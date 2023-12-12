There Can Only Be One Winner — Tell Us Who You Think Will Sweep The Golden Globe Victories

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
There's plenty to look forward to next year and arguably one of the most important parts in the world of entertainment is award season. Whether you're waiting for the Emmys, Oscars, Tonys or the Grammys, each ceremony is a celebration of the biggest hits in music, television and cinema.
Ahead, you can cast your votes and predicitions on the full list of nominations from Greta Gerwig's Barbie to HBO/Max's Succession — who do you think will take home the Golden Globe? Let's find out:
The Golden Globes recognise the biggest productions in film and television with an emphasis on the different genres that reside within the two mediums.