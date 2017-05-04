Do You Remember The Last Team These NBA Players Were On?

-
What's the last team Shaq played for?
Shaq spent his final season with the Celtics.Via Getty
What was the last team Michael Jordan played for?
MJ came back to finish his career with the Wiz, duh.Via Getty
What's the last team Allen Iverson played for?
Iverson signed a veteran's minimum deal to return to the Sixers in December, 2009.Via Getty
What's the last team Paul Pierce played for?
This literally just happened.Via Getty
What's the last team Kevin Garnett played for?
KG spent his final two seasons with the team that drafted him.Via Getty
What's the last team Brad Miller played for?
Brad Miller ended his career in Minnesota, but Getty has no images of this, probably because he only played 15 games for the Timberwolves.
What's the last team Darius Miles played for?
Miles ended his career in Memphis.Via Getty
What's the last team Sebastian Telfair played for?
Bassy's last stop was in OKC.Via Alex Goodlett / Stringer
What's the last team Chris Webber played for?
C-Webb played nine games for the Warriors in the 08-09 season.
What's the last team Jason Kidd played for?
Kidd spent his last season as a player with the Knicks.Via Getty
