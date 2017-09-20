-
Who is this famous football man?
-
What's it called when they kick the ball through these posts for three points?
-
-
How many points do you get for a touchdown?
-
How many yards must a team gain to earn a "first down"?
-
ClemsonVia Streeter Lecka / GettyLSUVia Chris Graythen / GettyOregonVia Stephen Dunn / GettyOhio StateVia Jamie Squire / Getty
-
Yup, just like that other sport called football.
-
-
The Marlins are Miami's Major League Baseball team.
-
-
A safety happens when a player is tackled in their own end zone.
-
That's right! It's confusing.
-
What's it called when the quarterback throws the ball to the other team?
-
What's it called when a player drops the ball while running?
-
You'll Only Fail This Quiz If You Know Absolutely Nothing About Football
You really, really don't know anything about football. Maybe watch a game, you might like it!
You know a couple things about football!
You actually know a bit about football and may even be a football fan.