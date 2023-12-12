Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

There Can Only Be One Winner — Tell Us Who You Think Will Sweep The Golden Globe Victories

Award season is bound to be spicier than ever!

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

There's plenty to look forward to next year and arguably one of the most important parts in the world of entertainment is award season. Whether you're waiting for the Emmys, Oscars, Tonys or the Grammys, each ceremony is a celebration of the biggest hits in music, television and cinema.

First up for the major award shows of 2024 — The 81st Golden Globes. The stacked lineup of nominations has officially landed. It's safe to say that the incredible work of production teams, actors and directors alike has made 2023 an epic year for entertainment.

Twitter: @FilmUpdates
You can tune into the show on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in America and Monday, January 8, 2024 in Australia. The red carpet and official proceedings will air on Stan from 11am AEDT.

Ahead, you can cast your votes and predicitions on the full list of nominations from Greta Gerwig's Barbie to HBO/Max's Succession — who do you think will take home the Golden Globe? Let's find out:

The Golden Globes recognise the biggest productions in film and television with an emphasis on the different genres that reside within the two mediums. 

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community