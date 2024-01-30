Every Single Reference Explained From This New Version Of "Mean Girls"

One way or another, Mean Girls has been part of our lives since 2004 (if you were even born back then). Perhaps you tried to make "fetch" happen. Maybe your mate used to call you "Glen Coco"!
In any case, we've often wondered what the world of North Shore High School would look like if it was set in the Australian education system, and it looks like we're not the only ones.
In a video with her best friend and podcasting partner, Mel O'Brien, Samantha improvised a musical theatre tune about Mean Girls if it were set in Australia.
Here are all the references, explained:
1. First off, "sluzza"!
2. As for the place with all the stuff for Netball — "Southland" refers to a popular Westfield shopping centre in Melbourne.
3. When she sings, "You've gotta wear Rexona, wear Kookai", those are the deodorant and clothing brands a lot of Aussie high school It Girls wore back in the day. If you weren't in Kookai, you weren't going to be a Plastic!
4. Next up, let's talk about the lyric "I rooted a guy behind the shed"...
5. And if you're wondering what the heck "NAPLAN" is, it's standardised testing that starts at the age of nine or 10.
6. In this Australian version of Mean Girls, Regina George consumes a diet of "LCMs" instead of Calteen bars. These are a sweet, lunchbox snack made from rice krispy/bubble treats.
7. And the most golden Australian reference of all is Samantha and Mel's sing-speak of the iconic Julia Gillard misogyny speech.
If you're unfamiliar with the speech that defined a generation, here's a taste:
What do you think a Mean Girls set in Australia (or your country) would be like?
Share it in the comments below!