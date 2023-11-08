21 Times Bollywood Celebs Didn't Hold Back In The Rapid Fire Round Of "Koffee With Karan"

The drama, the gossip, the scandal — everything that makes Koffee With Karan such a sinfully delicious watch can largely be attributed to the infamous "Rapid Fire Round".
Close counterparts to this pot-stirrer of a game that essentially made Koffee With Karan a cult show now find their presence in every celebrity interview.
So, as we watch Season 8 unfold, here’s a look back at moments that gave us scalding t̶e̶a̶ Koffee.
2.
When Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it real the way only Kareena can.
3.
When Emraan Hashmi was, in Mahesh Bhatt's words — who was sitting next to him — "vicious".
4.
When Kajol pretty much predicted the future.
5.
When Farah Khan did not hold back, AT ALL.
6.
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to spill some real coffee.
7.
When Shahid Kapoor did not mince his words.
8.
We lowkey miss the time when actors were THIS honest about their opinions of each other on the show.
9.
Also miss the time when the guest list expanded beyond Karan's close circle of friends, like Shobhaa De, who had this brave answer.
10.
When Katrina Kaif had a lot to say about the idea of a "perfect body".
11.
When Ranbir Kapoor was a little too honest.
12.
When Imran Khan chose the glance that said a thousand words.
13.
When Twinkle Khanna managed to stump Karan Johar, of all people.
15.
When Sonam Kapoor called out Bollywood's fashion choices.
16.
When Kareena took a dig at Priyanka Chopra's accent.
17.
And when Priyanka clapped back.
18.
When Kareena chose to spill the beans on her former romantic partner.
19.
When Anurag Kashyap chose to express his discontent over Kareena's refusal to sign Bombay Velvet.
20.
When Mira Rajput was a breath of fresh air with her candor.
21.
And finally, when Vidya Balan said the gospel truth.