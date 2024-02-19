Skip To Content
No More Stalling: Here Are 27 Things That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

Because sometimes the things you oughta buy and the things you wanna buy are one and the same.

Ashley Schumacher
BuzzFeed Contributor

Maria Sabella
BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A carpet cleaning spray to finally get rid of that one weird soda stain that may or may not be in the shape of a celebrity. Once it becomes a boring part of the home tour, it's time for it to go.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm absolutely speechless. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo where they spill red wine on a white carpet and then after spraying the 'magic carpet cleaner' the stain vanishes. Unlike infomercial products that don't actually do anything when you try it at home, this stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes. Carpet cleaning products certainly don't excite me normally, but after watching how the spaghetti sauce that I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappeared, I've been telling everybody I know to buy some. You don't even have to wipe it; you just spray it on and the stain is gone!" —Scott G

Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and multi-packs).

2. A ruffle V-neck one-piece because Summer is Coming and whether you're going to be Mother of Dragons or Ruler of the local swimming hole, you're gonna need to look fab doing it and this ruffly one-piece will get you there.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This swimsuit is comfortable and affordable. Love it. Would give it 10 stars. Bought it in red and olive." —Holly

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 25 colors; this is a super cute plus-size option as well).

3. And all kinds of royalty need a good teeth-whitening pen so whether you're smiling at friends or baring your teeth at enemies (Reputation Taylor's Version when???) you'll have a grin that ✨gleams✨.

Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.

4. An odor-eliminating spray for those spots from kids or pets or snack-dropping friends that just smell wonky. I don't need my cute candle smells to clash with "eau de Cheez-it," thanks.

The spray bottle
Amazon

Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Get it from Amazon for $19.31 (available in two sizes). 

Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review.

5. A good vitamin C serum because even with the talk of simplifying skincare routines going around, everyone agrees that you ought to keep vitamin C on your roster. Reviewers say this one isn't sticky, which any vitamin C user will know is the Achilles' heel of serums. Keeps you glowing and not feeling like a literal snail? Perfection.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I never thought that I would find a serum that didn't just irritate my skin. I've spent WAY more money on fancy serums just to have them purge my skin and leave me red and angry-skinned. This stuff is amazing. It isn't sticky or heavy. I used it every day, and it's still lasting me forever. I'm in love. I'd give it 10 stars if I could." —Makayla Fryman

Get it from Amazon for $19.45+ (available in two sizes).

6. An air purifier if you've read one too many articles about indoor air quality and this is long overdue in your home. As someone whose family has been exchanging the same cold since 2023, I'm willing to try anything for cleaner, better air.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz

Get it from Amazon for $69.98 (also available in black).

7. An easily washable drip catcher — I'm gonna be honest: I didn't know this thing existed and I'm literally buying one as I type this. Our sink has a groove behind it that just loves to collect water and try to turn my cute kitchen into the Black Lagoon, and I'm not having it! Let's make 2024 the year of "we made our lives easier."

Hustle Sew Shop / Etsy

Hustle Sew Shop is a small shop based in St. Helens, Oregon run by Jacy Stratton.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina

Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).

8. A pack of matatabi chew sticks because 2024 is all about self-improvement, and that extends to our pets' lives! Soften the blow of saying goodbye to the Year of the Cat for the felines in your life by offering them a delicious chew stick.

cat chewing on the stick
Amazon

Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.

Promising review: "My nip-fiend cat and my take-it-or-leave-nip cat both love these sticks. They roll around on them, grab them and chew them, rub all over anything the sticks touch. One lasts for a long time too. We rub two together to get the oils going and when that stops working, we scrape the bark off bit by bit with a pocket knife. Will definitely buy again!" —S. Lee

Get it from Amazon for $11.41.

9. A Revlon hot air brush that I just bought after being dreadfully late to the party, and TRUST. ME. If I can use this thing, anyone can. If you've been on the fence about adding one of these to your haircare collection, let this be your sign.

amazon.com, amazon.com

The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.

Promising review: "Amazing product. I wish I found this 20 years ago!! I have naturally curly hair and enjoy a nice blowout without having that pin straight 'burnt' flat iron look. This product helped me achieve the blowout look in about five minutes (yes five!). When it comes to hair, I’m a super novice and this is by far the easiest most effective (inexpensive) blow out. I would give this more than fve stars if I could. Where has it been all my life?!?!" —Sara Kovach

Get it from Amazon for $40. If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3a–4c hair swear by.

10. A box of cleaning K-Cups for people who've been meaning to clean out their Keurig for ~a while~. I'm pretty sure if you do this on the same day you install your new air purifier, you get extra adulting points.

reviewer photo of the water that came out of their keurig after using the k-cup cleaning pod and you can see that the original brown water gets cleaner and clearer after each cycle of using the cleaning cup
amazon.com

Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki

Get a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12-pack and 18-pack).

11. A lengthening mascara because for less than five bucks, why not reward yourself for all the adulting by trying something new that reviewers swear by? (Is it really an impulse buy if you've been wanting to mix up your makeup routine? Girl math says no.)

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

12. An allergy supplement to ward off those springtime itchies for the poochies. If you've got a dog with a double coat (looking at you doodle and lab mix pals), these can be especially helpful in avoiding hot spots! Get ahead of the game now and have these in your cabinet ready to go as the temps start to turn towards sunnier weather.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Our 70-pound lab boxer mix was in misery due to skin allergies. We had spent a small fortune and he had two allergy related surgeries that left him weakened and with serious hair loss. We changed diet, went through food trials, twice! Various prescription allergy medications with no relief. We started using these treats and his coat now looks healthy and normal. His vitality has improved and we haven't visited the vet for months! We are amazed at the change in his skin. The itch has stopped completely. I only wish we had found relief for him sooner." —Kool-aide

Get them from Amazon for $26.07+ (available in five formulas, two sizes, and a four-pack).

13. A multiuse skincare oil — a friend practically threw this at me when I complained of my nose being scaly in the winter. Have since used on very old scars and can confirm this is a miracle elixir. Sometimes I put a couple of drops in my daily moisturizer ~just for fun~ because it also smells amazing.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!

Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" —Jessamyne Campbell

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

14. A soap brows kit so you can do your eyebrows once in the morning and not have to worry about them all day.

Progression photo showing reviewer&#x27;s natural brows, the brows with the soap applied, and the brows with soap and powder applied
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was looking for a good soap for soap brows for so long! I have super dark brow hair and the problem I have with most bar soap is it will get each throughout the day or super sudsy and white. This product did not! It was amazing and left my brows in whatever direction I wanted!!!" —Savannah

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in a two-pack and with a brow gel). 

15. A foot file because, again, Summer is Coming and your cute Birks and sandals are dying to make your acquaintance sans the calluses.

before photo of reviewer&#x27;s deeply cracked heels and an after photo of the heels looking smooth and showing now cracks after using the foot file
amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm not one to talk about my feet. I've had circulation problems for years that are just now resolving and that has lead to deep callouses on the heels of both feet. I bought this on a whim as I have tried other products in the past with no luck. Twenty minutes later I'm touching baby-smooth skin where there used to be deep cracks and rough broken skin. This thing is a miracle-worker and if I could rate it 10 stars I would." —Gully176

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

16. A pair of baggy overalls to bridge that weird winter to spring gap in your wardrobe.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls! I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well and is just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!" —Cynthia Cahalen

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 colors).

17. Some washing machine cleaning tablets so you can thank your favorite cleaning machine for sparing you from a life of washboards and chapped hands. (It also helps keep your clothes smelling fresh by not letting gunk build up in your bin!)

models hand dropping 1/4c-ish size tablet into washer
Amazon

They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

Promising review: "I've tried several ways to clean my washer...this brand is by far both the easiest and does the best job. Keeps my washer fresher longer than anything else I've tried." —Donna S.

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.77 (also available in a three-pack or five-pack).

18. A fizzing toilet tablet since nothing makes you feel like you have your life together like clean toilets.

Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Senior Editor Melanie Aman says:

"Pardo Naturals is a Black-owned and woman-owned small business helmed by Rita Pardo, a mom who was looking for natural hair, body, and home products that wouldn't irritate her daughter's severe eczema.

For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (although that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!), but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet and let it do its thing.

It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup."

Get six tablets from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).

19. A grooming rake because yes, you've got your miraculous new air purifier to help you out, but sometimes even miracles need a little help... especially if your furry friend really leans into the fluffy bit.

Reviewer photo of a husky sitting next to a pile of fur that&#x27;s almost as big as itself and has been removed with the rake
amazon.com

Promising review: "I wish I could give this thing 7 stars, but five will have to do. I was able to pull entire sheets of undercoat out of our husky without disturbing the topcoat. I've never had anything work so well. It's even easier to keep the fur pile together. The fur stays clumped instead of getting spread out and floating around like with the blade style Furminator. This thing really digs the loose stuff out so much faster and easier. Check the photo to see what 20 minutes will get you." —pvfjr

Get it from Amazon for $9.77.

20. A pet-safe cream to help with your pet's dry skin, allergic reactions, and to soothe sensitive skin. You never know when your four-legged friend is going to have a flare-up, and you'll want this stuff on hand when they do!

amazon.com

Promising review: "We have a cat with VERY bad allergies. He is very sensitive and dislikes foams, creams...pretty much anything. But his skin gets dry and itchy. I just started using this cream and love the fact that it is quickly absorbed into his skin, so that he does not lick it. Many other creams have a scent he does not like and tries to constantly clean himself. Not this one. I highly recommend it!" —Chippy

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

21. A set of Wad-Free pads — everyone knows the worst part of sheet day is the fitted sheet situation, and these will help immensely by helping your sheets dry better and faster.

the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
Amazon

Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.

Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a four-pack). 

22. A stainless steel cleaner and polish that'll make this the most satisfying chore of all as you turn your appliances from Smudge City to The Capital of Shiny Town with a few sprays and a swipe.

Hand wiping a fridge door after applying the cleaner
Amazon

Promising review: "This is hands-down the only product that has ever perfectly cleaned my stainless steel appliances. It deserves 10 stars because nothing else comes close to removing streaks and toddler finger prints as easily and completely as this. I have tried for years to get my appliances to look like new. Everyone who has stainless should own this." —Danielle

Get a bottle from Amazon for $19.95+ (also available in a two-pack).

23. An eight-pack of face masks because if self-care isn't at the top of your list, it should be! Reviewers RAVE about these masks, and what's more fun than putting something called "Zombie Pack" in your cart?

Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
amazon.com

Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level" —Samantha

Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.

24. A perfect egg timer since sneaking more protein into your diet also counts as self-care, and this egg-cellent timer promises to make it a breeze to get your desired softness!

egg shaped timer in a pot with eggs
Amazon

Promising review: "This thing is the bomb.com Seriously, buy one. You won't regret it. Works the first time and every time after that. I was slightly concerned when I first got it out the package. The lines that tell you how hard or soft the egg will be cooked were really hard to see. Nothing like the videos I had seen. Never fear, toss it in the pot of water and voila! Easy to see the lines!" —gunmetalgreen

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

25. A 40-pack of acne patches — life doesn't stop for blemishes, and neither do we! These patches will take care of your breakouts while you sleep or while you're taking Zoom calls with the camera off.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." —Heather E Tapp

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.64 (available in two designs and also a 16-pack and XL square patches).

Our in-depth review of Avarelle's acne patches gets into the nitty-gritty — why they work, how to use them, and why they've earned 34,000+ 5-star reviews from customers.

26. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets because digging through the trash to find the instructions on the tater tot package you accidentally threw out again is getting old, and these handy sheets will save you the hassle.

Reviewer holding the sheet, which includes cook times for foods like chicken nuggets, french fries, apple chips, bacon, vegetables, and more
amazon.com

Promising review: "So glad that I came across these. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors, bundles, and in Spanish).

27. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder if three frantic key searches ago you promised you'd stop losing your keys, and now's the time! (And what a delightfully adorable solution!)

A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter 

Get it from Amazon for $7.48

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.