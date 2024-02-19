No More Stalling: Here Are 27 Things That The Time Has Finally Come To Get

Popular products from this list
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets because digging through the trash to find the instructions on the tater tot package you accidentally threw out again is getting old, and these handy sheets will save you the hassle.
A pack of matatabi chew sticks because 2024 is all about self-improvement, and that extends to our pets' lives! Soften the blow of saying goodbye to the Year of the Cat for the felines in your life by offering them a delicious chew stick.
A set of Wad-Free pads — everyone knows the worst part of sheet day is the fitted sheet situation, and these will help immensely by helping your sheets dry better and faster.
1. A carpet cleaning spray to finally get rid of that one weird soda stain that may or may not be in the shape of a celebrity. Once it becomes a boring part of the home tour, it's time for it to go.
2. A ruffle V-neck one-piece because Summer is Coming and whether you're going to be Mother of Dragons or Ruler of the local swimming hole, you're gonna need to look fab doing it and this ruffly one-piece will get you there.
3. And all kinds of royalty need a good teeth-whitening pen so whether you're smiling at friends or baring your teeth at enemies (Reputation Taylor's Version when???) you'll have a grin that ✨gleams✨.
4. An odor-eliminating spray for those spots from kids or pets or snack-dropping friends that just smell wonky. I don't need my cute candle smells to clash with "eau de Cheez-it," thanks.
5. A good vitamin C serum because even with the talk of simplifying skincare routines going around, everyone agrees that you ought to keep vitamin C on your roster. Reviewers say this one isn't sticky, which any vitamin C user will know is the Achilles' heel of serums. Keeps you glowing and not feeling like a literal snail? Perfection.
6. An air purifier if you've read one too many articles about indoor air quality and this is long overdue in your home. As someone whose family has been exchanging the same cold since 2023, I'm willing to try anything for cleaner, better air.
7. An easily washable drip catcher — I'm gonna be honest: I didn't know this thing existed and I'm literally buying one as I type this. Our sink has a groove behind it that just loves to collect water and try to turn my cute kitchen into the Black Lagoon, and I'm not having it! Let's make 2024 the year of "we made our lives easier."
9. A Revlon hot air brush that I just bought after being dreadfully late to the party, and TRUST. ME. If I can use this thing, anyone can. If you've been on the fence about adding one of these to your haircare collection, let this be your sign.
10. A box of cleaning K-Cups for people who've been meaning to clean out their Keurig for ~a while~. I'm pretty sure if you do this on the same day you install your new air purifier, you get extra adulting points.
11. A lengthening mascara because for less than five bucks, why not reward yourself for all the adulting by trying something new that reviewers swear by? (Is it really an impulse buy if you've been wanting to mix up your makeup routine? Girl math says no.)
12. An allergy supplement to ward off those springtime itchies for the poochies. If you've got a dog with a double coat (looking at you doodle and lab mix pals), these can be especially helpful in avoiding hot spots! Get ahead of the game now and have these in your cabinet ready to go as the temps start to turn towards sunnier weather.
13. A multiuse skincare oil — a friend practically threw this at me when I complained of my nose being scaly in the winter. Have since used on very old scars and can confirm this is a miracle elixir. Sometimes I put a couple of drops in my daily moisturizer ~just for fun~ because it also smells amazing.
14. A soap brows kit so you can do your eyebrows once in the morning and not have to worry about them all day.
15. A foot file because, again, Summer is Coming and your cute Birks and sandals are dying to make your acquaintance sans the calluses.
17. Some washing machine cleaning tablets so you can thank your favorite cleaning machine for sparing you from a life of washboards and chapped hands. (It also helps keep your clothes smelling fresh by not letting gunk build up in your bin!)
18. A fizzing toilet tablet since nothing makes you feel like you have your life together like clean toilets.
19. A grooming rake because yes, you've got your miraculous new air purifier to help you out, but sometimes even miracles need a little help... especially if your furry friend really leans into the fluffy bit.
20. A pet-safe cream to help with your pet's dry skin, allergic reactions, and to soothe sensitive skin. You never know when your four-legged friend is going to have a flare-up, and you'll want this stuff on hand when they do!
22. A stainless steel cleaner and polish that'll make this the most satisfying chore of all as you turn your appliances from Smudge City to The Capital of Shiny Town with a few sprays and a swipe.
23. An eight-pack of face masks because if self-care isn't at the top of your list, it should be! Reviewers RAVE about these masks, and what's more fun than putting something called "Zombie Pack" in your cart?
24. A perfect egg timer since sneaking more protein into your diet also counts as self-care, and this egg-cellent timer promises to make it a breeze to get your desired softness!
25. A 40-pack of acne patches — life doesn't stop for blemishes, and neither do we! These patches will take care of your breakouts while you sleep or while you're taking Zoom calls with the camera off.
27. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder if three frantic key searches ago you promised you'd stop losing your keys, and now's the time! (And what a delightfully adorable solution!)
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
