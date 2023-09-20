16 Tweets About Anxiety I'm Currently Laughing At Because They Hit A Little Too Close To Home
"Me: 'Sorry I didn’t text you back. I was pretending I didn’t see it, and I actually ended up forgetting.'" —@gtartibu88
As a person who's been anxious all of their life, I find it very cathartic (and hilarious) to read jokes and memes making fun of anxiety. It makes me feel like I'm not alone! Here are some grade-A jokes I've found recently on Twitter.
1.
When i say no worries, i actually mean no worries for you, because they're all mine now. I have anxiety. I have all the worries. I'm stealing yours. None for you. If you wanted them then too bad— friend shape 💛 (@friend_shape) April 5, 2021
2.
Me overanalyzing the way someone spoke to me because it was a lil off from how they usually speak to me 💀😁 pic.twitter.com/NnddUblfQS— Brian 🇺🇬 ✨ (@GauchoBrian_) November 1, 2022
3.
Me: “sorry I didn’t text you back. I was pretending I didn’t see it and I actually ended up forgetting”— _4everglo (@gtartibu88) December 26, 2020
4.
*5secs after locking the door*— Have Sense 🙏🙏 (@I_amValid) August 24, 2023
ME: Did I lock the door?
MY BRAIN: pic.twitter.com/c4N6TkFYZh
5.
If you were the type of child that hoarded stickers because you couldn't commit to sticking them onto something and not be able to remove them in one piece.. congrats, your now an anxious adult!— 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖊🦇 (@nicole_pumpkins) September 24, 2019
6.
*Tries to sleep*— introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) December 25, 2022
Every mistake I have ever made: pic.twitter.com/lNi2zrP2sw
7.
"What do you have to be anxious about?" pic.twitter.com/eYPCHUbjHq— Jess ♡ (@JessyBear2555) January 29, 2023
8.
When you approaching someone in a long hallway and you trying to calculate the right timing to make eye contact without staring. pic.twitter.com/qn0B8hYlGV— Elgin 🏁 (@yourboyelgin) February 3, 2018
9.
Introverts when the elevator door closes before anyone can get on pic.twitter.com/WcWxP5a03K— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) January 8, 2022
10.
Where's my Oscar for acting like everything's fine— 248 (@248_reup) December 28, 2022
11.
when u finish a conversation and realize it was 78% you just oversharing pic.twitter.com/DkgF4SZWcD— 𝔐⚘ (@CheemaWRLD) September 1, 2023
12.
*Googles number I don't recognize calling me instead of answering*— Molly (Singraber) Callahan (@mollyacallahan) April 22, 2015
13.
therapist: so what’s troubling you?— Sam Reich (@samreich) March 15, 2019
me: my parents taught me to be so polite that now i have trouble taking up any emotional real estate
therapist: and how does that make you feel?
me: fine
14.
for someone with two braincells i sure do fucking overthink— hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) June 2, 2019
15.
What’s it like living with anxiety: pic.twitter.com/IDne7YbZMl— Hannah Thompson (@HLThompson93) February 27, 2020
16.
im VERY laid back. i only care about 2 things:— a lost fish (@grumbist) September 14, 2015
every person on earth & their opinion of me
the crushing psychological weight of being alive