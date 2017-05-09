Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Health

Is This a Butt Plug Or Something Else?

Just because it looks like it could go up your butt doesn't mean it should.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is a DOG BINKIE, which is 100% a real thing.

    This is not a butt plug! Via petco.com

  2. 2.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is a butt plug!

    Specifically, Adam & Eve's Midnight Silicone Bunny Butt Plug.

    This is a butt plug! Via adameve.com

  3. 3.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is lipstick — Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte, to be exact.

    This is not a butt plug! Via us.christianlouboutin.com

  4. 4.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is a perfume bottle that you should definitely not stick up your butt.

    This is not a butt plug! Via amazon.com

  5. 5.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is an 80-foot tall Parisian art piece called "Tree." (But yeah, it's definitely a giant inflatable butt plug.)

    This is not a butt plug! Via Bertrand Guay/AFP / Getty Images

  6. 6.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is a butt plug!

    Specifically, Babeland's Petite Sensations Bubbles.

    This is a butt plug! Via babeland.com

  7. 7.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is a butt plug!

    Specifically, Adam & Eve's Perfect Starter Glass Anal Plug.

    This is a butt plug! Via adameve.com

  8. 8.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is a citrus reamer used for juicing oranges, lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits.

    This is not a butt plug! Via amazon.com

  9. 9.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is a butt plug!

    Specifically, Adam & Eve's Titan Men Anal Stretcher.

    This is a butt plug! Via adameve.com

  10. 10.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is a classy AF wine stopper.

    This is not a butt plug! Via etsy.com

  11. 11.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is a bottle of AsomBroso Tequila.

    This is not a butt plug! Via Twitter: @asomtequila

  12. 12.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is a butt plug!

    Specifically, Florescent Pink Grenade Butt Plug on Etsy.

    This is a butt plug! Via etsy.com

  13. 13.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is not a butt plug!

    This is a beauty blender sponge.

    This is not a butt plug! Via kohls.com

  14. 14.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is a butt plug!

    Specifically, Adam & Eve's Anal Fantasy Anal-Sweeper.

    This is a butt plug! Via adameve.com

Is This a Butt Plug Or Something Else?

You're a butt plug novice

Either you're not too terribly familiar with butt plugs or you aren't very discerning about the types of things you stick up your bum. Remember: If it doesn't have a flared base, DON'T STICK IT IN YOUR BUTT.

You're a butt plug novice Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
SNL
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a butt plug apprentice

Nice job! Some sneaky lookalikes probably tripped you up, but for the most part, you're pretty familiar with the variety of butt plugs out there on the market.

You're a butt plug apprentice Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Showtime
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a butt plug expert

Congratulations! You really know your butt plugs. You could probably pick one out of a lineup with your eyes closed, tbh.

You're a butt plug expert Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
TBS
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health