    16 Tweets That Expose Dogs For What They Really Are: Lovable Clowns

    "If you see something (a dog wearing a tie), say something ('hello, handsome')." —@markedly

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You ever come across a post about a dog that makes you want to go over to your own dog and pet their soft lil' head? That's what each of these tweets will do.

    And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!

    1.

    Twitter: @hilary_l072

    2.

    Twitter: @chrisjjlane

    3.

    Twitter: @briellewestwood

    4.

    Twitter: @importantmeagan
    closeup of a bird sitting on a dog
    @importantmeagan / Via Twitter: @importantmeagan

    5.

    Twitter: @pjayevans

    6.

    Twitter: @6rineh

    7.

    Twitter: @markedly

    8.

    Twitter: @sweatingalready

    9.

    Twitter: @decentbirthday

    10.

    Twitter: @nikkiii_x0

    11.

    Twitter: @witchpuppy

    12.

    Twitter: @SawyerBollitier

    13.

    Twitter: @SimoneGiertz

    14.

    Twitter: @_phillydilly

    15.

    Twitter: @grigg

    16.

    Twitter: @iwearaonesie