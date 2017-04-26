Which Snack Bars Have The Most Protein?

In addition to being great for rebuilding muscles and tissue after a workout, protein also gives us energy and keeps us full for longer. It's also important for a lot of other bodily processes, which is why we need sufficient amounts of it in our diets — about 10%-35% of our total calorie needs.

And while it's healthier to get the majority of your protein through whole foods, a snack bar here and there won't hurt either, especially if you're choosing your bars wisely (like choosing options that have twice as much protein as fat). You can read more about healthier choices when it comes to packaged foods (like bars) here and here.

Now let's get into it!