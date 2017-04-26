Which Snack Bars Have The Most Protein?

Before you start, here's a quick reminder of what the heck protein is.
-
1.KIND Peanut Butter Dark ChocolateFiber One Protein Peanut ButterSpecial K Protein Chocolate Peanut ButterLärabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Special K's Chocolate Peanut Butter bar has the most protein!
There's 12g of protein in one of these bars. Both the Fiber One and Lärabar have 6g of protein, while the KIND bar has 8g.
-
2.Blueberry, Vanilla & CashewAlmond Coconut Cashew ChaiAlmonds & Apricot w/ YogurtFruit & Nut Delight
The Fruit & Nut Delight bar has the most protein!
It has 6g of protein, compared to 5g in the Almond Coconut Cashew Chai, 4g in the Blueberry Vanilla & Cashew, and 3g in the Almonds & Apricot with Yogurt.
-
3.Power Bar Protein Plus Chocolate BrownieQuestBar Chocolate BrowniethinkThin Brownie CrunchLärabar Chocolate Chip Brownie
It's the Power Bar!
There's 30g of protein in the Power Bar, compared to 20g in both the thinkThin and Quest bars, and 4g in the Lärabar.
-
4.Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Granola BarChewy Chocolate Chip Granola BarKashi Honey Almond Flax Granola BarKIND Healthy Grains Oats & Honey
It's the Kashi!
Kashi's Honey Almond Flax bar has 6g of protein. By comparison, there's 3g of protein in the Nature Valley bar, 2g of protein in the KIND bar, and 1g of protein in the Chewy bar.
-
5.CLIF Builder's Chocolate Mint BarQuest Bar Blueberry MuffinPure Protein Chewy Chocolate ChipPowerBar ProteinPlus Cookies & Cream
The Quest Bar has more protein!
Not by a lot, though. A Blueberry Muffin Quest Bar has 21g of protein, while the Pure Protein, PowerBar, and CLIF Bar all have 20g.
-
6.CLIF Whey Protein Coconut Almond ChocolateFiber One Protein Coconut AlmondPure Protein Dark Chocolate CoconutLuna Chocolate Dipped Coconut
The Pure Protein wins!
You'll find 19g of protein in there. That's followed by 14g of protein in the CLIF bar, 8g of protein in Luna bar, and 6g of protein in the Fiber One bar.
-
7.Brookside Dark Chocolate Cranberry with Blackberry FlavorCLIF Kit's Organic Fruit & Nut CashewSpecial K Nourish Cranberry AlmondNature Valley Trail Mix Fruit & Nut
The Brookside bar has it!
There's 4g of protein in there. The Kit's Organic bar, Special K Nourish bar, and Nature Valley bar have 3g of protein each.
-
8.NuGo Vanilla YogurtKIND Fruit & Nuts in YogurtLuna Protein Berry Greek YogurtAtkins Blueberry Greek Yogurt Bar
The Atkins bar has more protein than the rest!
It packs 14g of protein, compared to 12g in the Luna bar, 11g in the NuGo bar, and 5g in the KIND bar.
-
9.Chocolate Hazelnut ButterPeanut Toffee BuzzMojo Mountain MixKit's Organic Peanut Butter
Peanut Toffee Buzz has more protein than the rest!
It has 10g of protein, compared to 8g in the Mojo Mountain Mix, 7g in the Chocolate Hazelnut Butter, and 6g in the Kit's Organic Peanut Butter bars. Bonus: It's also caffeinated.
-
10.Pure Protein Greek Yogurt Strawberry (2.75 oz.)Pure Protein Plus Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (2.11 oz.)Pure Protein Plus Cookies & Cream (2.11 oz.)Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe (2.75 oz.)
The Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe has more protein!
It has 32g of protein. The Greek Yogurt Strawberry bar comes in second, with 31g of protein, followed by Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, with 21g, and Cookies & Cream, with 20g.
-
11.Journey Bar RosemaryMediterra Black Olives & WalnutEPIC Chicken SrirachaKIND Strong Honey Smoked BBQ
The EPIC bar's got it!
There's 15g of protein in an EPIC Sriracha Chicken bar, compared to 10g in the KIND bar, 6g in the Mediterra bar, and 7g in the Journey bar.
-
12.Apple Cinnamon CheeriosCinnamon Toast CrunchTrixGolden Grahams
It's those crazy squares!
Cinnamon Toast Crunch has 3g of protein while all the rest have 2g.
Which Snack Bars Have The Most Protein?
It could be because you don't eat them much (or at all), or maybe you just don't care. Either way, we hope you're leaving here with a bit more knowledge about what you're unwrapping.
Chances are you've done a little research before. Maybe it was only for the bars that you wanted to eat. It's allllll good.
You probably did a lot of research, maybe even while looking for the bars that are right for you. That's awesome! Get that protein!