple vacation across state lines, to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" —Alyssa Kauffman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A pair of soft joggers because traveling in comfort is better than anything else. Lightweight, moisture-wicking, and with an elastic waistband, these will keep you looking and feeling uber comfy throughout your never-ending flight.
Promising review: "Super-soft, stretchy, opaque pants. These are now my go-to comfy pants, and I've even worn them on long flights to not have to deal with a belt through the metal detector. The fabric is smooth on both sides, so hopefully they won't pill like fleece does. The ONLY downside is that I wish the pockets were deeper." —Velvet
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and multiple colors and styles).
6. A genius backpack that is anything but basic. If you're looking for the perfect travel backpack, this 100% deserves a place on your wishlist because it has a laptop sleeve, zippered pouches (they're great for toiletries), a water-resistant lining in case of leakage, and finally, it unzips entirely, so you don't lose anything inside. Bonus fact: It has padded straps and a trolley passthrough (so you can slide it on your other suitcase).
Béis is a woman-owned travel accessories brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell. You'll find carry-on rollers, weekender bags, packing cubes, and more practical goods for your next trip!
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart owns this backpack and said: "I just bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch. First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security. I was able to fit ~four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Promising review: "I wish I had gotten this backpack sooner! I love everything about it. The size is perfect and there is so much room for all of your items. The trolley pocket is a major plus. There are also two water bottle pockets. I also love how you can zip the main compartment all the way to the bottom so you can see everything you have inside. The clear and mesh interior pockets are also such a bonus. And who could forget about the laptop pocket too! Béis really thought of everything in this design." —ARRIANA P.
Get it from Béis for $88 (available in eight colors).
7. A Bluetooth-enabled eye mask for those who fall asleep best while listening to music (because same). I also want to add that this has built-in headphones, so you can listen to whatever you need to help you fall asleep even if it's an audiobook narrator. Since this is an eye mask too, it helps block out light, which means everything to me! I'm always down for a multi-use product!
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves this travel essential and said: "After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in. I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hands down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off."
Promising review: "This set of your speakers and eye flaps is a must for spouses who travel together and technically live on different schedules, lol! I like to listen to things while I am sleeping other than my husband snoring. This product has done the trick. It is easy to set up on your Bluetooth and the sound is incredible. I am able to adjust the speakers for my ears and they don’t hurt like having to wear earbuds to sleep in. I highly recommend this product!" —Sandy
Get it from Amazon for $22.69+ (available in four colors).
8. A digital luggage scale so you can 100% make sure you're under the weight limit; because there is nothing worse then oversized luggage fees. All you need to do is hook it on and watch the magic happen. Additionally, you're able to change the unit, so you're good to go no matter where you are.
Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in seven colors and a two pack).
9. A TSA-approved, transparent toiletry carry-on that'll help make security lines a breeze no matter how long they are. Easy to open, splash resistant, and with double zippers; this is a wonderful companion for your next trip and also perfect for your next concert.
Promising review: "This thing truly packs a punch. I could fit everything I needed for an overnight hotel stay plus seven-day cruise to the Caribbean. Passed through TSA checkpoints without any problem, too. The sturdy build and tough zipper make this a quality toiletry pouch. Very happy with my purchase!" —Orange Blossom
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
10. And a hanging toiletry bag with tons of room for all your skincare and makeup. Besides taking up minimal space in your suitcase, this has four compartments and you can fill it up to your heart's desire.
Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel, and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in six colors).
11. A mini lightweight flat iron because you'll get salon-worthy hair without bulk. Tiny and easy to pack, this hot tool will transform your frizzy vacay hair into something magical.
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!
Promising review: "I got this nice little and compact hair straightener for my trip to the beach. It is small and lightweight. Perfect for a trip. It heats up really fast, with in seconds it is very hot. It comes with a pouch to tuck it away in. You do need to move slowly through your hair because the heated part is small but it does a good job. I made a little video to show how nice it is. Also I like the comfort of the design to hold it. Fits nicely in my hand. Not heavy like the bigger bulkier ones are. I took my time and shopped around for a travel one. I think this will be good to use every day. It doesn’t take up much space either." —Connie Cunningham
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).