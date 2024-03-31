Recently, I've been watching a lot of Curious George with my son, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't have a crush on the man with the yellow hat. I started trying to visualize what he'd look like in real life. Due to how my brain works, I rapidly thought of about 650 other characters I'd be curious to see IRL. Not quite 650, here are 17 kid's book characters life-sized with the magic of AI.
1.Here's what Pippi Longstocking looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Pippi Longstocking would look like in real life.
2.Here's what Amelia Bedelia looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Amelia Bedelia would look like in real life.
3.Here's what Peter Rabbit looks like on the cover of the book:
This is what AI thinks Peter Rabbit would look like in real life.
4.Here's what the mouse from If You Give A Mouse A Cookie looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks the mouse would look like in real life.
5.Here's what the child from The Giving Tree looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks the kid from The Giving Tree would look like in real life.
6.Here's what Babar looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Babar would look like in real life.
7.Here's what Frog and Toad look like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Frog and Toad would look like in real life.
8.Here's what The Little Prince looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks The Little Prince would look like in real life.
9.Here's what Rainbow Fish looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Rainbow Fish would look like in real life.
10.Here's what the man with the yellow hat looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks the man with the yellow hat would look like in real life.
11.Here's what Piglet looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Piglet would look like in real life.
12.Here's what Arthur looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Arthur would look like in real life.
13.Here's what Madeline looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Madeline would look like in real life.
Here's what the Lorax looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks the Lorax would look like in real life.
14.Here's what Thomas the Tank Engine looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Thomas the Tank Engine would look like in real life.
15.Here's what Peter from The Snowy Day looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Peter from The Snowy Day would look like in real life.
16.Here's what Olivia looks like on the cover of the book:
17.Here's what AI thinks Olivia would look like in real life.
18.Finally, here's what Fancy Nancy looks like on the cover of the book:
Here's what AI thinks Fancy Nancy would look like in real life.
Which was your favorite? Who did I miss? Sound off in the comments below!
