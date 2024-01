Reneé Rapp And The "Mean Girls" Want To Relive Their High School Days In Present Times And TBH, They're So Real For That

The 2024 film has all the iconic moments of the original film, with a sprinkle of Gen Z humour, and yes, it is indeed a musical and incorporates elements of the smash Broadway show Mean Girls: The Musical . With the new film comes a fresh-faced cast of up-and-comers — like Aussie actress Angourie Rice and The Summer I Turned Pretty 's Chris Briney, and if the newhits like the original did, they're about to become household names. But don't worry, Tina Fey's still Mrs Norbury.