    17 Unbelievably Sized Fruits And Veggies That Defy All Expectations

    I want someone to look at me the same way I look at this giant garlic clove.

    Audrey Engvalson
    by Audrey Engvalson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This cabbage that's too cab-big for this world:

    a giant cabbage
    u/mosesmoorhouse / Via reddit.com

    2. These carrots that are just as big as Bugs Bunny himself:

    giant carrots
    u/hzw8813 / Via reddit.com

    3. This garlic clove that I can practically smell from here:

    A giant garlic clove
    u/PoziTony / Via reddit.com

    4. This corn so tall, I'd consider it pretty a-maize-ing:

    u/AlexIsSociallyInept / Via reddit.com

    5. This pumpkin, which weighs over 2,000 pounds and is the right size and weight for an actual carriage to be made out of it:

    a giant pumpkin
    Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

    6. This parsnip, which I'm pretty sure is the size of a throwing spear:

    a giant parsnip
    u/_westlet / Via reddit.com

    7. These two asparagus, which are quite frankly, preposterously long:

    large asparagus
    u/taylorchastain / Via reddit.com

    8. This potato which goes much further than normal potatoes dare:

    a giant potato
    u/minimalistdesign / Via reddit.com

    9. This onion, which weighed over 15 pounds! Seriously, think of the gigantic Bloomin' Onion this could've made:

    a man holding a giant onion
    Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

    10. This 350-lb. watermelon that actually smashed a world record:

    People next to a giant watermelon
    Bat Cave Nate / Via youtube.com

    11. This zucchini so long, I actually thought it was a snake at first:

    a man holding a long zucchini
    u/Tess_Tickle8 / Via reddit.com

    12. This lemon, which may very well be enough for a whole summer's worth of lemonade:

    a giant lemon
    u/theemmyk / Via old.reddit.com

    13. This banana that looks like it could be used as a weapon:

    a giant banana
    u/Kasvnova / Via old.reddit.com

    14. This grapefruit, which is currently the world record holder for largest grapefruit, and measures over 28 inches around:

    a man holding a large grapefruit
    Guinness World Records / Via youtube.com

    15. This beetroot which is over 23.5 feet long:

    View this video on YouTube
    Giant Veg / Via youtube.com

    16. These puffball mushrooms, which I think are all you need for a few gallons of mushroom bisque:

    giant mushrooms
    u/Majesty1985 / Via old.reddit.com

    17. Finally, this leek, which has prompted me to spend the past 15 minutes coming up with some sort of "take a leek" pun, but I can't think of anything. If you can think of a "take a leek" pun, please share in the comments below:

    a man holding a giant leek
    Giant Veg / Via youtube.com