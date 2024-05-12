1.
When Doof took a stab at cartoon logic.
2.
When Dr. Doofenshmirtz stood up for all of the unpaid interns everywhere.
3.
When Dr. Doofenshmirtz got real about his budget constraints.
4.
When Doof saw the opportunity for a dig and took it.
6.
When Linda had the mom-est joke ever.
7.
When we uncovered Perry's ultimate weakness.
8.
When Dr. Doofenshmirtz got tired of the dating scene.
9.
When Doof gave us a little look at the thoughts that go on in his brain.
10.
When Linda shot Candace down real quick.
11.
When Doof came up with this truly evil trap.
12.
When Dr. Doofenshmirtz didn't let a little tranq stop him from his natural showmanship.
13.
When Buford decided to be perfectly honest.
14.
When Doof obviously ran out of ideas, so he just put his own twist on something that already existed.
15.
Finally, when Dr. Doofenshmirtz tried to explain his organization to Perry, but lost him at the acronym.