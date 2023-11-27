Skip To Content
17 Suspiciously Convincing Examples Of The Mandela Effect That Make Me Question Reality

The lyrics aren't "You've been struck by a smooth criminal."

Audrey Engvalson
by Audrey Engvalson

BuzzFeed Staff

I recently just found a Facebook group called Mandela Effect & Glitches in the Matrix, where people are sharing their experiences with Mandela effects, and the examples they're sharing are making my search engine go into overdrive.

1. "It’s Interview with A Vampire, not Interview with THE Vampire… Am I right?"

—Jacqui McCarron, Facebook

&quot;Interview with the Vampire&quot;
Warner Bros.

2. "Ok here's one that has always bothered me. I remember Thanksgiving being the third Thursday of November, not the fourth. It was that way until my early teens. Then it switched. But you look it up, it's supposedly always been the fourth Thursday. I was born in 1964 to give you a perspective on time frame. I remember because we always got out for the whole weekend and the dates were always like 19th, 20th, or 21st through whatever."

—Sandra K. Murphy, Facebook

A calendar
Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

3. "'We're all mad here.' I'm watching Disney's Alice in Wonderland on Disney+, and I'm shocked that the Cheshire Cat says, 'Most everyone's mad here' NOT 'We're all mad here.' I know people who have gotten tattoos that say, 'We're all mad here' as they remember it, and now it's gone!"

—Devon Kramer, Facebook

Closeup of the Cheshire Cat
Disney

4. "Okay, I really need to ask all of you this. Am I the only one who remembers Tutankhamun's headdress only had a snake in front? Not a snake and a bird. I wrote a paper many, many years ago in school about him, and I KNOW it only had a snake back then. I’m so confused."

—Victoria V. Christensen, Facebook

Tutankhamun&#x27;s headdress
Jarino47 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. "Who remembers Michael Jackson’s song 'Smooth Criminal' going, 'You’ve been hit by, you’ve been struck by, a smooth criminal?' 'Cause apparently those aren’t the lyrics. Now, it’s 'You’ve been hit by, you’ve been hit by, a smooth criminal.'"

—Kat Stark, Facebook

View this video on YouTube
Epic / Via youtube.com

6. "This may be silly so I’ll have no problem deleting if necessary, but I swear the Pillsbury Doughboy always had a little blue scarf, but apparently, it’s just white. Maybe I'm thinking of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, haha."

—Emma Pelley, Facebook

A Pillsbury Doughboy balloon
Noam Galai / WireImage

7. "South America moving a significant amount east (on maps) is what started me on the ME. There were maps/globes in nearly every classroom growing up. I love geography and have looked at that continent hundreds of times. It absolutely was not that far East. No chance. This one get anybody else?Edit: I am not talking about updated maps/drift. The map you find everywhere now shows SA at least 1,000 miles east of what I remember. The map showing SA almost directly under NA does not exist (and apparently *never* existed. That is what qualifies this as a Mandela Effect). I remember picture A. Picture B is evidently where SA has always been located."

—Jason Robertson, Facebook

Map of North and South America
Mikroman6 / Getty Images

8. "I was damn near sure this is NOT where your kidneys are supposed to be... I thought much lower; that's how I remember being taught anyway."

—Jason Whitaker, Facebook

The human body
Pixologicstudio / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

9. "I remember when it was BRAGG'S."

—Erik Weigand, Facebook

Bragg
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

10. "Wasn't this always Room 1408 not just 1408? I read the short story and watched the movie. Always recall it being Room 1408."

—Alyssa Dawn Babiuk, Facebook

A young girl standing in front of a movie poster
E. Charbonneau / WireImage

11. "Many remember the line from Scary Movie as 'I see white people,' playing off the iconic line from The Sixth Sense, 'I see dead people.' Well, it no longer exists; now the Scary Movie scene says 'I see dead people.' The Mandela effect strikes again!"

View this video on YouTube
Miramax

—Devon Kramer, Facebook

12. "Anyone remember this author's name being 'Steele?' I distinctly remember an 'e' at the end."

&quot;Prodigal Son&quot;
Delacorte Press / Jesse Harris / Via Facebook

—Jessie Harris, Facebook

13. "I've believed in Mandela effects for a while now, but I just found another one that again cemented it if I had any doubt. For context, since age might matter, I'm 34, but I owned all the Game Boy Pokémon as a child and teenager. In the game Pokémon, the rock-type character that looks like a snake made of large boulders was always called 'Onyx.' It was always Onyx like the color. I remember because of the text change with the letter 'y.' It goes below the lettering, and it was easy to remember. But now the name of the character is Onix. That was not the case in my childhood. I even used to draw the Pokémon and name them on paper."

—Francisco Casillas, Facebook

&quot;Onix&quot;
TV Tokyo

14. "This one freaks me TF out. I loved Scooby-Doo, but did Shaggy have an Adam’s apple?"

—Anže Orešnik

Closeup of Shaggy
PBS Kids

15. "I just saw the Mandela affect of Frosty the Snowman (the cartoon Christmas movie). He's no longer wearing a scarf? I remember him wearing one. How about you all?"

—Shannon Della-Ratta

Screenshot from &quot;Frosty the Snowman&quot;
Studio B Productions

16. "Jif vs. Jiffy was my first experience with the Mandela effect. Wait, now it's 'Jif.'"

—Aelx Ancient-Maya Cveuas, Facebook

Jif peanut butter
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

17. Finally, "Where is the lower set of arms?"

—Mariah Cuch, Facebook

Da Vinci&#x27;s drawing
Pictures From History / Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Do you have an example of the Mandela effect? Tell us in the comments below!