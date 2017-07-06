Literally 444 Tips That Will Help You Be A Better Adult

Logically, I'm sure you know that you should go to the doctor once a year, but when that responsibility actually falls on you, it's easy to put it off...and off and off. So, you should read Here's Why You Should Go To The Doctor Every Year, According To A Doctor for the kick in the pants you need to actually make it a habit. Then make your doctor's appointment.

Example recommendation: "Your doctor wants to help you, not judge you. Your doctor doesn't expect you to have perfect habits and be in perfect health. You might not exercise. You might drink too much. You might eat too much fast food. That's OK, and it's best to be honest about it. Because a good primary care doctor (aka internist) should spend their time figuring out why you have those habits."