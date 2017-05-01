Sections

Health

Tell Us About Your Day And We'll Tell You How To Unwind Tonight

If you're looking for something to do besides Netflix for once.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You got: You should plan your dream vacation

Sounds like you had a pretty decent day — but it was kiiind of lacking excitement. So, you should keep the good vibes going but add a little ~wonder~ by spending the night scrolling through Airbnb and bookmarking a bunch of places you may or may not eventually book. Ditto for deciding all the sights and activities you’d check out in that one country you’ve dreamt of traveling to forever.

You should plan your dream vacation
Flickr: davebass5
You got: You should pamper the shit out of yourself

Listen, you've had a shit day. There's no denying it. Be kind to yourself and get pampering. Doesn't have to be anything too complicated — whip out the sheet masks, DIY a face mask, lather yourself in lotion, take a bath or an extra-long shower, whatever. You deserve it.

You should pamper the shit out of yourself
instagram.com
You got: You should listen to an audiobook or a podcast

What a blaaah day. Instead of zoning out in front of Netflix and waiting for sleep like you probably want to, try swapping that for an engrossing audiobook or podcast.

You should listen to an audiobook or a podcast
instagram.com
You got: You should color, doodle, or craft

You've got a routine going and while it's not bad, it sounds like you need to throwback to some simple, whimsical pleasures. Channel your inner child, grab the arts and/or crafts of your choice, and have some fun.

You should color, doodle, or craft
Instagram: @meesharose93
You got: You should do some prep so tomorrow is easier

Congrats on having an all-around-pleasant day. Keep the momentum going by setting up tomorrow to be just as great. Maybe that's writing a to-do list so you can hit the ground running, or doing a quick chore so you don't have to do it tomorrow, or planning your outfit and packing your bag so you can sleep in a little bit.

You should do some prep so tomorrow is easier
superstarfighter.tumblr.com
You got: You should give someone a call or write a letter

YES, on the actual phone or with an actual pen and paper — because hey, your day was fine, but you've got some stuff hanging over you. Why not make their day by thinking of them, and also talk through some of your shit, too?

You should give someone a call or write a letter Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sasha Katz / giphy.com
