Having a cold is never fun. In fact, even though colds are relatively tame compared to other illnesses, they can feel like the bane of your goddamn existence.
But do you know what's worse than a regular old cold? A regular old cold IN THE DEAD OF SUMMER.
If you're not currently like YES, ABSOLUTELY, then I'm guessing you've never had a cold in the summer, so let's begin.
1. First, the mental fuckery of having a cold outside of ~cold season~ straight up feels like your body betraying you.
2. The mixture of runny nose + air conditioning is a new form of torture, probably.
3. All of the go-to cold comfort foods are rendered completely obsolete by the heat.
4. Same goes for the comforts of rolling up in a cozy blanket burrito.
5. And drinking a soothing mug of honey lemon tea? Forget it.
6. What, you may be asking, are you supposed to do to feel better when you're sick in the summer? NOTHING. YOU JUST SUFFER.
7. As if the all the summer sweat wasn't enough, summer colds bring other bodily fluids.
8. More so than any other season, summer taunts you with all the stuff you COULD be doing, but CAN'T because you have a COLD.
9. Unlike wintertime when everyone basically has or is getting over a cold, during summer you're pretty much the only one who's sick.
10. And lastly, when you inevitably reemerge into the world, looking forward to fresh air outside of your sick cave, THE AIR IS NOT FRESH AT ALL! IT'S MUGGY AND HOT! BECAUSE SUMMER.
SO, DO YOU AGREE? ARE SUMMER COLDS THE WORST?
vote votesYes
vote votesNo
vote votesI can't believe you got paid to write this but I'll forgive you because you have a cold and seem cranky
vote votesFeel better, BuzzFeed <3