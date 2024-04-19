It doesn't matter who you are; all of humanity has the urge to take a photo when they see weird weather. For example, this photo was taken outside the house when we were wondering what the hail that noise was.
This human trait pairs well with the fact that nature is wild. Golf ball-sized hail, haboobs, rain that is somehow only sprinkling on one house, nothing is off the table for that wacky Mother Nature lady.
So I'm just a girl, standing in front of the internet, longing to see the wild weather photos I KNOW you took on your phone.
And because I believe in setting a good example, here are a few of mine. This was when I was in Palm Springs right before Hurricane Hilary (a HURRICANE in the DESERT). I swear, you could see it forcing its way over the Coachella Valley.
Here is a photo my mom sent me from outside the door in Central Florida during a sunset. THIS PHOTO DOES NOT HAVE ANY FILTERS OR RECOLORING!!!
And keep in mind that I don't want a National Geographic-caliber photo here. I want something you find personally cool. For example, check out this sunset that missed a spot.
Whatever your weird and wild weather photos are, I want to see them. Show them in the comments below (and if you feel like telling me where they were taken, why that would be just dandy), and your photo could be used in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!