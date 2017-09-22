Tell Us How You Make Living With PTSD A Little Easier

If you live with post-traumatic stress disorder, you know it can affect your day-to-day life in sudden and debilitating ways.

And you also probably know that treatment can take time and patience.

That said, do you have any tips, coping mechanisms, or exercises that help make living with PTSD a little easier?

Maybe reading about other people's experiences with PTSD has made you feel less alone.

Maybe you have an app that helps out.

Maybe opening up about your trauma to a close friend helped ease the pressure just a little.

So tell us: What are your most invaluable tips for living with PTSD?

Submit them through the dropbox below and we might feature them in an upcoming BuzzFeed Health article. And thanks for sharing — your tip just might help someone else who is going through the same thing you are.