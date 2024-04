Recently, I've been watching a lot of Curious George with my son, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't have a crush on the man with the yellow hat. I started trying to visualize what he'd look like in real life. Due to how my brain works, I rapidly thought of about 650 other characters I'd be curious to see IRL. Not quite 650, here are 17 kid's book characters life-sized with the magic of AI.