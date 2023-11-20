17 Unbelievably Sized Fruits And Veggies That Defy All Expectations

2.These carrots that are just as big as Bugs Bunny himself:
3.This garlic clove that I can practically smell from here:
4.This corn so tall, I'd consider it pretty a-maize-ing:
5.This pumpkin, which weighs over 2,000 pounds and is the right size and weight for an actual carriage to be made out of it:
6.This parsnip, which I'm pretty sure is the size of a throwing spear:
7.These two asparagus, which are quite frankly, preposterously long:
8.This potato which goes much further than normal potatoes dare:
9.This onion, which weighed over 15 pounds! Seriously, think of the gigantic Bloomin' Onion this could've made:
10.This 350-lb. watermelon that actually smashed a world record:
11.This zucchini so long, I actually thought it was a snake at first:
12.This lemon, which may very well be enough for a whole summer's worth of lemonade:
13.This banana that looks like it could be used as a weapon:
14.This grapefruit, which is currently the world record holder for largest grapefruit, and measures over 28 inches around:
15.This beetroot which is over 23.5 feet long:
16.These puffball mushrooms, which I think are all you need for a few gallons of mushroom bisque:
17.Finally, this leek, which has prompted me to spend the past 15 minutes coming up with some sort of "take a leek" pun, but I can't think of anything. If you can think of a "take a leek" pun, please share in the comments below: