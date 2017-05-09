This is not a butt plug!

This is a bottle of AsomBroso Tequila.

This is not a butt plug!

This is not a butt plug!

This is a citrus reamer used for juicing oranges, lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits.

This is not a butt plug!

This is an 80-foot tall Parisian art piece called "Tree." (But yeah, it's definitely a giant inflatable butt plug.)

This is not a butt plug!

This is a perfume bottle that you should definitely not stick up your butt.

This is not a butt plug!

This is lipstick — Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte , to be exact.

This is not a butt plug!

This is a DOG BINKIE, which is 100% a real thing.

This is not a butt plug!

Is This a Butt Plug Or Something Else?

You're a butt plug novice Either you're not too terribly familiar with butt plugs or you aren't very discerning about the types of things you stick up your bum. Remember: If it doesn't have a flared base, DON'T STICK IT IN YOUR BUTT. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF SNL

You're a butt plug apprentice Nice job! Some sneaky lookalikes probably tripped you up, but for the most part, you're pretty familiar with the variety of butt plugs out there on the market. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Showtime

You're a butt plug expert Congratulations! You really know your butt plugs. You could probably pick one out of a lineup with your eyes closed, tbh. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF TBS

