Do You Remember The Last Team These NBA Players Were On?

Big Shamrock or Shaqtus?

Angelo Spagnolo
Angelo Spagnolo
  1. What's the last team Shaq played for?

    Kevork Djansezian / Stringer
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Shaq spent his final season with the Celtics.

    Via Getty

  2. What was the last team Michael Jordan played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    MJ came back to finish his career with the Wiz, duh.

    Via Getty

  3. What's the last team Allen Iverson played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Iverson signed a veteran's minimum deal to return to the Sixers in December, 2009.

    Via Getty

  4. What's the last team Paul Pierce played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This literally just happened.

    Via Getty

  5. What's the last team Kevin Garnett played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    KG spent his final two seasons with the team that drafted him.

    Via Getty

  6. What's the last team Brad Miller played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Brad Miller ended his career in Minnesota, but Getty has no images of this, probably because he only played 15 games for the Timberwolves.

  7. What's the last team Darius Miles played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Miles ended his career in Memphis.

    Via Getty

  8. What's the last team Sebastian Telfair played for?

    Brad Barket / Stringer
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bassy's last stop was in OKC.

    Via Alex Goodlett / Stringer

  9. What's the last team Chris Webber played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    C-Webb played nine games for the Warriors in the 08-09 season.

  10. What's the last team Jason Kidd played for?

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Kidd spent his last season as a player with the Knicks.

    Via Getty

Do You Remember The Last Team These NBA Players Were On?

Do..do you...have you ever even watched a basketball game?

Getty
You've been a hardcore fan since the '90s, back when the game wasn't so damn soft.

Getty
