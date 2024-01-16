Skip To Content
"They've Done It On Purpose": The Top Reason A UK TikToker Doesn't Want You To Move To Australia

"My personality is looking at a tree and sneezing."

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

It's such a gift when a content creator shares their thoughts online. A gift you love or, a gift you wish you never received.

Mykola Sosiukin / Getty Images

Well in this case, it's a bit of both, because it might make Aussies laugh in agreement — while simultaneously feeling attacked.

Nikki Obispo, an Australian based creator from the UK, took to TikTok to share her honest truth about living in Australia — "specifically Melbourne".

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com
"Allow me to de-influence you on moving to Australia," Nikki started her video.

Although she spends most of her time trying to convince others to make the journey Down Under, because of "how amazing it is and how chill it is", these are some aspects of her move that "seriously piss [her*] off":

*Her and probably a majority of Australia's population, TBH.

1. "First and fore-fucking-most", the pollen is wild (in comparison to England's countryside).

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

P.S. If you're NOT getting destroyed by hayfever, especially during spring, you have blessed with an almighty gift from above.

This plight has apparently whittled Nikki's core personality trait to "looking at a tree and sneezing".

Viorika / Getty Images, @lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

2. A certain animal is second on Nikki's list, but it's not your average koala, possum or kanga.

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

It's beady little eyes are the stuff of nightmares (or, dreams, if that's your vibe).

In this instance, the TikTok creator is quite conflicted about her feelings towards this lovely creature. Even suggesting that its name could probably be Ian.

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

3. Nikki also warns her viewers about snakes, not the deadly bunch that Australia is known for, but "the ones that work for the council".

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

"I have had so many fines and infringements," the creator shared, "that I had to make an entire category in my finance tracker called fines."

Why? Because after parking her car in a two hour free space and heading to a 45 minute gym class, Nikki returned to a fine on her windshield. She looked up and quickly discovered that in this parking area of two hour free spaces, the section she had parked in, was only available for 10 minutes.

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

"I look up and there is a sign on a wall," she said, "so high up that it would have been impossible to see, that that one space in this 2P car park was 10 minutes only."

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com
@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

4. Her fourth reason also called out authorities for intentional mobile phone checks while driving.

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

"There are policemen that will drive down the road and look into every single car window on their motorbikes," Nikki claimed.

5. Next on her list of grievances is the snail speed of AusPost deliveries.

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

6. And finally, Nikki's last pain point is the unwillingness of some Australian stores to give refunds when returning an online order.

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

On more than one occasion she's heard, "Oh sorry we do store credit only."

@lifeofnikki_o / Via tiktok.com

So what do you reckon? Has Nikki successfully de-influenced you on moving to Australia?

Let us know in the comments!