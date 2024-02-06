I Tried To Make Dinners For A Week Using Only Ingredients From A Weekly Ad, And Saved A Ton Of Money

It's too much, but I was looking through my Weekly Ad at Albertsons, and the prices were really reasonable, which got me thinking, "Have I watched enough Chopped to make a week's worth of dinners using only things on sale in the weekly ad?"
I haven't, but luckily when I was making this post, my Mimi, culinary wizard and mastermind seamstress, was in town to help see if this was doable.
I set a grocery budget of $100, and luckily there was a $30 off $75 coupon Albertsons was offering, so I took advantage of that, too.
The goal was seven dinners, and here was the plan:
Night one: Herb-roasted chicken and a side salad
Night two: Mini meatloaf and veggies
Night three: Mandarin chicken over pasta
Night four: Burgers
Night five: Grilled cheese & chicken noodle soup
Night six: Chili
Night seven: Steak and veggies
The first hurdle was actually getting the groceries. Albertsons was out of the chicken I needed, most likely because it was on sale in the ad. The steak was the same price, so I asked for that instead.
Well, I ended up getting So. Much. Steak. Like seriously, I don't think I've ever had this much steak in my life.
All in all, my receipt said I saved a boatload of money, and I was pretty happy with this many groceries for $99.43.
I got:
Bread and Bakery:
1 Artesano Brioche Bakery Bread — 20 oz (Regular Price: $4.99 / I paid: $2.28)
Breakfast and Cereal:
1 Corn Flakes — 9.6 oz (Regular Price: $6.49 / I paid: $1.52)
Canned Goods & Soups
2 Campbell's Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup — 18.6 oz (Regular Price: $6.98 / I paid: $2.26)
1 Signature Select Black Beans — 15 oz (Regular Price: $1.29 / I paid: $0.76)
4 Swanson Chicken Broth — 32 oz (Regular Price: $17.96 / I paid: $10.69)
Cookies, Snacks, and Candy
1 Cheez-It Crackers — 21 oz ( Regular Price: $7.79 / I paid: $5.36)
Dairy, Egg, & Cheese
Lucerne Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese — 32 oz (Regular Price: $8.99 / I paid: $3.00)
Daisy Sour Cream — 16 oz (Regular Price: $2.99 / I paid: $2.13)
Frozen Foods
MorningStar Farms Plant-Based Vegan Meat Grillers (Regular price: $5.99 / I paid: $3.05)
MorningStar Farms Meatless Sausage Patties Six Count (Regular Price: $5.99 / I paid: $3.06)
Fruits & Vegetables
Broccoli Crown (Regular Price: $2.11 / I paid: $1.46)
White Cauliflower (Regular Price: $5.80 / I paid: $3.19)
3 O Organics Organic Spring Mix (Regular Price: $17.97 / I paid: $11.48)
Peppers and Onions Sliced (Regular Price: $2.99 / I paid: $1.92)
Fresh Cut Zucchini and Yellow Squash Slices (Regular Price: $2.99 / I paid: $1.92)
1 lb On the Vine Red Tomatoes (Regular Price: $3.59 / I paid: $2.30)
2 Medium Hass Avocado (Regular Price: $3.34 / I paid: $1.19)
Blueberries 18 oz (Regular Price: $7.99 / I paid: $4.60)
3 lb Bag Prepacked Clementines (Regular Price: $5.99 / I paid: $3.82)
Grains, Pasta, & Sides
Barilla Orzo 16 oz (Regular Price: $1.99 / I paid: $1.15)
Meat and Seafood
3 lb Grass Fed Angus Ground Beef (Regular Price: $32.97 / I paid: $16.06)
3 lb Top Sirloin (Regular Price: $36.05 / I paid: $15.33)