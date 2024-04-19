    Send Me The Wild Amateur Weather Photos You Took

    Dust off those amateur photos of weird weather I KNOW you have on your camera roll.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It doesn't matter who you are; all of humanity has the urge to take a photo when they see weird weather. For example, this photo was taken outside the house when we were wondering what the hail that noise was.

    Wet wooden steps with scattered white petals after rain
    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    This human trait pairs well with the fact that nature is wild. Golf ball-sized hail, haboobs, rain that is somehow only sprinkling on one house, nothing is off the table for that wacky Mother Nature lady.

    Character with golden headdress and ornate accessories in a decorative setting
    Disney

    So I'm just a girl, standing in front of the internet, longing to see the wild weather photos I KNOW you took on your phone.

    Woman facing man in conversation, inset of sky above trees
    Universal

    And because I believe in setting a good example, here are a few of mine. This was when I was in Palm Springs right before Hurricane Hilary (a HURRICANE in the DESERT). I swear, you could see it forcing its way over the Coachella Valley.

    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    Here is a photo my mom sent me from outside the door in Central Florida during a sunset. THIS PHOTO DOES NOT HAVE ANY FILTERS OR RECOLORING!!!

    Sky with dramatic clouds over a parking lot, giving a vivid, almost fiery appearance to the scene
    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    And keep in mind that I don't want a National Geographic-caliber photo here. I want something you find personally cool. For example, check out this sunset that missed a spot.

    Sunset sky above silhouette of trees and landscape
    Audrey Engvalson / BuzzFeed

    Whatever your weird and wild weather photos are, I want to see them. Show them in the comments below (and if you feel like telling me where they were taken, why that would be just dandy), and your photo could be used in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!