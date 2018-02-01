 back to top
Health

27 Pillboxes And Organizers That'll Make Your Life So Much Easier

So much better than that plastic prescription bottle.

Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Whether you need help remembering to take your medication, want a better way to carry around everyday pills like aspirin or vitamins, or just want something more fun or discreet than an orange plastic prescription bottle, pillboxes and organizers can be a big help.

Obviously, everyone has different pills, doses, and schedules, and not everything on this list will work for every person, so take what you like and leave the rest. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.

1. This ~ultra hip~ weekly pill case that'll make you want to 'gram your meds.

portandpolishco.com

Like, they're designed to "look as good at brunch as they do on your nightstand." Just make sure you can actually mix your meds with mimosas.

Get it on Port and Polish for $15.

2. This water bottle/pillbox combo that'll make sure you never have to dry swallow.

3. This tasty-looking macaron container that you'll have to be very careful not to eat.

amazon.com

If only medication tasted as good as the cookie.

Get it on Amazon for $7.99 for a pack of six.

4. This soft squeeze-open pouch that'll cut down on rattling noises.

amazon.com

No more sounding like you're carrying maracas around in your bag.

Get it on Amazon for $12.30 for a set of three.

5. This lifesaving zombie cure case that'll get you through any apocalypse.

Actual cure not included, unfortunately.

Get it on Etsy for $14.

6. This floral pill case that's as cute as any clutch.

7. This travel-friendly pill organizer you can carry day-by-day or all week in its leather pouch.

8. This refreshing pill dispenser that comes in orange, lemon, and pomelo.

9. These gently aspirational tins that will help get you through it.

10. This stackable weekly pill organizer that makes it easy to grab and go.

amazon.com

Just refill each cartridge at the end of the day and put it back on top.

Get it on Amazon for $8.99.

11. This ~poisonous~ pill case that's crafted to look like the tooth of some deadly beast.

12. The PillDrill kit that will take your medication organization and tracking to the next level.

13. This compact pill dispenser that is delightfully simple.

14. This unsubtle container that might just give you away to your enemies.

15. This keychain capsule that will make forgetting your pills impossible.

16. This leopard print case that will make you feel a little more sophisticated every time you take your dose.

lastcall.com

Shout-out to my fellow THE MORE LEOPARD THE BETTER truthers.

Get it on Last Call for $40.

17. This adorable animal pill case that will keep you whimsical.

18. This super light and foldable pouch that's perfect for travel.

19. This distressed metal pillbox that's just as ~fashionable~ as it is functional.

20. These vintage-inspired polished shell pillboxes that will make you feel like a mermaid walking around on land.

21. This pill pouch that might just boost your mood about taking your meds.

charmingcharlie.com

Where's the lie???

Get it on Charming Charlie for $5.99.

22. These handcrafted lacquer pill cases that will let you keep your meds in a ~heart-shaped box~.

23. This large-capacity pill organizer that you don't even need to open to load up.

24. This cork pill organizer with little daily pullout drawers.

nokabox.co

If cork isn't your thing, it also comes in other colors.

Get it on Nokabox for $29.

25. This stainless steel keychain pill holder that's sleek AF and always right where you need it.

26. This Edison bulb keychain that will light up your keys.

27. This mini first aid kit case to help you play doctor.

