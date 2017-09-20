 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending

You'll Only Fail This Quiz If You Know Absolutely Nothing About Football

American football, that is.

Posted on
Angelo Spagnolo
Angelo Spagnolo
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Who is this famous football man?

    Ezra Shaw / Getty

  2. What's it called when they kick the ball through these posts for three points?

    Jonathan Daniel / Getty

  3. Guess I give up!

  4. How many points do you get for a touchdown?

    Grant Halverson / Stringer

  5. How many yards must a team gain to earn a "first down"?

    Grant Halverson / Stringer

  6. Clemson
    Via Streeter Lecka / Getty
    Clemson
    Via Streeter Lecka / Getty
    LSU
    Via Chris Graythen / Getty
    LSU
    Via Chris Graythen / Getty
    Oregon
    Via Stephen Dunn / Getty
    Oregon
    Via Stephen Dunn / Getty
    Ohio State
    Via Jamie Squire / Getty
    Ohio State
    Via Jamie Squire / Getty

  7. Correct!
    Wrong!

    Yup, just like that other sport called football.

  9. Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Marlins are Miami's Major League Baseball team.

  10. Guess I give up!

  11. Correct!
    Wrong!

    A safety happens when a player is tackled in their own end zone.

  12. Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's right! It's confusing.

  13. What's it called when the quarterback throws the ball to the other team?

    Jonathan Daniel / Getty

  14. What's it called when a player drops the ball while running?

    Andy Lyons / Getty

  15. Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Donna Connor / Getty

You'll Only Fail This Quiz If You Know Absolutely Nothing About Football

You really, really don't know anything about football. Maybe watch a game, you might like it!

FOX
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You know a couple things about football!

FOX
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You actually know a bit about football and may even be a football fan.

FOX
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Sports

Subscribe to our RSS feed

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss