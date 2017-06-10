Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

Should You Stick This Up Your Butt?

Are you an authority on anal or that person who goes to the ER with something weird stuck up their butt?

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Toys are awesome for anal play, but not all toys are created equal when it comes to butt safety.

Obviously, every body and butt is different, so what toy is suitable for one person might be ~too much to handle~ for another. But when it comes to using toys and objects anally, there are certain factors that reduce injury, abrasion of the anal tissue, and risk of it getting stuck or lost up there.

So for the sake of this quiz, we're not asking if you CAN stick something up your butt, we're asking if you SHOULD. Also, assume that in each case, proper safety and protective measures (lube, condoms when necessary, etc.) are taken.

All information sourced from Charlie Glickman, PhD, sex educator and author of The Ultimate Guide to Prostate Pleasure.

  1. 1. How about this vibrator?

    babeland.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

    Unless you want to risk a toy getting lodged inside you, a toy needs to have a flared base, which acts as a ~stopper~ if your anal muscles try to clench and pull the toy inside of you. So, the Gigi 2 doesn't fit those rules.

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

  2. 2. Should this dildo go up your butt?

    babeland.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You can totally use this for anal play.

    The Leo Dildo has a flared base and a smooth texture, so there's no risk of it getting lost inside of you or irritating the tissue when getting thrust in and out. Perfect for anal penetration.

    You can totally use this for anal play.

  3. 3. What about this stainless steel wand?

    babeland.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You can totally use this for anal play.

    The curved shape and size of the Njoy Pure Wand makes it safe for anal.

    You can totally use this for anal play.

  4. 4. What about this glass plug?

    adameve.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This can totally be used for anal play.

    Look at this cute little Perfect Starter Glass Butt Plug — wonderfully shaped and textured for some safe anal pleasure.

    This can totally be used for anal play.

  5. 5. Should you stick these fingers up your butt?

    alexis84 / Getty Images
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use these for anal play.

    Those nails have got to go before they can be used for any sort of anal penetration. Nails should be kept short to avoid scratching anal tissue, which is thin and easily torn by sharp objects.

    You shouldn't use these for anal play. Via alexis84 / Getty Images

  6. 6. Should you use this glass dildo anally?

    xtoysusa.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

    For most people, the bumps and ridges on this Ribbed Love Wand are way too much for anal play. You could tear your anal tissue.

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

  7. 7. How about this vibrator?

    funfactory.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

    This Fun Factory Stronic Eins vibrator might have a ridge at the base, but that's not enough to prevent anal mechanisms from clenching and sucking the object inside of you.

    You shouldn't use this for anal play. Via funfactory.com

  8. 8. What about this large grenade-shaped butt plug?

    etsy.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You can totally use this for anal play.

    This Grenade Butt Plug has a flared base and, while the texture would probably be a bit much on a dildo used for thrusting, it's perfectly safe as a plug.

    You can totally use this for anal play.

  9. 9. How about this Octopussy Dildo?

    babeland.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

    Well, the shape of this Octopussy Dildo DOES count as a flared base since there’s no way to get the whole thing inside. But the texture isn't anal friendly.

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

  10. 10. Can this wine bottle stopper replace a butt plug?

    etsy.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You can totally use this for anal play.

    As long as you use a condom, this Antler Wine Bottle Stopper is safe and useable as a butt plug — though probably not as pleasurable or effective as an actual anal toy. The antler portion could be porous and the ridges and grooves could possibly get ~stuff~ trapped on it, so for a safe, clean time, use a condom.

    You can totally use this for anal play.

  11. 11. How about this ~big boss~ vibrator?

    babeland.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

    You might be tempted to think that the loop handle on this Big Boss Vibrator is enough of an anchor to prevent this vibrator from getting lost — but what happens if you let go in the throes of passion and have no flared base on the toy to protect you? Skip this for anal play.

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

  12. 12. Can you use the handle of this wooden spoon anally?

    walmart.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This can totally be used for anal play.

    It might not be a sex toy, but as long as you use a condom for sanitary and safety reasons (because splinters), this wooden spoon has a flared base that will prevent any accidents. So go for it!

    This can totally be used for anal play.

  13. 13. What about this corded bullet?

    babeland.com
    Yes
    No
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

    You might think that you can get away with sticking this Babeland Silver Bullet in your butt because hey, you can pull it out by the cord if it gets stuck! But not only would pulling the bullet out by the cord risk breaking the cord and leaving the bullet inside, but you also don't have control over where it goes once it's inside of you or how deep. Plus, the seam around the middle and the hole where the cord enters the bulb would collect lube and other gunk. Skip it for anal play.

    You shouldn't use this for anal play.

Should You Stick This Up Your Butt?

You need to brush up on your anal toy safety

Soooo... you're not exactly anal-play literate. If you're not careful, you might wind up sticking something up your butt that's NOT meant to go there and that's just no fun for anyone. Luckily, you can brush up on everything you need to know here.

You need to brush up on your anal toy safety Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You kiiind of know your way around anal play

For the most part, you know the rules for what can go up your butt. But a few things tripped you up, so you might want to brush up on the basics here.

You kiiind of know your way around anal play Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're an authority on anal play

Go you! You know what's up when it comes to what can go up the butt. Go forth and have lots of safe anal toy fun.

You're an authority on anal play Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Anna Borges is a health writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Anna Borges at anna.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health