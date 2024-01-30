Skip To Content
Every Single Reference Explained From This New Version Of "Mean Girls"

First things first, they're gonna have to change Regina's line to "Get in you dumb dog. We're going late night."

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

One way or another, Mean Girls has been part of our lives since 2004 (if you were even born back then). Perhaps you tried to make "fetch" happen. Maybe your mate used to call you "Glen Coco"!

In any case, we've often wondered what the world of North Shore High School would look like if it was set in the Australian education system, and it looks like we're not the only ones.

Aussie TikTok comedian Samantha Andrew also possesses a deep love for all things Mean Girls — so much so that she even wrote her own musical version of the beloved film, long before the film was actually adapted for Broadway!

NGL, the songs she wrote for the hypothetical musical at 16 or 17 years old had lyricism beyond her years.

So, okay. Tina Fey never replied to Samantha's email about obtaining rights for Mean Girls 11 years ago, but that didn't stop the creator from reimagining her version of the musical on TikTok. This time around...it's complete with Australian slang.

@samanthandrew1

Someone take our phone away from us xx also - we are on tour, if you haven’t got your tix yet Perth & Adelaide whaaaat r u doing??🥵🥵 #meangirlsmovie #meangirlsmusical #improvisedmusical #melandsam #meangirls #reneerapp

In a video with her best friend and podcasting partner, Mel O'Brien, Samantha improvised a musical theatre tune about Mean Girls if it were set in Australia.

Here are all the references, explained:

1. First off, "sluzza"!

"Sluzza" is an Australian slang term for slut. 

2. As for the place with all the stuff for Netball — "Southland" refers to a popular Westfield shopping centre in Melbourne.

3. When she sings, "You've gotta wear Rexona, wear Kookai", those are the deodorant and clothing brands a lot of Aussie high school It Girls wore back in the day. If you weren't in Kookai, you weren't going to be a Plastic!

4. Next up, let's talk about the lyric "I rooted a guy behind the shed"...

"Rooted" is a popular Australian slang term that refers to engaging in sexual intercourse with someone. 

5. And if you're wondering what the heck "NAPLAN" is, it's standardised testing that starts at the age of nine or 10.

"NAPLAN" stands for National Assessment Program — Literacy and Numeracy. This form of testing occurs bi-annually from grades three to nine (inclusive) and subjects students to examinations in reading, writing, language and math. 

6. In this Australian version of Mean Girls, Regina George consumes a diet of "LCMs" instead of Calteen bars. These are a sweet, lunchbox snack made from rice krispy/bubble treats.

7. And the most golden Australian reference of all is Samantha and Mel's sing-speak of the iconic Julia Gillard misogyny speech.

If you're unfamiliar with the speech that defined a generation, here's a taste:

What do you think a Mean Girls set in Australia (or your country) would be like?

Share it in the comments below!