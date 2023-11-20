16 Tweets That Expose Dogs For What They Really Are: Lovable Clowns
"If you see something (a dog wearing a tie), say something ('hello, handsome')." —@markedly
You ever come across a post about a dog that makes you want to go over to your own dog and pet their soft lil' head? That's what each of these tweets will do.
And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!
So my sister bought her dog a new ball for Christmas 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8MWoTgtTMU— Hilbo Flowerpot Baggins (@hilary_l072) December 25, 2020
My 2-year old kid pooped on the floor during potty training and the 4-year old goldendoodle in an act of solidarity towards the adults, walked over to her and started pooping right next to her.— Chris Lane (@chrisjjlane) April 10, 2020
I put this donut pillow on my dog 20 minutes ago and he loves it and won't let me take it off pic.twitter.com/b00WeRWcPL— Brielle (@briellewestwood) October 5, 2016
I thought it might be good to let you all know that my friend Melissa's bird sometimes rides the dog as a horse pic.twitter.com/sOdZ1pkUDD— 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫-𝐦𝐚𝐲𝐬 (@importantmeagan) March 22, 2016
(At an animal shelter) do you have any dogs that look and act like snoopy— pj (@pjayevans) September 3, 2023
my mom said she likes rami malek bc he reminds her of our dog and i cannot unsee this pic.twitter.com/0aOgGtRWwj— b (@6rineh) February 27, 2019
If You See Something (a dog wearing a tie), Say Something ("hello handsome").— ♥mark magark♥ (@markedly) February 20, 2019
I’m late to work cuz I followed this dog for 3 blocks in the wrong direction pic.twitter.com/OmgiWyQZqm— Paris (@sweatingalready) April 30, 2018
The owner of my AirBnB has a dog named Kevin. His human-sounding name terrified me at first. pic.twitter.com/8CrUV1hMOp— palmer ward (@decentbirthday) July 1, 2019
Something about saying “OOOOO BIG STRETCH” when a dog stretches really does it for me.— nikki bikki (@nikkiii_x0) September 8, 2021
she is an influencer on youtube pic.twitter.com/0zP5aYtfIW— Freb on Bsky 💙☁️ (@witchpuppy) March 16, 2018
Do regular dogs see police dogs and say oh shit it’s the cops— sawyer bollitier (@SawyerBollitier) October 2, 2018
I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId— Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020
My dad takes pictures of the dogs at the houses he works on and posts them on his business' Facebook page as employee of the week pic.twitter.com/BrkYKdr1lT— Dillon Josephsen (@_phillydilly) August 1, 2017
When my dog wants attention he gently bites a piece of furniture, holds perfectly still, and makes aggressive eye contact. It’s pretty weird and very funny. Also it works. pic.twitter.com/ktS1tW0U26— Amanda Grigg (@grigg) March 10, 2019
A guy on TV opened a bag of chips and my dog came running into the living room thinking it was me so now she’s playing with a ball she found and is acting like that’s what she wanted all along— Josh (@iwearaonesie) March 27, 2018