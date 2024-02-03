Community·Updated on Feb 6, 2024These 2024 Tours Will Undoubtedly Leave A Lasting Impact On Music, And Honestly I Want To See Them AllFrom Taylor Swift to Green Day, the year is shaping up to be a spectacular one for music enthusiasts. Audiences across the globe: prepare to be captivated!by arianagrande1504Community ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images Fresh off the heels of the hottest concert ticket of 2023, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" continues to dominate 2024. Swift is crisscrossing the globe with a tour that spans from Japan and Australia to Europe and the United Kingdom, and finally, North America. With multiple dates in key cities, Swift's tour promises to be a global celebration of her illustrious career. The "Eras Tour" is not just a concert; it's a journey through the various phases of Taylor Swift's musical evolution. 2. Drake and J. Cole's "It's All a Blur Tour" Sonia Recchia / Getty Images Drake, the rap superstar, is taking the "It's All a Blur Tour" to new heights by welcoming J. Cole to the stage. In support of Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, and the subsequent Scary Hours Edition, this dynamic duo is set to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances. The tour, subtitled "Big as the What?," promises an unforgettable experience for hip-hop fans around the world. 3. Olivia Rodrigo's "Guts World Tour" Christopher Polk / Getty Images Emerging as the next pop sensation, Olivia Rodrigo is set to embark on the "Guts World Tour" with over 75 dates across Europe and North America. Rodrigo's powerful performances will be complemented by supporting acts such as Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf. The "Guts World Tour" is a testament to Rodrigo's meteoric rise and her ability to connect with audiences through heartfelt and relatable music. 4. Green Day's "The Saviors Tour" Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Green Day, one of the most iconic bands of the punk-rock genre, is hitting the road in 2024 in support of their upcoming album Saviors. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot, Green Day's tour promises a nostalgic journey for fans. With a stellar lineup featuring the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas, "The Saviors Tour" is set to be a must-see for punk-rock enthusiasts. 5. Blink-182's "One More Time" World Tour Christopher Polk / Getty Images The pop-punk reunion of the decade continues as Blink-182 (featuring Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge) hits the road with the "One More Time" World Tour. Supporting their first album together since 2011's Neighborhoods, Blink-182's tour guarantees foul-mouthed banter, heavy nostalgia, and a reminder not to take oneself too seriously. With Rise Against, Pierce the Veil, Alexisonfire, and the Story So Far joining as opening acts, the tour promises an explosive celebration of punk-rock. 6. Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted" North American Tour VALERIE MACON / Getty Images Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is back on the road with the "Most Wanted" North American tour, featuring 47 dates in support of his October 2023 album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. The tour, spanning from February to May, promises to showcase Bad Bunny's unique blend of reggaeton and Latin music, creating an immersive experience for fans across North America. 7. Adele's Residency Finale Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Adele, the vocal powerhouse, concludes her residency in Las Vegas with dates from January through June. Reflecting on the transformative experience, Adele expressed her renewed love for performing live. The residency has been a journey of self-discovery for the artist, culminating in a series of shows that promise to be a heartfelt farewell before she embarks on new adventures. Would you like to see any of these tours? Let me know in the comments below!