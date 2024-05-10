Nicola Coughlan Shared Her Irish Chinese Takeaway Order With Us, So We Tried It To See If The Hype Is Real

The debate around how the UK does Chinese takeaway meals has been going viral for some time now. So, we wanted to know what the deal was, from someone on Ireland's side of the argument.
While Irish queen Nicola Coughlan was in Australia for the Bridgerton In Bowral experience, we got the chance to ask about her Chinese takeaway preferences.
According to the IRL Lady Whistledown, "a chip shop curry sauce" is a non-negotiable to make the popular (and contentious) dish named the 'Spice Bag' really exciting.
Based on the Bridgerton lead's recommendations, our resident food tester and BuzzFeed Australia social producer Zara headed to the nearest Irish Chinese takeaway spot in Sydney to give it a go and see if the hype is real. Here's the verdict:
Zara headed over to Big Dave's Chipper in Maroubra, which has brought Irish-style Chinese takeaway to Sydney. She ordered the trusty Spice Bag, complete with a side of curry sauce.
First up, let's talk salt and pepper chicken.
At this particular spot, the chicken was succulent and "had a great coating" on the outside. With that said, Zara had hoped there would be more pieces inside the box.
Overall, she rated this Spice Bag inclusion a 7/10.
Now, onto the chips.
"I don't know if I just don't like the Spice Bag seasoning but I was not a fan of these," Zara said in her video review.
This got an average score of 5/10.
Moving on to Coughlan's must-have Spice Bag element — the curry sauce.
Coughlan hit the nail on the head, TBH, because Zara agreed that the curry sauce saved the overall flavour. It even scored an 8/10.
All elements considered, Zara was left unsure about how good Spice Bags really are. But if Nicola Coughlan vouches for them and says that "the hype is real," maybe we need her restaurant recommendations next!
"My final score for Big Dave's Chipper is 7/10," Zara shared.
You can check out Zara's full review on BuzzFeed Australia's Instagram and TikTok.
What celebrity food recommendations should she try out next?
Share it in the comments below.