Should You Stick This Up Your Butt?

Toys are awesome for anal play, but not all toys are created equal when it comes to butt safety.
Obviously, every body and butt is different, so what toy is suitable for one person might be ~too much to handle~ for another. But when it comes to using toys and objects anally, there are certain factors that reduce injury, abrasion of the anal tissue, and risk of it getting stuck or lost up there.
So for the sake of this quiz, we're not asking if you CAN stick something up your butt, we're asking if you SHOULD. Also, assume that in each case, proper safety and protective measures (lube, condoms when necessary, etc.) are taken.
All information sourced from Charlie Glickman, PhD, sex educator and author of The Ultimate Guide to Prostate Pleasure.
1. How about this vibrator?YesNo
You shouldn't use this for anal play.
Unless you want to risk a toy getting lodged inside you, a toy needs to have a flared base, which acts as a ~stopper~ if your anal muscles try to clench and pull the toy inside of you. So, the Gigi 2 doesn't fit those rules.
2. Should this dildo go up your butt?YesNo
You can totally use this for anal play.
The Leo Dildo has a flared base and a smooth texture, so there's no risk of it getting lost inside of you or irritating the tissue when getting thrust in and out. Perfect for anal penetration.
3. What about this stainless steel wand?YesNo
You can totally use this for anal play.
The curved shape and size of the Njoy Pure Wand makes it safe for anal.
4. What about this glass plug?YesNo
This can totally be used for anal play.
Look at this cute little Perfect Starter Glass Butt Plug — wonderfully shaped and textured for some safe anal pleasure.
5. Should you stick these fingers up your butt?YesNo
You shouldn't use these for anal play.
Those nails have got to go before they can be used for any sort of anal penetration. Nails should be kept short to avoid scratching anal tissue, which is thin and easily torn by sharp objects.Via alexis84 / Getty Images
6. Should you use this glass dildo anally?YesNo
You shouldn't use this for anal play.
For most people, the bumps and ridges on this Ribbed Love Wand are way too much for anal play. You could tear your anal tissue.
7. How about this vibrator?YesNo
You shouldn't use this for anal play.
This Fun Factory Stronic Eins vibrator might have a ridge at the base, but that's not enough to prevent anal mechanisms from clenching and sucking the object inside of you.Via funfactory.com
8. What about this large grenade-shaped butt plug?YesNo
You can totally use this for anal play.
This Grenade Butt Plug has a flared base and, while the texture would probably be a bit much on a dildo used for thrusting, it's perfectly safe as a plug.
9. How about this Octopussy Dildo?YesNo
You shouldn't use this for anal play.
Well, the shape of this Octopussy Dildo DOES count as a flared base since there’s no way to get the whole thing inside. But the texture isn't anal friendly.
10. Can this wine bottle stopper replace a butt plug?YesNo
You can totally use this for anal play.
As long as you use a condom, this Antler Wine Bottle Stopper is safe and useable as a butt plug — though probably not as pleasurable or effective as an actual anal toy. The antler portion could be porous and the ridges and grooves could possibly get ~stuff~ trapped on it, so for a safe, clean time, use a condom.
11. How about this ~big boss~ vibrator?YesNo
You shouldn't use this for anal play.
You might be tempted to think that the loop handle on this Big Boss Vibrator is enough of an anchor to prevent this vibrator from getting lost — but what happens if you let go in the throes of passion and have no flared base on the toy to protect you? Skip this for anal play.
12. Can you use the handle of this wooden spoon anally?YesNo
This can totally be used for anal play.
It might not be a sex toy, but as long as you use a condom for sanitary and safety reasons (because splinters), this wooden spoon has a flared base that will prevent any accidents. So go for it!
13. What about this corded bullet?YesNo
You shouldn't use this for anal play.
You might think that you can get away with sticking this Babeland Silver Bullet in your butt because hey, you can pull it out by the cord if it gets stuck! But not only would pulling the bullet out by the cord risk breaking the cord and leaving the bullet inside, but you also don't have control over where it goes once it's inside of you or how deep. Plus, the seam around the middle and the hole where the cord enters the bulb would collect lube and other gunk. Skip it for anal play.
Soooo... you're not exactly anal-play literate. If you're not careful, you might wind up sticking something up your butt that's NOT meant to go there and that's just no fun for anyone. Luckily, you can brush up on everything you need to know here.
For the most part, you know the rules for what can go up your butt. But a few things tripped you up, so you might want to brush up on the basics here.
Go you! You know what's up when it comes to what can go up the butt. Go forth and have lots of safe anal toy fun.
