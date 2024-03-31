    18 Famous Book Characters From Childhood And What They'd Look Like IRL

    Thomas the Tank Engine IRL is the epitome of the phrase, "It's not the years, it's the miles."

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I've been watching a lot of Curious George with my son, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't have a crush on the man with the yellow hat. I started trying to visualize what he'd look like in real life. Due to how my brain works, I rapidly thought of about 650 other characters I'd be curious to see IRL. Not quite 650, here are 17 kid's book characters life-sized with the magic of AI.

    1. Here's what Pippi Longstocking looks like on the cover of the book:

    Book cover of &quot;Boken om Pippi Långstrump&quot; by Astrid Lindgren, featuring Pippi Longstocking holding a monkey
    Afp / AFP via Getty Images

    Here's what AI thinks Pippi Longstocking would look like in real life.

    Girl with braided hair, freckles, wearing a vintage-style dress with floral patterns

    2. Here's what Amelia Bedelia looks like on the cover of the book:

    Book cover of &quot;Amelia Bedelia&quot; showing the character holding a pie, with text for author and illustrative credits
    HarperCollins / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Amelia Bedelia would look like in real life.

    Woman in vintage attire with hat adorned with roses, blouse with peter pan collar, and apron

    3. Here's what Peter Rabbit looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;The Peter Rabbit Story Book&quot; featuring an illustrated rabbit in clothes with a bird overhead
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    This is what AI thinks Peter Rabbit would look like in real life.

    4. Here's what the mouse from If You Give A Mouse A Cookie looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;If You Give a Mouse a Cookie&quot; book with an illustration of a mouse holding a cookie
    HarperCollins / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks the mouse would look like in real life.

    Animated mouse in denim overalls holding a cookie

    5. Here's what the child from The Giving Tree looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;The Giving Tree&quot; by Shel Silverstein, showing a child reaching for an apple on a tree
    HarperCollins / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks the kid from The Giving Tree would look like in real life.

    Child reaching up to an apple, smiling, possibly illustrating a scene from a children&#x27;s book

    6. Here's what Babar looks like on the cover of the book:

    Book cover of &quot;Bonjour, Babar!&quot; featuring illustrated character Babar the elephant in a suit and crown
    Random House / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Babar would look like in real life.

    Illustration of an elephant in a green suit and crown, anthropomorphized with a human-like posture

    7. Here's what Frog and Toad look like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;Frog and Toad Together&quot; book, showing the characters Frog and Toad on a bicycle, celebrating 50 years
    HarperCollins / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Frog and Toad would look like in real life.

    Two frog characters dressed in vintage attire riding a tandem bicycle

    8. Here's what The Little Prince looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;The Little Prince&quot; featuring the Prince standing on a planet with stars and a comet above
    Clarion Books / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks The Little Prince would look like in real life.

    Character from classic film stands on a stylized lunar surface, wearing a green space suit with red details

    9. Here's what Rainbow Fish looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;The Rainbow Fish&quot; book by Marcus Pfister showing an illustrated fish with shiny scales
    North-South Books / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Rainbow Fish would look like in real life.

    Illustration of a vibrantly colored, iridescent fish swimming near coral

    10. Here's what the man with the yellow hat looks like on the cover of the book:

    Book cover, &quot;Happy Birthday, Curious George,&quot; featuring George and the Man in the Yellow Hat with a cake and balloons
    Clarion Books / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks the man with the yellow hat would look like in real life.

    Man in a yellow shirt and patterned tie smiling at the camera

    11. Here's what Piglet looks like on the cover of the book:

    Book cover of &quot;Winnie-the-Pooh&quot; by A.A. Milne, illustrated by Ernest H. Shepard, featuring Pooh and friends
    Dutton Books / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Piglet would look like in real life.

    Piglet in a green cable knit sweater looking at the camera

    12. Here's what Arthur looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;Arthur&#x27;s Eyes&quot; book by Marc Brown featuring Arthur the aardvark
    Little Brown Books For Young Readers / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Arthur would look like in real life.

    Stylized anthropomorphic mouse character in glasses, yellow sweater, denim, and sneakers

    13. Here's what Madeline looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;Madeline Activity Book with Stickers&quot; showing characters crossing a bridge; created by Ludwig Bemelmans
    Grosset & Dunlap / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Madeline would look like in real life.

    Young girl with a yellow beret and blue coat with a white collar

    Here's what the Lorax looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;The Lorax&quot; by Dr. Seuss, with the Lorax standing on a stump amid truffula trees
    Random House / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks the Lorax would look like in real life.

    A person in a full-body, fluffy orange costume stands amidst a woodland area

    14. Here's what Thomas the Tank Engine looks like on the cover of the book:

    A cover of &quot;Thomas the Tank Engine&#x27;s Hidden Surprises&quot; book with a smiling Thomas and interactive flaps
    Random House / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Thomas the Tank Engine would look like in real life.

    Weathered Thomas the Tank Engine toy with expressive face, surrounded by rustic trainyard equipment

    15. Here's what Peter from The Snowy Day looks like on the cover of the book:

    Book cover of &quot;The Snowy Day&quot; by Ezra Jack Keats showing a child in a red hooded coat with a Caldecott Medal
    Viking Books / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Peter from The Snowy Day would look like in real life.

    A toddler plays in the snow, wearing a red winter outfit

    16. Here's what Olivia looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;Olivia&quot; book featuring the character Olivia the pig in a red dress, with a Caldecott Honor seal
    Atheneum Books / Via a.co

    17. Here's what AI thinks Olivia would look like in real life.

    Pig standing upright, wearing a red dress and striped socks, looking at the camera

    18. Finally, here's what Fancy Nancy looks like on the cover of the book:

    Cover of &quot;Fancy Nancy and the Dazzling Jewels&quot; showing Nancy and friends with jewelry
    HarperCollins / Via a.co

    Here's what AI thinks Fancy Nancy would look like in real life.

    Child in a whimsical pink dress with a crown and sunglasses, sitting pensively

    Which was your favorite? Who did I miss? Sound off in the comments below!

    19. Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!

    BuzzFeed Shopping deal alert showing 50% off Revlon One Step Hair Volumizer Plus, now $34.41 from $69.99
    BuzzFeed

    You’ll be ~blown~ away by the results (and the price) of the Revlon one-step hot air brush that’ll help you create salon-worthy blowouts at home.

    Hurry up and grab it for only $34.41 (that's 51% off) on Amazon before the deal ends. 