Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
Health

13 Annoying Conversations You've Definitely Had If You're Depressed

"Just choose happiness!" THANKS, I'M CURED.

Posted on
Anna Borges
Anna Borges
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. When people act like you should be able to tell when someone is depressed just by looking at them.

Anna Borges / Sjale / Getty Images

2. When people want to know the Official Reason behind your mental illness.

Anna Borges / Stock-eye / Getty Images, Stock-eye / Getty Images

3. When everyone seems to have a fundamental misunderstanding of depression's effects.

Anna Borges / Hobo_018 / Getty Images

4. When everyone has an opinion about your treatment.

Anna Borges / Fatcamera / Getty Images, Fatcamera / Getty Images

5. When people just want you to BE STRONG.

Anna Borges / AkilinaWinner / Getty Images

6. When people think you must be using depression as an excuse.

Anna Borges / Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images, Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images

7. When people want you to share, but not THAT much.

Anna Borges / Shironosov / Getty Images

8. When they whip out the platitudes.

Anna Borges / Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images

9. When people talk about the symptoms of your crippling depression like it's a good thing.

Anna Borges / Andrei_r / Getty Images

10. When people toss around words like they don't mean anything.

Anna Borges / Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images

11. When people make your mental illness about them.

Anna Borges / Stock-eye / Getty Images, Stock-eye / Getty Images

12. When any act of pampering is considered life-changing self-care.

Anna Borges / Dragonimages / Getty Images

13. And finally, when you hear the same shit every day.

Anna Borges / Siphotography / Getty Images

By the way: Humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their depression, but nothing beats getting the help you need. SO, here are some quick resources, just in case:

* You learn more about starting therapy here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.

* You can learn more about depression here.

* 7 Cups and IMAlive are free, anonymous online text chat services with trained listeners, online therapists, and counselors.

* Vent and Paralign are community-based apps where you can express yourself anonymously and connect with people who might be feeling the same way.

* If you need to talk to someone immediately — about suicidal thoughts or anything mental-health related — the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by