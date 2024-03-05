Jacob Elordi’s Carry Bag Is Taking Us Straight Back To 2010, Proving He’s Just Like Us FR

The internet's favourite 'babygirl', Jacob Elordi, is beloved far and wide for his towering height, cheeky Aussie personality and paparazzi photos of him doing the most mundane, everyday things. Exhibit A: Leaving a gym while clutching a Country Road canvas duffle bag.
These 2021 pap snaps of Elordi are recirculating on TikTok after Aussie creator Mia Griffiths pointed out that the bag he's holding in them is awfully nostalgic.
"That is not a Country Road duffle bag, that is a school bag," Griffiths says in the video. "That is my school bag from 2010, because as if you'd be caught dead carrying anything else."
Carrying a Country Road Canvas Logo Tote was a rite of passage for any high school teen. It meant you didn't care about the impending future shoulder damage — you were cool and rebellious for however long a brand new tote would last you.
But there's also an unspoken rule for how Aussies carry these iconic bags. As Griffiths points out, the Saltburn star is seen "only ever carrying it with [his] arm through the two short straps, and never ever using the long strap that it was probably designed to be carried by." To carry it any other way would be "disgusting", as Griffiths put it.
Another example of celebrities being just like us is Elordi's method of trying to find things within the canvas tote. Fumbling around, feeling for objects that are lost in the abyss of the bag is simply the only way to go about it.
What will he find instead of what he actually needs? Probably "a wet permission slip", just like the rest of us.
"He's a man of the people," Griffiths declares.