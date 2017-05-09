-
1.
This is not a butt plug!
This is a DOG BINKIE, which is 100% a real thing.Via petco.com
-
2.
This is a butt plug!
Specifically, Adam & Eve's Midnight Silicone Bunny Butt Plug.
-
3.
This is not a butt plug!
This is lipstick — Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte, to be exact.
-
4.
This is not a butt plug!
This is a perfume bottle that you should definitely not stick up your butt.Via amazon.com
-
5.
This is not a butt plug!
This is an 80-foot tall Parisian art piece called "Tree." (But yeah, it's definitely a giant inflatable butt plug.)Via Bertrand Guay/AFP / Getty Images
-
6.
This is a butt plug!
Specifically, Babeland's Petite Sensations Bubbles.Via babeland.com
-
7.
This is a butt plug!
Specifically, Adam & Eve's Perfect Starter Glass Anal Plug.
-
8.
This is not a butt plug!
This is a citrus reamer used for juicing oranges, lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits.Via amazon.com
-
9.
This is a butt plug!
Specifically, Adam & Eve's Titan Men Anal Stretcher.
-
10.
This is not a butt plug!
This is a classy AF wine stopper.Via etsy.com
-
11.
This is not a butt plug!
This is a bottle of AsomBroso Tequila.
-
12.
This is a butt plug!
Specifically, Florescent Pink Grenade Butt Plug on Etsy.Via etsy.com
-
13.
This is not a butt plug!
This is a beauty blender sponge.Via kohls.com
-
14.
This is a butt plug!
Specifically, Adam & Eve's Anal Fantasy Anal-Sweeper.
Is This a Butt Plug Or Something Else?
Either you're not too terribly familiar with butt plugs or you aren't very discerning about the types of things you stick up your bum. Remember: If it doesn't have a flared base, DON'T STICK IT IN YOUR BUTT.
Nice job! Some sneaky lookalikes probably tripped you up, but for the most part, you're pretty familiar with the variety of butt plugs out there on the market.
Congratulations! You really know your butt plugs. You could probably pick one out of a lineup with your eyes closed, tbh.