17 Recipes That Actually Got Me Through Whole30

The Whole30 program is an elimination diet that calls for avoiding grains, legumes, dairy, added sugar, and alcohol for 30 days — and last month, I did it.
Given that I'm a pretty shitty cook with limited patience for both complicated recipes and gross food, finding a few solid staple recipes was necessary for getting through Whole30.
Because of that, I can promise all of these recipes:
* are simple and easy to make
* don't use any fancy appliances because I have a tiny-ass kitchen and three roommates
* require no outlandish ingredients, except for a few Whole30-specific things that you'll probably be stocking up on anyway (like coconut aminos, which are actually worth it, btw)
* lend themselves well to meal-prepping and leftovers, since I only ever wanted to cook 1-2 times a week
* are tasty and filling enough that I rarely felt like I was being deprived of anything (except alcohol and dessert, RIP)
Here were my favorites: