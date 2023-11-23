Tell Us What You Did For Schoolies And We'll Predict How Much HECS Debt You've Got

If you're thinking to yourself WTF is a "schoolies"? And bruh, what the heck is "HECS" debt?! Here are some quick definitions.

Schoolies: An end of year trip that many year 12 students take part in after their final exams, school formals and graduations. These trips involve kicking back, relaxing and being free from the watchful eyes of parents and teachers. Think school camp with all the fun of being 18+ in Australia.



HECS Debt: A study now, pay later initiative run by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) — aka delayed student debt!