    21 Times Bollywood Celebs Didn't Hold Back In The Rapid Fire Round Of "Koffee With Karan"

    *Turns on the Jaquar lights*

    Md Aqib Khan
    by Md Aqib Khan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    The drama, the gossip, the scandal — everything that makes Koffee With Karan such a sinfully delicious watch can largely be attributed to the infamous "Rapid Fire Round".

    Disney+ Hotstar

    Close counterparts to this pot-stirrer of a game that essentially made Koffee With Karan a cult show now find their presence in every celebrity interview.

    So, as we watch Season 8 unfold, here’s a look back at moments that gave us scalding t̶e̶a̶ Koffee.

    1. When Shah Rukh Khan was nothing but blunt about his opinion on Aamir Khan.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    2. When Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it real the way only Kareena can.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    3. When Emraan Hashmi was, in Mahesh Bhatt's words — who was sitting next to him — "vicious".

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    4. When Kajol pretty much predicted the future.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    5. When Farah Khan did not hold back, AT ALL.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    6. When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to spill some real coffee.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    7. When Shahid Kapoor did not mince his words.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    8. We lowkey miss the time when actors were THIS honest about their opinions of each other on the show.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    9. Also miss the time when the guest list expanded beyond Karan's close circle of friends, like Shobhaa De, who had this brave answer.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    10. When Katrina Kaif had a lot to say about the idea of a "perfect body".

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    11. When Ranbir Kapoor was a little too honest.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    12. When Imran Khan chose the glance that said a thousand words.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    13. When Twinkle Khanna managed to stump Karan Johar, of all people.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    14. When Deepika Padukone took a dig at Katrina and her whereabouts.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    15. When Sonam Kapoor called out Bollywood's fashion choices.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    16. When Kareena took a dig at Priyanka Chopra's accent.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    17. And when Priyanka clapped back.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    18. When Kareena chose to spill the beans on her former romantic partner.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    19. When Anurag Kashyap chose to express his discontent over Kareena's refusal to sign Bombay Velvet.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    20. When Mira Rajput was a breath of fresh air with her candor.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar

    21. And finally, when Vidya Balan said the gospel truth.

    Md Aqib Khan / Disney+ Hotstar