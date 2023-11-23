Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Tell Us What You Did For Schoolies And We'll Predict How Much HECS Debt You've Got

Welcome to the rest of your life, kiddo.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

If you're thinking to yourself WTF is a "schoolies"? And bruh, what the heck is "HECS" debt?! Here are some quick definitions.

Schoolies: An end of year trip that many year 12 students take part in after their final exams, school formals and graduations. These trips involve kicking back, relaxing and being free from the watchful eyes of parents and teachers. Think school camp with all the fun of being 18+ in Australia.

HECS Debt: A study now, pay later initiative run by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) — aka delayed student debt!

With that out of the way, let's get into it!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community