I recently just found a Facebook group called Mandela Effect & Glitches in the Matrix, where people are sharing their experiences with Mandela effects, and the examples they're sharing are making my search engine go into overdrive.
1. "It’s Interview with A Vampire, not Interview with THE Vampire… Am I right?"
—Jacqui McCarron, Facebook
2. "Ok here's one that has always bothered me. I remember Thanksgiving being the third Thursday of November, not the fourth. It was that way until my early teens. Then it switched. But you look it up, it's supposedly always been the fourth Thursday. I was born in 1964 to give you a perspective on time frame. I remember because we always got out for the whole weekend and the dates were always like 19th, 20th, or 21st through whatever."
—Sandra K. Murphy, Facebook
3. "'We're all mad here.' I'm watching Disney's Alice in Wonderland on Disney+, and I'm shocked that the Cheshire Cat says, 'Most everyone's mad here' NOT 'We're all mad here.' I know people who have gotten tattoos that say, 'We're all mad here' as they remember it, and now it's gone!"
—Devon Kramer, Facebook
4. "Okay, I really need to ask all of you this. Am I the only one who remembers Tutankhamun's headdress only had a snake in front? Not a snake and a bird. I wrote a paper many, many years ago in school about him, and I KNOW it only had a snake back then. I’m so confused."
—Victoria V. Christensen, Facebook
5. "Who remembers Michael Jackson’s song 'Smooth Criminal' going, 'You’ve been hit by, you’ve been struck by, a smooth criminal?' 'Cause apparently those aren’t the lyrics. Now, it’s 'You’ve been hit by, you’ve been hit by, a smooth criminal.'"
—Kat Stark, Facebook
6. "This may be silly so I’ll have no problem deleting if necessary, but I swear the Pillsbury Doughboy always had a little blue scarf, but apparently, it’s just white. Maybe I'm thinking of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, haha."
—Emma Pelley, Facebook
7. "South America moving a significant amount east (on maps) is what started me on the ME. There were maps/globes in nearly every classroom growing up. I love geography and have looked at that continent hundreds of times. It absolutely was not that far East. No chance. This one get anybody else?Edit: I am not talking about updated maps/drift. The map you find everywhere now shows SA at least 1,000 miles east of what I remember. The map showing SA almost directly under NA does not exist (and apparently *never* existed. That is what qualifies this as a Mandela Effect). I remember picture A. Picture B is evidently where SA has always been located."
—Jason Robertson, Facebook
8. "I was damn near sure this is NOT where your kidneys are supposed to be... I thought much lower; that's how I remember being taught anyway."
—Jason Whitaker, Facebook
9. "I remember when it was BRAGG'S."
—Erik Weigand, Facebook
10. "Wasn't this always Room 1408 not just 1408? I read the short story and watched the movie. Always recall it being Room 1408."
—Alyssa Dawn Babiuk, Facebook
11. "Many remember the line from Scary Movie as 'I see white people,' playing off the iconic line from The Sixth Sense, 'I see dead people.' Well, it no longer exists; now the Scary Movie scene says 'I see dead people.' The Mandela effect strikes again!"
12. "Anyone remember this author's name being 'Steele?' I distinctly remember an 'e' at the end."
13. "I've believed in Mandela effects for a while now, but I just found another one that again cemented it if I had any doubt. For context, since age might matter, I'm 34, but I owned all the Game Boy Pokémon as a child and teenager. In the game Pokémon, the rock-type character that looks like a snake made of large boulders was always called 'Onyx.' It was always Onyx like the color. I remember because of the text change with the letter 'y.' It goes below the lettering, and it was easy to remember. But now the name of the character is Onix. That was not the case in my childhood. I even used to draw the Pokémon and name them on paper."
—Francisco Casillas, Facebook
14. "This one freaks me TF out. I loved Scooby-Doo, but did Shaggy have an Adam’s apple?"
—Anže Orešnik
15. "I just saw the Mandela affect of Frosty the Snowman (the cartoon Christmas movie). He's no longer wearing a scarf? I remember him wearing one. How about you all?"
—Shannon Della-Ratta
16. "Jif vs. Jiffy was my first experience with the Mandela effect. Wait, now it's 'Jif.'"
—Aelx Ancient-Maya Cveuas, Facebook
17. Finally, "Where is the lower set of arms?"
—Mariah Cuch, Facebook