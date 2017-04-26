Sections

Health

Which Snack Bars Have The Most Protein?

For when you got the munchies and need it to stop.

Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
Before you start, here's a quick reminder of what the heck protein is.

In addition to being great for rebuilding muscles and tissue after a workout, protein also gives us energy and keeps us full for longer. It's also important for a lot of other bodily processes, which is why we need sufficient amounts of it in our diets — about 10%-35% of our total calorie needs. And while it's healthier to get the majority of your protein through whole foods, a snack bar here and there won't hurt either, especially if you're choosing your bars wisely (like choosing options that have twice as much protein as fat). You can read more about healthier choices when it comes to packaged foods (like bars) here and here.Now let's get into it! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
In addition to being great for rebuilding muscles and tissue after a workout, protein also gives us energy and keeps us full for longer. It's also important for a lot of other bodily processes, which is why we need sufficient amounts of it in our diets — about 10%-35% of our total calorie needs.

And while it's healthier to get the majority of your protein through whole foods, a snack bar here and there won't hurt either, especially if you're choosing your bars wisely (like choosing options that have twice as much protein as fat). You can read more about healthier choices when it comes to packaged foods (like bars) here and here.

Now let's get into it!

  1. 1.

    KIND Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
    KIND Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
    Fiber One Protein Peanut Butter
    Fiber One Protein Peanut Butter
    Special K Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter
    Special K Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter
    Lärabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
    Lärabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Special K's Chocolate Peanut Butter bar has the most protein!

    There's 12g of protein in one of these bars. Both the Fiber One and Lärabar have 6g of protein, while the KIND bar has 8g.

  2. 2.

    Blueberry, Vanilla & Cashew
    Blueberry, Vanilla & Cashew
    Almond Coconut Cashew Chai
    Almond Coconut Cashew Chai
    Almonds & Apricot w/ Yogurt
    Almonds & Apricot w/ Yogurt
    Fruit & Nut Delight
    Fruit & Nut Delight
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Fruit & Nut Delight bar has the most protein!

    It has 6g of protein, compared to 5g in the Almond Coconut Cashew Chai, 4g in the Blueberry Vanilla & Cashew, and 3g in the Almonds & Apricot with Yogurt.

  3. 3.

    Power Bar Protein Plus Chocolate Brownie
    Power Bar Protein Plus Chocolate Brownie
    QuestBar Chocolate Brownie
    QuestBar Chocolate Brownie
    thinkThin Brownie Crunch
    thinkThin Brownie Crunch
    Lärabar Chocolate Chip Brownie
    Lärabar Chocolate Chip Brownie
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Power Bar!

    There's 30g of protein in the Power Bar, compared to 20g in both the thinkThin and Quest bars, and 4g in the Lärabar.

  4. 4.

    Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Granola Bar
    Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Granola Bar
    Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bar
    Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bar
    Kashi Honey Almond Flax Granola Bar
    Kashi Honey Almond Flax Granola Bar
    KIND Healthy Grains Oats & Honey
    KIND Healthy Grains Oats & Honey
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Kashi!

    Kashi's Honey Almond Flax bar has 6g of protein. By comparison, there's 3g of protein in the Nature Valley bar, 2g of protein in the KIND bar, and 1g of protein in the Chewy bar.

  5. 5.

    CLIF Builder's Chocolate Mint Bar
    CLIF Builder's Chocolate Mint Bar
    Quest Bar Blueberry Muffin
    Quest Bar Blueberry Muffin
    Pure Protein Chewy Chocolate Chip
    Pure Protein Chewy Chocolate Chip
    PowerBar ProteinPlus Cookies & Cream
    PowerBar ProteinPlus Cookies & Cream
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Quest Bar has more protein!

    Not by a lot, though. A Blueberry Muffin Quest Bar has 21g of protein, while the Pure Protein, PowerBar, and CLIF Bar all have 20g.

  6. 6.

    CLIF Whey Protein Coconut Almond Chocolate
    CLIF Whey Protein Coconut Almond Chocolate
    Fiber One Protein Coconut Almond
    Fiber One Protein Coconut Almond
    Pure Protein Dark Chocolate Coconut
    Pure Protein Dark Chocolate Coconut
    Luna Chocolate Dipped Coconut
    Luna Chocolate Dipped Coconut
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Pure Protein wins!

    You'll find 19g of protein in there. That's followed by 14g of protein in the CLIF bar, 8g of protein in Luna bar, and 6g of protein in the Fiber One bar.

  7. 7.

    Brookside Dark Chocolate Cranberry with Blackberry Flavor
    Brookside Dark Chocolate Cranberry with Blackberry Flavor
    CLIF Kit's Organic Fruit & Nut Cashew
    CLIF Kit's Organic Fruit & Nut Cashew
    Special K Nourish Cranberry Almond
    Special K Nourish Cranberry Almond
    Nature Valley Trail Mix Fruit & Nut
    Nature Valley Trail Mix Fruit & Nut
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Brookside bar has it!

    There's 4g of protein in there. The Kit's Organic bar, Special K Nourish bar, and Nature Valley bar have 3g of protein each.

  8. 8.

    NuGo Vanilla Yogurt
    NuGo Vanilla Yogurt
    KIND Fruit & Nuts in Yogurt
    KIND Fruit & Nuts in Yogurt
    Luna Protein Berry Greek Yogurt
    Luna Protein Berry Greek Yogurt
    Atkins Blueberry Greek Yogurt Bar
    Atkins Blueberry Greek Yogurt Bar
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Atkins bar has more protein than the rest!

    It packs 14g of protein, compared to 12g in the Luna bar, 11g in the NuGo bar, and 5g in the KIND bar.

  9. 9.

    Chocolate Hazelnut Butter
    Chocolate Hazelnut Butter
    Peanut Toffee Buzz
    Peanut Toffee Buzz
    Mojo Mountain Mix
    Mojo Mountain Mix
    Kit's Organic Peanut Butter
    Kit's Organic Peanut Butter
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Peanut Toffee Buzz has more protein than the rest!

    It has 10g of protein, compared to 8g in the Mojo Mountain Mix, 7g in the Chocolate Hazelnut Butter, and 6g in the Kit's Organic Peanut Butter bars. Bonus: It's also caffeinated.

  10. 10.

    Pure Protein Greek Yogurt Strawberry (2.75 oz.)
    Pure Protein Greek Yogurt Strawberry (2.75 oz.)
    Pure Protein Plus Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (2.11 oz.)
    Pure Protein Plus Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (2.11 oz.)
    Pure Protein Plus Cookies & Cream (2.11 oz.)
    Pure Protein Plus Cookies & Cream (2.11 oz.)
    Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe (2.75 oz.)
    Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe (2.75 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Pure Protein Chocolate Deluxe has more protein!

    It has 32g of protein. The Greek Yogurt Strawberry bar comes in second, with 31g of protein, followed by Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, with 21g, and Cookies & Cream, with 20g.

  11. 11.

    Journey Bar Rosemary
    Journey Bar Rosemary
    Mediterra Black Olives & Walnut
    Mediterra Black Olives & Walnut
    EPIC Chicken Sriracha
    EPIC Chicken Sriracha
    KIND Strong Honey Smoked BBQ
    KIND Strong Honey Smoked BBQ
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The EPIC bar's got it!

    There's 15g of protein in an EPIC Sriracha Chicken bar, compared to 10g in the KIND bar, 6g in the Mediterra bar, and 7g in the Journey bar.

  12. 12.

    Apple Cinnamon Cheerios
    Apple Cinnamon Cheerios
    Cinnamon Toast Crunch
    Cinnamon Toast Crunch
    Trix
    Trix
    Golden Grahams
    Golden Grahams
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's those crazy squares!

    Cinnamon Toast Crunch has 3g of protein while all the rest have 2g.

Which Snack Bars Have The Most Protein?

You don't know much about protein in snack bars.

It could be because you don't eat them much (or at all), or maybe you just don't care. Either way, we hope you're leaving here with a bit more knowledge about what you're unwrapping.

You know some things about the protein in snack bars.

Chances are you've done a little research before. Maybe it was only for the bars that you wanted to eat. It's allllll good.

You know a lot about the protein in snack bars!

You probably did a lot of research, maybe even while looking for the bars that are right for you. That's awesome! Get that protein!

