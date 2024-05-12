    I'd Like To Remind You Of These 16 Hilarious "Phineas And Ferb" Scenes Right Before Summer Vacation

    1. When Doof took a stab at cartoon logic.

    Cartoon of a man in a desert questioning why only cow skulls are found, not the whole body
    Disney

    2. When Dr. Doofenshmirtz stood up for all of the unpaid interns everywhere.

    A scene from a cartoon featuring two male characters talking across a prison-like divide, with a sheep jumping in the background
    Disney

    3. When Dr. Doofenshmirtz got real about his budget constraints.

    A cartoon image showing characters Phineas and Dr. Doofenshmirtz in a cluttered room with text bubbles expressing Dr. Doofenshmirtz&#x27;s dialogue
    Disney

    4. When Doof saw the opportunity for a dig and took it.

    Character resembling a young man narrates his journey to a land with opportunities while using gadgets resembling the early 20th century
    Disney

    5. When Phineas and Ferb were hilariously self-aware.

    Two panels from a Phineas and Ferb comic. The first shows Phineas talking to Ferb. The second panel implies Ferb disappears, leaving Phineas surprised
    Disney

    6. When Linda had the mom-est joke ever.

    Character resembling Joan Holloway from &quot;Mad Men&quot; tells a pun about laundry and George Washington
    Disney

    7. When we uncovered Perry's ultimate weakness.

    Dr. Doofenshmirtz speaks with Perry the Platypus in a lab, with a double Dutch machine
    Disney

    8. When Dr. Doofenshmirtz got tired of the dating scene.

    Comic panels from a show featuring Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz expressing frustration over romance, followed by a scheme to use an &quot;inator&quot; device
    Disney

    9. When Doof gave us a little look at the thoughts that go on in his brain.

    Cartoon of a man discussing genies adding twists to wishes, humorously misunderstands wishing to &#x27;jump a frog&#x27;
    Disney

    10. When Linda shot Candace down real quick.

    Cartoon frames from &quot;Phineas and Ferb&quot; featuring Candace angry in the first and Linda on the phone in the second
    Disney

    11. When Doof came up with this truly evil trap.

    Animated characters from &quot;Phineas and Ferb&quot; engaging in conversation, including Perry the Platypus as Agent P
    Disney

    12. When Dr. Doofenshmirtz didn't let a little tranq stop him from his natural showmanship.

    Disney

    13. When Buford decided to be perfectly honest.

    Characters from &#x27;Phineas and Ferb&#x27; with a birthday cake; text dialogue about not popping out of the cake
    Disney

    14. When Doof obviously ran out of ideas, so he just put his own twist on something that already existed.

    Agent P stands beside his &quot;BO-AT,&quot; an aquatic transport, while Dr. Doofenshmirtz presents it from a distance
    Disney

    15. Finally, when Dr. Doofenshmirtz tried to explain his organization to Perry, but lost him at the acronym.

    Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb stands next to a sign with the acronym L.O.V.E.M.U.F.F.I.N
    Disney