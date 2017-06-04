Sections

Health

23 Struggles All Ambitious People With Depression Know Too Well

All of the dreams, none of the motivation.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. You’ve always been someone who is super ambitious, with lots of dreams and goals.

You consider it a core part of your personality, even. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW / Via buzzfeed.com

You consider it a core part of your personality, even.

2. On a totally unrelated note, you also deal with depression.

You know, that sometimes-debilitating mental illness that causes symptoms that interfere how you feel, think, and handle daily activities. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon / Via pixshark.com

You know, that sometimes-debilitating mental illness that causes symptoms that interfere how you feel, think, and handle daily activities.

3. And these two facts are always frustratingly, obnoxiously, unavoidably at odds with one another.

Especially because some common symptoms are hopelessness, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest in hobbies, and LACK OF MOTIVATION. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

Especially because some common symptoms are hopelessness, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest in hobbies, and LACK OF MOTIVATION.

4. You love the idea of doing, moving, creating — but your depression has other ideas.

Some days it’s hard enough to brush your hair, let alone tackle some of the lofty dreams you have for yourself.
E! / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed News

Some days it’s hard enough to brush your hair, let alone tackle some of the lofty dreams you have for yourself.

5. Your confidence and motivation can be there one day and disappear the next.

Maritsa Patrinos / BuzzFeed / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedComics

6. Which makes you question your ability to achieve your dreams on the regular.

MTV / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

7. Sometimes your energy and motivation doesn't last past the planning stages.

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images

Reality always sets in as soon as you actually have to do things.

8. When you have limited energy and a million things you want to do, you get overwhelmed and do nothing instead.

Twitter: @jonnysun / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

9. Some days, your ambition and depression have a weird codependent relationship with each other.

It's an endless cycle.
Anna Borges / maroke / Getty Images

It's an endless cycle.

10. There's a lot of procrastinating, because you tell yourself you don't want to start something until you can give it your all.

At this point, the venn diagram of things you want to do and the things you’ve mentally shelved for later are a circle.
dankmemesreasonforliving.tumblr.com

At this point, the venn diagram of things you want to do and the things you’ve mentally shelved for later are a circle.

11. You constantly think about where you’d be by now if you hadn't lost time dealing with depression.

Like, damn, people are lucky you have depression, because otherwise you would be UNSTOPPABLE. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / Via buzzfeed.com

Like, damn, people are lucky you have depression, because otherwise you would be UNSTOPPABLE.

12. The discrepancy between your inner ambitions and your outer accomplishments stresses you the fuck out.

You constantly feel like you’re not living up to your potential.
dankmemesreasonforliving.tumblr.com

You constantly feel like you’re not living up to your potential.

13. When people recognize your ambitious nature, you always feel like an imposter.

It's a curse of passing as high-functioning. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / moxis.tumblr.com / Via Facebook: BuzzfeedCommunity

It's a curse of passing as high-functioning.

14. Or, when people don't recognize it, you worry they mistake you as lazy.

dankmemesreasonforliving.tumblr.com

15. You have the occasional crisis where you convince yourself you're not depressed at all — just not trying hard enough.

roachpatrol.tumblr.com

16. And you're not sure if some shitty self-fulfilling cycle is at work or if you're being too hard on yourself.

weknowmemes.com

17. You've tried to get yourself to chill and start celebrating smaller victories, but it's just not the same.

When your depression is at its worst, scaling your goals back from "take over the world" to "brush your teeth" can be frustrating as hell.
Maritsa Patrinos / BuzzFeed / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedDIY

When your depression is at its worst, scaling your goals back from "take over the world" to "brush your teeth" can be frustrating as hell.

18. You feel like you’ve been talking about the same dreams without making any progress on them for way too long.

Nickelodeon / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

19. And sometimes you second guess whether you really want to achieve your goals anymore or if depression is just making you lose interest.

WHICH IS IT? SOMEONE TELL ME.
Disney / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

WHICH IS IT? SOMEONE TELL ME.

20. When you do accomplish a goal, you're momentarily pissed that it doesn't solve all your mental health problems.

Before remembering a mental illness doesn't care about your accolades.
Fox / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

Before remembering a mental illness doesn't care about your accolades.

21. All the standard advice about ~achieving your dreams~ is pretty annoying at this point, tbh.

Yeah, depression isn't going to stop you, but when you're dealing with it, success is more complicated than a bunch of feel-good platitudes.
Milosjokic / Getty Images / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

Yeah, depression isn't going to stop you, but when you're dealing with it, success is more complicated than a bunch of feel-good platitudes.

22. You constantly have to remind yourself that your treatment is helping you move toward a future you want, not hurting you, thanks to people who romanticize ~suffering for your work~.

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images / Via Anna Borges / BuzzFeed

23. But ultimately, you know you’re going to achieve your goals no matter what, because you’re ambitious as fuck and managing your depression as you grow is just another challenge.

No path to success is linear and you'll figure it out. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via wifflegif.com

No path to success is linear and you'll figure it out.

By the way: Relatable posts are fine and good, but nothing beats getting the help you need. SO, here are some quick resources, just in case:

* You learn more about starting therapy here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.

* You can learn more about depression here.

* 7 Cups and IMAlive are free, anonymous online text chat services with trained listeners, online therapists, and counselors.

* Vent and Paralign are community-based apps where you can express yourself anonymously and connect with people who might be feeling the same way.

* If you need to talk to someone immediately — about suicidal thoughts or anything mental-health related — the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.

Anna Borges is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Anna Borges at anna.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

