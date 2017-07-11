Sections

Health

265 Tips Anyone With A Vagina Should Probably Know

Basically everything you need to know about having the happiest, healthiest vagina possible.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Your vagina is a magical, wondrous thing — but you've probably fallen down at least one Google rabbit hole trying to figure out WTF is going on with it.

Because let's be real, there are a lot of vagina-related questions out there. Is that bump normal? How about that smell? Why does it feel this way during sex? What's the right way to clean it? How do I orgasm? Etc. etc. etc.

To help, we rounded up some of our best articles — full of expert tips and insight — about the vagina and vulva so that you can make sure they're getting all the love they deserve. We even pulled out a few tips from each post to give you a sneak peek. Behold!

1. 29 Things Everyone With A Vagina Should Definitely Know

MTV / Via mtvgirlcode.tumblr.com

Like the fact that when you're aroused, your vagina can expand to around twice its normal size!!! Or all the ways you can get yeast infections. Or that feeling like you have to pee during sex is totally common. Become a ~vagenius~ here.

2. Here's Why Your Period Is Late, Missing, Or Weird

CW / Via imdb.com

Pregnancy isn't the only reason your period can go MIA — it can also be because of stress, changes in birth control, weight gain or loss, and a lot of other reasons. Read more here.

3. 27 Secrets Gynecologists Will Never Tell You

Hulu / Via buzzfeed.com

Like how they really don't care if you shave your legs or not, and also how they see like 100 vaginas a week so looking at yours is really no big deal. Read more here.

4. 25 Masturbation Techniques You Just Might Want To Steal

Comedy Central / Via cc.com

Like these techniques from our readers:

"I'll get my chair, put a pillow, put a rolled underwear or towel (shaped like a penis) and then cover the entire pillow with cloth. I get naked, woman-on-top position and just start to grind until I come."

—Anonymous, 25/F/Straight

"I lie down, relax my legs entirely, then twist them together. Then I squeeze my thighs together while pointing my toes a little, and using my knees to shift my weight up and down. I keep squeezing my vagina, and then eventually I orgasm."

—18/F/Straight-ish

5. Here's The Deal With Vaginal Discharge In Your Underwear

instagram.com

Like how to tell the difference between typical everyday discharge and what's actually a sign of a bigger problem. Read more here.

6. 19 Vagina Problems That Can Actually Happen

Like maybe your vagina is itchy and you've got some cottage cheese-looking discharge. That's probably a vaginal yeast infection, which is a super common fungal infection caused by an overgrowth of yeast in the area. It can happen for lots of different reasons. Read more here.

7. We Know Exactly What Vibrator You Should Get

Anna Borges / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Answer some questions about what kind of stimulation you want, your price range, and a few other factors, and we'll tell you exactly what vibrator your vagina needs. Take the quiz here.

8. 21 Things You Never Knew About Your Period

Warner Bros. / Via graceofwolves.tumblr.com

Like how toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is actually very rare, so it's totally fine to sleep with your tampon in. TSS was actually associated with using super-absorbent tampons in the past, but the rate has dropped significantly as tampons have changed over the years. So as long as you always use the least absorbent tampon you can get away with and don't forget you're using one, you should be more than safe. Read more here.

9. 22 Things Your Vagina Wants You To Know About Masturbation

instagram.com

Like how you don't have to worry about using a vibrator and losing the ability to orgasm without one. Your orgasm might be different with a vibrator — like more intense or faster — but you're not going to become desensitized or anything. Read more here.

10. 23 PMS Hacks That Just Might Actually Work

Instagram: @elliephant_v_pierce

Like these words of wisdom:

"I live by my Spoonk Mat! It takes a bit of time to get used to it, but now I will chew your face off if you even think of taking it from me. It not only helps me with my menstrual back cramps, but also with sore muscles."

—Melissa Pavlica, Facebook

"If I get cramps but I gotta go out and do things (you know, life and all that), I get one of the small hand-warming packets for putting in ski mitts and whatnot and stick it in the waistband of my pants. It's like a mini, secret heating pad."

—Kimberley Craig, Facebook

11. Here's What Your Vagina Thinks About Sleeping In Underwear

Twitter: @Prii_MaDonna

People have really strong opinions on whether or not you should sleep in your underwear, so BuzzFeed Health talked to some experts to find out whether or not it actually makes a difference for your vaginal health. Read more here.

12. Here's What Gynecologists Think Of 10 Popular Vagina Trends

HBO / Via buzzfeed.com

If you've ever been tempted by things like vaginal steaming, jade eggs, organic tampons, or vajacials, you should check out what experts are saying about them first — not all of them are safe. Read more here.

13. 17 Things To Know About UTIs So They Don't Ruin Your Life

E! / Via wedoitbetta.tumblr.com

Like how you can get them from sex (especially a lot of sex), as well as poor bathroom hygiene, and exercise. Basically, anything that increases the risk of getting bacteria near your urethra. Read more here.

14. 24 Things Gynecologists Want You To Know About Your Vagina

Bravo / Via buzzfeed.com

Like whether or not your vulva's appearance is typical, or why you're having trouble enjoying sex. Read their answers to readers' burning questions here.

15. 21 Things Everyone With A Vagina Should Know About Kegels

dollyhardon.tumblr.com

Like yup, they can make sex more pleasurable for you. There's no hard data that Kegels help improve orgasm, but when you do them, the muscles get stronger, you get more blood flow to the area, and it's going to improve the sexual sensation. Read more here.

16. Here's What's Up With Getting Depressed Around Your Period

Loryn Brantz / BuzzFeed / Via Facebook: BuzzFeedComics

Find out what's normal when it comes to period-related mood swings, because there's a chance that it's something more serious than bad PMS. Read more here.

17. 9 Sex Tips That Anyone With A Vagina Should Try

Hit-Boy / Via buzzfeed.com

Like edging, aka repeatedly getting close to an orgasm and backing off a bit by slowing down the intensity, moving away from the clitoris, or stopping what you're doing altogether. Then build back up the sensation and see if it gives you an even stronger orgasm when you eventually let yourself come. Read more here.

18. 16 Bad Vagina Habits You Should Ditch ASAP

thegiflibrary.tumblr.com

Like scratching when you have an itch. It can be itchy down there for a lot of reasons, but when that happens, the one thing you don't want to do is scratch. If you do, you'll wind up developing a scratch-itch cycle: The more you scratch, the more irritated and dry it'll get, and the more you'll need to scratch, etc. etc. etc. Read more here.

