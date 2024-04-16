Heartbreak High Season 2 Just Dropped And The Fans Have Something To Say About It

Now if Netflix could drop the next season tomorrow, we would really appreciate it.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Heartbreak High season 2.

The wait is finally over. On April 11, Heartbreak High fans welcomed the much anticipated second season with open arms.

The reboot of the beloved 90s Australian TV show has earned a cult following of its own, largely due to its mostly authentic representation of Aussie teen life in the 2020s.

Because of the length of time between season releases, the expectations for season 2 were high. Fans needed to know what was in store for the SLTs (mostly Darren and Ca$h's love story).

Thankfully, it's safe to say that the majority of fans feel Heartbreak High season two has delivered on those expectations.

Here's what the congregation (AKA the worldwide web) are saying about the new season, and what they want for the show moving forward:

1. First of all, we need more of Quinni and Ca$h's friendship

cash being the only one to notice/check in on quinni I really hope we see more of their friendship #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/VF7pW163Xp

— ellie 💔 hbh spoilers (@quinnisgf) April 14, 2024
2. Amerie and Malakai on top...

this look here is enough proof to me that theyre endgame #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/vFgXex2xLx

— ash ♡ CHUCKY SPOILERS (@czernyism) April 13, 2024
3. How does everyone feel about this?

Rowan really spent two months ruining Amerie’s life, almost killed her, stole her boyfriend, left quinni to die because she was on to him and pinned his brother’s death on Amerie all because she left his ass on a playground 10 years ago #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/9j0fTN2e6a

— ✬ MAUR ✬ (@IICONIKA) April 12, 2024
4. Right this instant!!!

#HeartbreakHigh is one of a kind of a series. They talk about sexuality in a very easy and gentle way and I love that so much. They treat the characters with respect and I love it so much. So please RENEW IT FOR A THIRD SEASON pic.twitter.com/CnxxGaNKdR

— tam⁷✪🇨🇦 (slower) (@chrisjoonie) April 11, 2024
5. She's right...it's a lot (but also more please)

@emilyydavis__ / Via tiktok.com

6. Thoughts on Missy and Spider?

Social media comment expressing excitement for more content from a person named Missy and something related to a spider
7. And we'd do it again...

Waited 2 years for this season knowing I’d watch it all in one go and have to wait another possible 2 years for S3 #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/jqSK1bqKBj

— Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) April 11, 2024
8. This is the realest comment

A screenshot of a social media comment expressing emotional attachment to a TV show, pleading for the release of season 3
9. The writers deserve the world

the fact #HeartbreakHigh has a hypersexual character dating a strict/mild asexual character and, despite having struggles and miscommunication BUT also not choosing an acephobia path and actually focusing on their love and mutual respect is so beautiful

i love Ca$h and Darren pic.twitter.com/XOaw183DuS

— lua the bad wolf (@LUASMO0N) April 14, 2024
10. Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

This really SENT ME! Lmfao! Zoe was FED UP WITH THEY ASS!

I love how the writers don’t shy away from them being actual friends despite the drama, their group scenes are always my fav bc it gives an interesting dynamic of the sub friendships in the larger group. #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/bMJ4DJFWAp

— Jasper (@JasperRaspberry) April 12, 2024
11. Were we all in heat?

The Dusty reappearance #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/9dK29durKb

— Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) April 11, 2024
12. It's like The Notebook but worse

and when we get a “what letter?” scene in season 3???????? #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/ucEc5swQAr

— mari !! 🎸 (@sweetoffski) April 13, 2024
13. Nan is the best character, hands down

FUCK IVE MISSED HER SO MUCH #heartbreakhigh pic.twitter.com/iBbfMRPlRz

— noah (@JJSP0PE) April 11, 2024
14. Rowan, why?

Ain’t no way this mfer created a 10 year plan to get back at Amerie for shit she did as a child?!?!? #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/hiaKABCSo7

— Jake from State Farm knows I exist (@SeniTelly) April 12, 2024
15. Justice for Malakai and his letter to Amerie

#HeartbreakHigh season 2 was very good and now I’m about to wait another year and a half for season 3 and the return of my bisexual king pic.twitter.com/kn5AbVOzAX

— kntry price ✨ (@too_price) April 11, 2024
16. Heartbreak everywhere

thinking about how in the BACKGROUND of the last ep, Ant had to be fking DRAGGED out of a burning building because Harper was nowhere to be found #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/ZnO3sCWxA3

— 🇵🇸 Sai ✩‧₊˚ Save iCarly!! (@kawawangcowgrl) April 13, 2024
17. We need closure...

Social media post with a spoiler alert about a TV show discussing an unresolved plotline between characters Missy/Spider and Amerie
18. When will our hearts rest?

so last season it was cash leaving darren by going to prison and now this season its malakai leaving amerie by going to switzerland #heartbreakhigh pic.twitter.com/j9wjKypiDg

— noah (@JJSP0PE) April 15, 2024
19. Seems appropriate...

netflix pls give us another season im begging you #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/jKbpiNcT3R

— maiya :/ (@spinningout4mai) April 11, 2024
20. "Mad props" indeed

Post screenshot displaying a user&#x27;s positive comment on a plot line showing diversity in sexual and emotional orientations
21. Screaming, crying, throwing up

darude getting more screen time than dusty #heartbreakhigh pic.twitter.com/P7oWachtpq

— carly (@cdllvr) April 11, 2024
22. Is a villain arc justified for Amerie?

I need Amerie to get a lawyer cauz these people just pin EVERYTHING on her and she's never able to defend herself! #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/zlIyAnAgNx

— Khadj (@GanzgangK) April 12, 2024
23. And finally, this relatable moment of relief

how I feel after being right about who bird psycho was#HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/yY2w7CeeZm

— BLUEBOY⁷ | 🆓️ 🇵🇸 (@blueboyjimin) April 11, 2024
What do you think of Heartbreak High season two?

Share your opinions and ships in the comments below.