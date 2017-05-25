Share On more Share On more

When people act like you should be able to tell when someone is depressed just by looking at them.

When people want to know the Official Reason behind your mental illness.

When everyone seems to have a fundamental misunderstanding of depression's effects.

When everyone has an opinion about your treatment.

When people just want you to BE STRONG.

When people think you must be using depression as an excuse.

When people want you to share, but not THAT much.

When they whip out the platitudes.

When people talk about the symptoms of your crippling depression like it's a good thing.

When people toss around words like they don't mean anything.

When people make your mental illness about them.

When any act of pampering is considered life-changing self-care.

And finally, when you hear the same shit every day.

By the way: Humor is a great way for a lot of people to cope with their depression, but nothing beats getting the help you need. SO, here are some quick resources, just in case:

* You learn more about starting therapy here, since pretty much everyone can benefit from talking to a professional.

* You can learn more about depression here.

* 7 Cups and IMAlive are free, anonymous online text chat services with trained listeners, online therapists, and counselors.

* Vent and Paralign are community-based apps where you can express yourself anonymously and connect with people who might be feeling the same way.

* If you need to talk to someone immediately — about suicidal thoughts or anything mental-health related — the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.