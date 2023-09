5.

"I’m a personal trainer, and I regularly work with people on their grip and hand strength. Because of that, I get annoyed every time I see the 'hanging from a ledge' cliché in action films. The vast majority of people have trouble hanging from a pull-up bar for more than 30 seconds. And that’s a pull-up bar that is designed to fit well in the hand. Hanging from a ledge is a whole different story. Tom Cruise could NOT hang from a ledge with one hand. He’d slip off after about 10 seconds. And 10 seconds is being generous."