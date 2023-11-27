13.

"I've believed in Mandela effects for a while now, but I just found another one that again cemented it if I had any doubt. For context, since age might matter, I'm 34, but I owned all the Game Boy Pokémon as a child and teenager. In the game Pokémon, the rock-type character that looks like a snake made of large boulders was always called 'Onyx.' It was always Onyx like the color. I remember because of the text change with the letter 'y.' It goes below the lettering, and it was easy to remember. But now the name of the character is Onix. That was not the case in my childhood. I even used to draw the Pokémon and name them on paper."