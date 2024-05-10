    Strap In SLTS, Heartbreak High Has Been Confirmed For A Third And Final Season

    I need closure from Amerie and Malakai.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Good news, Heartbreak High fans! Netflix has announced that a third and final season is officially in the works!

    That's right, the SLTs and C*MLORDS will be back at Hartley for the very last time. 

    April marked the long awaited premiere of Heartbreak High season two, and fans are already hankering for more.

    Via tiktok.com

    With the amount of cliffhangers at the end of season two, the need for a third instalment is more than justified.

    We desperately need to know if Malakai will return, how Quinni handles life as a captain in a school that burned down, and if Missy and Spider will finally admit they're together. 

    The streaming giant announcement was a bittersweet play on season two's ending. Here's the rundown:

    In a video posted to Netflix's Australia and New Zealand social accounts, Thomas Weatherall (who plays Malakai) returns to read his letter that burned down in the season finale.

    "You guys have been absolutely hounding me to know what was in the letter that Malakai left for Amerie," Weatherall says. An example of the "hounding" here:

    Via tiktok.com

    But instead of reading Malakai's letter to Amerie, the actor gave fans the next best thing, a piece of paper that read "SZN 3 SLTS — The Final Year!".

    @netflizanz / Via instagram.com

    Although the announcement of a third season was thrilling news, supporters have expressed in the comments that they weren't expecting a series finale to come so soon.

    The image shows a social media comment requesting Netflix to provide at least 4 seasons of a show, aligning with the Australian school year
    @bloombyalyssum / Via instagram.com
    User expresses surprise and gratitude for a show&#x27;s renewal, using &quot;Final&quot; with a sad and a skull emoji, followed by &quot;thank you&quot; with a prayer hands emoji
    @lian131415 / Via instagram.com
    Instagram comment thanking a TV show for autistic and asexual representation, expressing excitement and sadness over its final season
    @_tiffanycavanaugh / Via instagram.com
    Social media comment by user juliamungo expressing desire for 20 seasons of a show, not wanting it to end
    @juliamungo / Via instagram.com

    We're not privy to the release date for Heartbreak High's next season, but as soon as they become available we will update this post. Stay tuned!

    Cast members of a show posing together on a red carpet event
    Brendon Thorne / Getty Images for Netflix

    What are your predictions for season 3?

    Give us pitches in the comments below!