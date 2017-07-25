Sections

Health

Summer Colds Are The Worst Thing To Befall Humanity And I Want To Whine About It

The injustice!!!

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Having a cold is never fun. In fact, even though colds are relatively tame compared to other illnesses, they can feel like the bane of your goddamn existence.

NBC

But do you know what's worse than a regular old cold? A regular old cold IN THE DEAD OF SUMMER.

If you're not currently like YES, ABSOLUTELY, then I'm guessing you've never had a cold in the summer, so let's begin.

1. First, the mental fuckery of having a cold outside of ~cold season~ straight up feels like your body betraying you.

DOESN'T IT KNOW??? NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR THIS.
South_agency / Getty Images

DOESN'T IT KNOW??? NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR THIS.

2. The mixture of runny nose + air conditioning is a new form of torture, probably.

Boschettophotography / Getty Images

3. All of the go-to cold comfort foods are rendered completely obsolete by the heat.

Has anything sounded as unappetizing as a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup in July? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Has anything sounded as unappetizing as a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup in July?

4. Same goes for the comforts of rolling up in a cozy blanket burrito.

Chhhakriya / Getty Images

5. And drinking a soothing mug of honey lemon tea? Forget it.

Kurhan / Getty Images

6. What, you may be asking, are you supposed to do to feel better when you're sick in the summer? NOTHING. YOU JUST SUFFER.

Like, yes, there is medicine. But medicine is only a very small part of the easing-a-cold equation. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via imgur.com

Like, yes, there is medicine. But medicine is only a very small part of the easing-a-cold equation.

7. As if the all the summer sweat wasn't enough, summer colds bring other bodily fluids.

Snot. I'm talking about snot. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com

Snot. I'm talking about snot.

8. More so than any other season, summer taunts you with all the stuff you COULD be doing, but CAN'T because you have a COLD.

In the winter, you can pretty much expect people to be hibernating right along with you, but nope.
Viewapart / Getty Images

In the winter, you can pretty much expect people to be hibernating right along with you, but nope.

9. Unlike wintertime when everyone basically has or is getting over a cold, during summer you're pretty much the only one who's sick.

No solidarity! It's unjust! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Hulu / Via giphy.com

No solidarity! It's unjust!

10. And lastly, when you inevitably reemerge into the world, looking forward to fresh air outside of your sick cave, THE AIR IS NOT FRESH AT ALL! IT'S MUGGY AND HOT! BECAUSE SUMMER.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TBS / Via giphy.com

  1. SO, DO YOU AGREE? ARE SUMMER COLDS THE WORST?

    Yes
    No
    I can't believe you got paid to write this but I'll forgive you because you have a cold and seem cranky
    Feel better, BuzzFeed <3

SO, DO YOU AGREE? ARE SUMMER COLDS THE WORST?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
  3.  
    vote votes
    I can't believe you got paid to write this but I'll forgive you because you have a cold and seem cranky
  4.  
    vote votes
    Feel better, BuzzFeed <3
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Connect With Health