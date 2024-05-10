Strap In SLTS, Heartbreak High Has Been Confirmed For A Third And Final Season

Good news, Heartbreak High fans! Netflix has announced that a third and final season is officially in the works!
That's right, the SLTs and C*MLORDS will be back at Hartley for the very last time.
With the amount of cliffhangers at the end of season two, the need for a third instalment is more than justified.
We desperately need to know if Malakai will return, how Quinni handles life as a captain in a school that burned down, and if Missy and Spider will finally admit they're together.
The streaming giant announcement was a bittersweet play on season two's ending. Here's the rundown:
In a video posted to Netflix's Australia and New Zealand social accounts, Thomas Weatherall (who plays Malakai) returns to read his letter that burned down in the season finale.
But instead of reading Malakai's letter to Amerie, the actor gave fans the next best thing, a piece of paper that read "SZN 3 SLTS — The Final Year!".
Although the announcement of a third season was thrilling news, supporters have expressed in the comments that they weren't expecting a series finale to come so soon.
We're not privy to the release date for Heartbreak High's next season, but as soon as they become available we will update this post. Stay tuned!
What are your predictions for season 3?
Give us pitches in the comments below!