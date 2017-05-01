Tell Us About Your Day And We'll Tell You How To Unwind Tonight

You got: You should plan your dream vacation Sounds like you had a pretty decent day — but it was kiiind of lacking excitement. So, you should keep the good vibes going but add a little ~wonder~ by spending the night scrolling through Airbnb and bookmarking a bunch of places you may or may not eventually book. Ditto for deciding all the sights and activities you’d check out in that one country you’ve dreamt of traveling to forever. Flickr: davebass5

You got: You should pamper the shit out of yourself Listen, you've had a shit day. There's no denying it. Be kind to yourself and get pampering. Doesn't have to be anything too complicated — whip out the sheet masks, DIY a face mask, lather yourself in lotion, take a bath or an extra-long shower, whatever. You deserve it. instagram.com

You got: You should listen to an audiobook or a podcast What a blaaah day. Instead of zoning out in front of Netflix and waiting for sleep like you probably want to, try swapping that for an engrossing audiobook or podcast. instagram.com

You got: You should color, doodle, or craft You've got a routine going and while it's not bad, it sounds like you need to throwback to some simple, whimsical pleasures. Channel your inner child, grab the arts and/or crafts of your choice, and have some fun. Instagram: @meesharose93

You got: You should do some prep so tomorrow is easier Congrats on having an all-around-pleasant day. Keep the momentum going by setting up tomorrow to be just as great. Maybe that's writing a to-do list so you can hit the ground running, or doing a quick chore so you don't have to do it tomorrow, or planning your outfit and packing your bag so you can sleep in a little bit. superstarfighter.tumblr.com

You got: You should give someone a call or write a letter YES, on the actual phone or with an actual pen and paper — because hey, your day was fine, but you've got some stuff hanging over you. Why not make their day by thinking of them, and also talk through some of your shit, too? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Sasha Katz / giphy.com

