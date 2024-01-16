"They've Done It On Purpose": The Top Reason A UK TikToker Doesn't Want You To Move To Australia

It's such a gift when a content creator shares their thoughts online. A gift you love or, a gift you wish you never received.
Well in this case, it's a bit of both, because it might make Aussies laugh in agreement — while simultaneously feeling attacked.
Although she spends most of her time trying to convince others to make the journey Down Under, because of "how amazing it is and how chill it is", these are some aspects of her move that "seriously piss [her*] off":
*Her and probably a majority of Australia's population, TBH.
1. "First and fore-fucking-most", the pollen is wild (in comparison to England's countryside).
This plight has apparently whittled Nikki's core personality trait to "looking at a tree and sneezing".
2. A certain animal is second on Nikki's list, but it's not your average koala, possum or kanga.
In this instance, the TikTok creator is quite conflicted about her feelings towards this lovely creature. Even suggesting that its name could probably be Ian.
3. Nikki also warns her viewers about snakes, not the deadly bunch that Australia is known for, but "the ones that work for the council".
Why? Because after parking her car in a two hour free space and heading to a 45 minute gym class, Nikki returned to a fine on her windshield. She looked up and quickly discovered that in this parking area of two hour free spaces, the section she had parked in, was only available for 10 minutes.
4. Her fourth reason also called out authorities for intentional mobile phone checks while driving.
5. Next on her list of grievances is the snail speed of AusPost deliveries.
6. And finally, Nikki's last pain point is the unwillingness of some Australian stores to give refunds when returning an online order.
On more than one occasion she's heard, "Oh sorry we do store credit only."
So what do you reckon? Has Nikki successfully de-influenced you on moving to Australia?
