    I Asked AI To Recreate 18 Different Aesthetic Styles, And Here's What It Came Up With

    There's a reason pockets aren't on boobs.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I found out that AI isn't actually bad at putting outfits together. But that left me with a lingering question: "How well does it know aesthetics?" Here is my little experiment: I asked the AI to put together an outfit based on 18 different aesthetics, and here's what it came up with.

    1. Dark Academia

    leather and dark dresses, pants, tie up boots, leather embroidered bag, and loafers

    I think this mood board fits dark academia really well. While I'm not sure what the case is for the long candles on a wand stick, I like the boots, dress, artist's satchel in the bottom corner, and sunglasses. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 88%.

    2. Kidcore

    torn shorts, tie-dye sneakers, and a sweater with stars

    TBH, looks kidcore and comfy. I like the balloon, too. The sneakers rock. The only thing that makes me raise my eyebrows is the whistle chain (or are they earrings?) in the middle. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 72%.

    3. VSCO

    outfit with nuetral colors and sneakers

    It's a cute outfit but you lost me at the BOOB POCKETS. WHO WOULD WANT TO KEEP THEIR PHONE AND CREDIT CARD IN A POCKET OVER THEIR BOOB?! Imagine, like, loose change jostling around in there lmao. Also whoever invented those suspenders doesn't have hair because those would 100% pull the little ones tucked in by the side of your neck. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 43%.

    4. Goblincore

    various goblin character clothing and accessories

    What is that in the bottom right? It's a goblin pelt, I think???? I dig the coat but I don't like the ominous cloak. Like, are they supposed to work together? Too many layers, I think. The satchel and compass are cool, but I'm not sure how I feel about the decorative beer taps? Door knockers? Talismans? IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 51%.

    5. Fairycore

    princess and fairy style dress with tulle and the woods embroidered in lace

    I think this misses the mark. Fairycore, in my head, is more "enchanted forest." This feels very Brothers Grimm. I like the branch details in the skirt of the darker dress, and I do dig the pearl accessories. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 39%.

    6. E-girl

    billowy clothing and boots with cutouts

    I'm pretty sure this is not an e-girl aesthetic?? Like, I thought e-girl was kind of gamer-y and this is not. A couple of things jump out to me here. The first is how those rhinestones on the shoulder would get caught in my hair. The second is how the drawstrings on those shorts are so long, they'd tickle my inner thigh as I walked and it would drive me bananas. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 33%.

    7. Grunge

    long trench coat with hair on the collar and utility boots

    I liked all of it up until the HAIR COLLAR. WHAT?! Also, upon further inspection, how do you get that shirt/dress situation on? The neck hole doesn't look big enough to go over the head and there are no buttons. I hope there's a zipper in the back. Cute boots...actually, do a lot of these have the same kind of boots, or is that all in my head? IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 84%.

    8. Beige aesthetic

    This aesthetic works best if you have a beige ribbon as a hand. It also works best if you and Goofy share a shoe size. The outfit overall, though, is good. "Beige aesthetic" gives me strong Hamptons vibes, and I think all of this fits. It could be a touch more contemporary. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 90%.

    9. Vintage aesthetic

    While, yes, this does look vintage, I can't unsee the drawstrings at the bottoms of the pants. I like the muted flowers and old maps. Old maps = vintage aesthetic. I also love the little travel case, though practically speaking, it needs a shoulder strap. Lastly, that hat's headhole is too large. If you put it on, it would sink down to your mouth. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 76%.

    10. Barbiecore

    pink roses and long lacy dresses

    This misses the mark to me. Barbie would not wear these things. They are too rustic and not perfect enough. I also don't think they're pink enough. Additionally, why are we putting mannequins next to a pile of things we're saving for a garage sale? And that bird in the bottom corner looks like it's in pain. I hate it. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 23%.

    11. Angelcore

    The only thing that makes this angelic is the wings, and even then, the shape of them is more like phoenix wings than angel wings. I guess when I think "ethereal," I don't think "leather bodysuit and the coronation cloak Mia Thermopolis wore in The Princess Diaries 2." The boots and garter give me strong pirate vibes. Overall, I don't think this look knows what it wants to be. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 31%.

    12. Old Money

    Is this a suit and...shorts? I think the AI interpreted this as more the "old-timey banker" kind of old money and less like check-stocks-and-have-a-glass-of-red-wine-with-dinner old money. Also, what is that in the top right corner? It looks like a back brace? IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic by 14%.

    13. Y2K aesthetic

    pastel clothes with large cargo pant pockets

    I think this is kind of close. The Ace bandage socks are questionable, but wow do those shoes look comfortable. I'm also into the iridescent pockets, and overall, this outfit does look very Y2K. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 91%.

    14. Indie aesthetic

    I don't think this matches the indie aesthetic at all, but I do like it. This feels like a more contemporary cottagecore or even more fairycore than indie. I do not really understand some of the shirt construction, but I feel like I could see this outfit on the runway at Fashion Week. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 48%.

    15. Mermaidcore

    shells laid out next to a tutu dress with fishnet top

    The AI does not understand mermaidcore. For complete transparency, I had to ask it for like 12 different outfits before I landed on this one which was by far the closest, and I don't think this is quite it either. The fishnet/scale pattern I think can work, but the styling, succulents, acorns, and...marshmallows? It has me shaking my head. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 39%.

    16. Vaporwave

    pastel colors in a sweater, tee, and short combo with sneakers

    Vaporwave focuses on '80s/'90s aesthetics so I think this hits the nail on the head. The jacket fits in, and TBH, isn't like anything I've seen before. I think the blue and pink together are a trademark of this kind of look, so all in all, the AI did a good job here. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 91%.

    17. Baddie

    plaid skit, hooded sweater, and military boots

    This is pretty good! Once again, not sure why we need six drawstrings on the skirt. Additionally, I'm not sure how comfortable a belt buckle would be on a hat, but it's all for the aesthetic. Lastly, I can't help but think how warm your top half would be with a jacket and sweatshirt and how cold your bottom half would be with just a mini skirt. Then again, I'm sitting here typing this in sweats and a fuzzy sweater, so maybe I just don't get fashion. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 84%.

    18. Cottagecore

    floral and long button down dresses with collars and sun hats

    So, let's talk about that hat. I hope the long ties for it are just in the middle because otherwise, it would look so silly on someone's head. I love the dress to the left. I think the dress to the right fits well too, but personally, I'm not a fan. Dig the shoes, though. IMO, the AI matched the aesthetic 82%.

    What do you think of the looks? Tell us in the comments below!