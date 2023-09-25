16 Hilarious Tweets That Are Very Relatable For Anyone Who Lives With A Kiddo
"i admire how when babies don't want to hold something anymore, they just drop it." —@earthtojosh
Parenting is hard, and kids are funny, and with this combo, it's easy to see how everyone around kids needs a good laugh, so enjoy these tweets!
1.
I made my bed and found a half eaten stick of butter in it. When I asked my child if she put anything in mommy’s bed, she said “I did not put butter in it.” The mystery continues. More at 11.— LL Cool Tweet (@LLcoooltweet) June 7, 2022
2.
When your body naturally wakes you up at 8am on a weekend pic.twitter.com/JmLwpYgsxN— Benji 🦦🦆🐄🦔🐸 🐐🐢 (@BenjiLee53) November 11, 2017
3.
Waking up after the baby slept through the night for the first time... pic.twitter.com/6j5J5XYHXr— Tom Clements (@TomClementsTV) June 23, 2018
4.
My 4yo thinks she looks just like Elsa because— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) September 28, 2020
“they both have necks”
5.
I can't wait for when my daughter's a teenager and loves to sleep so I can come into her room at the crack of dawn, lay next to her and tell her all about how much I love cheese like she did to me this morning.— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) February 26, 2020
6.
My 3 year old, who doesn’t notice her pants are inside out or that her shoes are on the wrong feet, can spot a diced onion in her food from 3 feet away— That Mom Tho 🐦 (@mom_tho) February 5, 2020
7.
A weighted blanket, but it’s just my entire family climbing on top of me before sunrise.— Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) October 23, 2020
8.
Before you become a parent, ask yourself:— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 25, 2022
Would I like arguing with a small version of myself EVERY DAY?
9.
You got $15 to build the perfect newborn:— The Dad (@thedad) April 27, 2018
Sleeps through the night = $500
Doesn’t cry = $1000
Solid poops, no mess = $850
Won’t throw up on you = $200
Looks like a frog = $15
Eats & naps when instructed = $300
10.
i admire how when babies dont want to hold something anymore they just drop it— 𝖀𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖈𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖉 (@earthtojosh) May 7, 2021
11.
“Um, can we just turn off the music?” ordered my 4-year-old, perched atop her throne in the backseat, like I was her Uber driver.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) August 28, 2019
12.
Me: I could use a good night’s sleep— Madam Chairman (@NdumyMbingo) November 17, 2021
My daughter: pic.twitter.com/3x6VQ3EmPl
13.
Nurse: *handing me a newborn* You got this?— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) May 2, 2017
Me: Sometimes I have to dig through the trash to re-read the instructions for mac 'n' cheese
14.
My toddler was about to hit her head on a bar at the playground so I told her to duck and she quacked at me.— Marissa 💚🍃💛 (@michimama75) June 12, 2019
And then hit her head.
15.
My kid came home, poured some skittles into a wine glass, and flung himself onto the couch, so I guess he had a rough day— meghan (@deloisivete) August 11, 2023
16.
Are you having a nice Tuesday or did your daughter remember this morning that she volunteered to bring 150 baby carrots to school today?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 12, 2023