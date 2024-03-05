Skip To Content
    Jacob Elordi’s Carry Bag Is Taking Us Straight Back To 2010, Proving He’s Just Like Us FR

    'Babygirl' status upgraded to nostalgic.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The internet's favourite 'babygirl', Jacob Elordi, is beloved far and wide for his towering height, cheeky Aussie personality and paparazzi photos of him doing the most mundane, everyday things. Exhibit A: Leaving a gym while clutching a Country Road canvas duffle bag.

    Person in casual attire with mask holding a bag, near a parking meter
    @jacobelordiweb / Via x.com

    These 2021 pap snaps of Elordi are recirculating on TikTok after Aussie creator Mia Griffiths pointed out that the bag he's holding in them is awfully nostalgic.

    Man in a tank top and mask carrying a backpack and keys
    BACKGRID

    Or at least, it is for the average Aussie student who grew up in the late '00s to mid-2010s...

    "That is not a Country Road duffle bag, that is a school bag," Griffiths says in the video. "That is my school bag from 2010, because as if you'd be caught dead carrying anything else."

    @ragsnag / Via tiktok.com

    Carrying a Country Road Canvas Logo Tote was a rite of passage for any high school teen. It meant you didn't care about the impending future shoulder damage — you were cool and rebellious for however long a brand new tote would last you.

    Man in casual shirt and pants with a mask, holding sunglasses and a duffle bag, walking outside
    BACKGRID

    And if it wasn't from Country Road, I'm almost 95% sure that you got it from Sportsgirl. 

    But there's also an unspoken rule for how Aussies carry these iconic bags. As Griffiths points out, the Saltburn star is seen "only ever carrying it with [his] arm through the two short straps, and never ever using the long strap that it was probably designed to be carried by." To carry it any other way would be "disgusting", as Griffiths put it.

    @ragsnag / Via tiktok.com

    Another example of celebrities being just like us is Elordi's method of trying to find things within the canvas tote. Fumbling around, feeling for objects that are lost in the abyss of the bag is simply the only way to go about it.

    @ragsnag / Via tiktok.com

    "I scrounged in the bottom of my Country Road bag," Griffiths reminisces in the clip. "Jacob Elordi scrounges in the bottom of his Country Road bag. I can guarantee you there is dirt, sand and used tobacco under his fingernails at this very moment."

    What will he find instead of what he actually needs? Probably "a wet permission slip", just like the rest of us.

    "He's a man of the people," Griffiths declares.

    Someone change his name from 'babygirl' to 'girl who's going to be okay' because he's just like us, FR FR.

    Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images, @itscaitlinhello / Via tiktok.com

    What bag did you carry in high school?