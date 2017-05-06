17 Recipes That Actually Got Me Through Whole30

Eliminating multiple food groups from my life wasn't something I had ever really wanted to do — because, well, I love way too many foods and didn't want to be susceptible to bingeing down the line, which can happen with super restrictive diets.

But when I started having some ~gastro issues~, my doctor suggested I temporarily remove certain food groups from my diet and then gradually reintroduce them in order to find out what was causing the trouble. We decided Whole30 would be a great way to do it, since the popularity of the diet meant there were a million recipes online, so I wouldn't be left to my own devices to come up with what to eat in order to nourish my flesh prison.

That said, Whole30 isn't for everybody, so make sure to check with your doctor before starting any meal plans.